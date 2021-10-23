Business
Why Do Entrepreneurs Have Big Stories, And Inevitably, Die Broke?
Have you been in a conference room full men and women seemingly ambitious and aggressive? They tell big and seductive stories about business, taking risks, savings, pooling resources and suddenly later you hear they bowed out very broke.
Nearly everyone would want to swim in riches and live a luxurious life but not everyone knows what it takes to reach that level.
It should also be noticed that different societies or countries pursue different forms of economics and this will dictate the manner, style and routes of financial success.
If we pick on advise from billionaire Warren Buffett, CEO and chairman of investment company Berkshire Hathaway, there are some rules one needs to adhere to in order to become a millionaire.
Pay your savings first
As Buffett has noted and demonstrated on multiple occasions, you should “pay yourself first” by putting a portion of your funds away first.
Too many entrepreneurs go all in on the company they create and live for the promise of “the big exit.” But then it goes wrong. Even worse, some founders have done this multiple times.
An expert and friend who owned 29 companies before the pandemic made a funny statement: “You can always tell the entrepreneurs in a room. They have the biggest stories. And then, nearly inevitably, they die broke.”
Statistically, the people who are most financially secure are the ones you wouldn’t expect. They are ordinary people who practiced financial discipline. They didn’t wait to save and invest until “we can afford it” (that would be never) or “when we exit our company.”
With or without advisors, they calculated what they’d need to retire and learned to put away savings first (sometimes in a hard-to-access CD or at a separate bank). Then they covered their needs.
They used the smallest share of their funds to indulge in luxuries and high-risk investments. They simply practiced and taught financial discipline consistently and early.
For example, the young teen daughter of one of my friends is working a part-time job not for the chance to indulge in movie dates or brand-name fashion, but to begin her own retirement fund.
In a similar vein, I learned that an entrepreneur I’ve known since childhood was homeless for an extended time as a teen.
He worked multiple part-time jobs as a high school junior and senior while living at first in his car, then later acquiring a trailer. He was even severely hungry at times, but as he was paid, the first thing he bought (after braces) was gold coins, recalling the principles he’d learned from his great grandfather as a boy.
Today, in his early-mid 60s, he’s been retired 14 years. He launched, owned and exited multiple companies but continued to save and invest in gold, stock, real estate and other assets throughout.
Be careful about splurging on brands
In the example of Buffett, consider buying your cars (luxury or not) lightly used.
If you purchase a luxury home, choose a house and location that could allow it to resell easily or serve as a permanent or part-time rental for extra revenue and tax benefits.
Or consider owning and living in a conservative home and occasionally renting a luxury home yourself from time to time for a family holiday or a vacation with friends.
A wise advisor I know advises allocating only 20% of your income or investment revenue to “the three ‘f’s’”: food, fashion and fun. However, my own business partner, Lauren Solomon, a professional image advisor, is quick to remind clients that working remotely or living on a conservative income is never a justification to ignore “the business of being you.”
You shouldn’t become so casual and lax that how you show up is a contradiction to the standard of quality you uphold. Even casual clothing can be used to create an aesthetically fitting result.
As she often remarks, “You can’t ask other people for money if you show up looking like you’ve never had any money of your own.” Here’s a helpful way to think about luxury brands. When you do indulge, consider the purchase as a form of investment. Are the quality and style timeless and classic? Is it something you could adapt and continue to wear two or more decades from now?
Be careful about taking out loans
“If you buy things you don’t need, you will soon sell things you need,” Buffett has said on many occasions. Credit cards can be the highest potential waste of earnings and savings. If you follow the example of Buffett, you operate nearly entirely in cash.
If you use cards, learn the systems that allow you to optimize your usage to keep your credit score high and stay eligible for maximum credit when needed while paying the minimum amount of interest (or none).
Be even more careful about investing with borrowed money
For the record, Buffett has cautioned against borrowing money to invest in securities many times. A possible exception to the avoidance of credit, however, is an interesting detail Buffett delivered to investment advisor Adiel Gorel in the form of a personal note.
Gorel tells about hearing from Buffett following an MSNBC interview in 2012. Gorel noted on air Buffett’s oft-stated opinion about the wisdom of purchasing or refinancing homes on the fixed-rate 30-year mortgages that are canonical in the U.S., but not so readily available in most other countries.
A fixed-rate loan on a single-family home (as opposed to multi-tenant dwellings of any kind) carries the advantage of allowing inflation to make the payment and balance of your loan an increasingly good deal over time while also allowing the rent your tenant pays contribute to repayment of the loan principle each month.
On the air, Gorel applauded Buffett for acknowledging single-family homes as an attractive investment, saying he (and Berkshire) would purchase many if they had the mechanism to do so.
Afterward, he learned Buffett was watching. So he began a correspondence, offering the assistance of his company to facilitate the mass purchase. Buffett responded with a note that said, in part, “to make it justified for Berkshire, we’d need to invest about $10 billion.
KQ Signs Code-share Agreement With British Airways
Kenya’s National Career Kenya Airways and the British Airways have signed a code sharing agreement aimed at boosting business travel and tourism between African destinations and Europe.
According to details of this deal, passengers flying Kenya Airways to the United Kingdom can now connect to 26 cities in the UK and Europe.
The effects of Covid-19 pandemic had adversely affected many economies as much or air travel had been suspended and most regional national carriers grounded.
“The code-share agreement with British Airways to provide our travellers with a seamless journey…is very strategic. It will increase choices for thousands of passengers and will allow for smooth connectivity to a significant number of new destinations – particularly throughout Africa and Europe,” said KQ Chief Commercial Officer Julius Thairu.
He noted that the partnership would aid the recovery of international travel and meet rising demand.
“After a difficult 20 months with global travel restrictions, it’s fantastic to see travel between the UK and Africa resuming,” said British Airways Head of Alliances Christopher Fordyce, adding that the new deal will make “that bucket list trip even easier to plan” for customers.
Kenya Airways said Friday that the deal allows it to expand its offerings by placing its flight code on British Airways’ services from London to Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Barcelona, and Munich.
Other destinations are Dublin, Aberdeen, Frankfurt, Zurich, Paris, Amsterdam and holiday hotspots Athens, Malaga and Lisbon.
Similarly, the British carrier’s customers will connect seamlessly to Mombasa, Zanzibar, Lusaka, Doula, Addis Ababa, Entebbe, Mauritius, Seychelles, among other African destinations.
KQ added four flights weekly up from two on the UK route this month after Kenya was removed from England’s Covid-19 red list.
British Airways resumed flights on the London-Nairobi route last month.
Bumper Harvest For Tomatoes Pushes Prices So Low
About two months ago, few homes could afford to prepare meals with tomatoes. Farmers that had panted tomatoes during the peak of dry season made higher profits from their harvest.
Between June and July a basin of tomatoes cost about Rwf6,000- Rwf12,000 meaning one tomato fruit was priced at Rwf100. By that time only the well to do families would afford tomatoes.
This high demand for tomatoes during the just concluded dry season triggered speculation among farmers who later quickly sunk money into their fields. This has led to bumper harvest and most food markets are flooded with tomatoes to an extent a basin (20kgs) is now priced Rwf2,000.
Mukamugabe Ziripa a mother of two told Taarifa from her Ndatemwa market stall on Tuesday in Gatsibo district that she almost returns home with all tomatoes every evening without selling, “Tomatoes are so cheap now. I almost have to auction the tomatoes at give away prices.”
She said the supply is extremely high, “now we don’t have carrots, beet roots and cabbages,” she said, adding that farmers are working based on speculation and this pushes traders and them into loses.
According to Jean claude Niyomugabo, Founder Speke Farms and a Youth Agri-Advocate, cultivating fruits and vegetables can contribute to a better quality of life for family farmers and their communities.
“It generates income, creates livelihoods, improves food security and nutrition, and enhances resilience through sustainably managed local resources,” Niyomugabo says.
Regional Airline Operators Threaten To Hike Ticket Prices
Flying across the East African region may get abit difficult moreover under the current covid-19 restrictions.
According to the aviation industry experts, jet fuel price has shot up in the recent days triggering panic across the regional aviation sector.
Air ticket and freight charges are set to increase after the doubling of jet fuel prices in what threatens to slow recovery from the coronavirus crisis in the aviation industry.
For example Jet fuel prices have doubled to U$750 per metric tonne in the past year, according to data from the International Air Transport Association and Platts.
Airline operators in Kenya said they will seek to pass the extra cost to consumers to remain afloat, a move that looks set to further depress the number of passengers seeking to use air travel.
Mr Alex Avedi, the chief executive officer of Safarilink Airline, while bracing for low passenger numbers, said they have no choice but to increase the charges.
“We shall definitely increase the price of the ticket to match the rising cost of fuel,” said Mr Avedi adding the airline may be forced to cut frequencies on some of its routes.
Most airlines gave up hedging future fuel demand due to the turmoil in the oil market last year, leaving them more exposed than usual to subsequent surges in oil prices.
Mr Eutychus Waithaka, executive secretary of the Kenya Association of Air Operators, said they had already written to the Treasury seeking a waiver on taxes to shield them from the rising cost of fuel.
“We are badly hurt by the rising cost of fuel. It doesn’t do any good to an industry that is yet to recover from the effects of Covid-19. We are going to pass the extra cost to our consumers,” said Mr Waithaka.
The lobby wants the government to abolish the five percent excise duty levied on jet fuel and aircraft spares parts.
