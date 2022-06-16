There are various incidences in which a couple gets stuck together during sexual intercource and most societies especially in Africa believe this is engineered by witchdoctors to catch a cheating partner.

However, biologically it is possible for a couple to get stuck and the act has nothing to do with a witch.

“The muscles of the woman’s pelvic floor contract rhythmically at orgasm. While those muscles contract the penis becomes stuck and further engorged.” Finally the vaginal muscles relax, the blood flows out of the penis and the man can withdraw.

Dr John Dean, a senior UK-based sexual physician, says that this is credible example of a rare phenomenon that doctors sometimes call “penis captivus” (captive penis).

“When the penis is in the vagina it becomes increasingly engorged,” he says, giving his hypothesis of what causes the problem.

