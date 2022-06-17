The British royal family are among the world’s most well-traveled individuals. They frequently jet overseas on official business, and are also no strangers to holidaying in far-flung, and, of course, secluded destinations.

Travel arrangements for official visits are determined by the Royal Travel Office, which takes into account security, cost and logistics before coming up with a plan.

Usually, the British public pick up the bill for official overseas travel except when the royals are visiting Commonwealth Realms (countries where the Queen is also Head of State), in which case the host country pays.

Who Protects The Royals?

In 1983, a royalty and diplomatic protection group was established- it is an elite Scotland Yard squad charged with providing 24-hour security for the royal family and diplomatic community in London.

The royal protection squad (RPS) (S014) watch over the Queen and the immediate heirs to the throne.

Protecting the royals from the threat of assassination was a hectic job in the nineteenth century. Queen Victoria was subjected to five attempts on her life. Security scares are relatively rare these days although the most minor security breaches claim plenty of coverage in the press.

The RPS has also been called into action at Buckingham Palace several times in the last twenty years when individuals managed to enter the building – one by paragliding, another by scaling up a wall via a drainpipe.

The most serious incident was in 1974, when an armed man attempted to kidnap Princess Ann in the Mall, central London. Ian Ball shot the Princess’s chauffeur, a bodyguard, a policeman and a passer-by before being wrestled to the ground.

How The Protection is Effected

Royalty Protection Group codenamed SO14 is a component of the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) Protection Command.

This SO14 is responsible for guarding the Royal Family and associated residences and consists of a number of sections, namely Personal and Close Protection, Residential Protection and the Special Escort Group.

Armed Personal Protection Officers (PPO) protect select members of the Royal Family, both at home and abroad. SO14 bodyguards operate in plainclothes and are routinely armed with 9mm Glock 17 pistols. They discretly carry their pistol, radio and a first aid kit on their person.

SO14 PPOs undergo an extensive training and selection course. They are trained in the use of firearms and unarmed combat, advanced driving and emergency first aid as well as close protection basics such as walking in formation, venue recce, arrivals and departures, event management etc.

Special Escort Group (SEG)

This unit provides additional security for when members of the Royal Household are on the move. The Special Escort Group includes armed motorcycle riders who guard motorcades carrying members of the Royal Family. A motorcade protected by the SEG may also include marked and unmarked vehicles containing armed policemen.

The SEG also provides protection for visiting dignitaries as well as high risk prisoners and high value loads.

SEG riders are armed, typically with a Glock 17 9mm pistol. SEG officers travelling in vehicles as part of a VIP motorcade are thought to sometimes carry MP5 SF2 carbine, a single-fire variant of the renowned 9mm sub-machine gun.