Who is Gen Kayanja Muhanga Commanding War Against ADF?

For the next unknown period, Uganda’s Major General Kayanja Muhanga will dominate most headlines both in local and foreign media for he is commanding war against Allied Democratic Front rebels based in DRC.

The operation against the rebels has been code-named operation shujaa.

Speaking for the first time on Tuesday since leading the Ugandan army UPDF into the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Gen Kayanja said the operation will mainly focus on weakening identified enemy camps in Yayuwa, Tondoli, Beni One and Beni Two.

UPDF troops are based at Mukakati village about 18kms in North Kivu province, where the overall operation commander Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga has established the Forward Operations Base as a launch pad for the offensive operation against ADF terrorists.

But Who is Gen Muhanga?

Kayanja Muhanga was born in Fort Portal, Kabarole District, Western Uganda, circa 1964. He is an older brother to journalist, Andrew Mwenda.

He attended Duhaga Secondary School in Hoima district and later Mpanga Day School, in Fort Portal. In 1985, while still in S5, he joined Museveni’s National Resistance Army (NRA).

He joined the NRA at the rank of Private, serving in that position until NRA captured power in 1986. He served in the military police unit based in Kasese.

Muhanga served in the Presidential Protection Unit (PPU), at the rank of Private from 1986 until 1988. Following the Junior Cadet Officer Course, he served in the office of the Chief of Combat Operations (CCO), at the rank of Second Lieutenant. He was transferred to the Directorate of Military Intelligence in 1990, serving there until 1993.

From 1993 until 1997, he served as the Intelligence Officer, attached to the UPDF barracks in Mubende. He was assigned to the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT), at the rank of Captain.

He was promoted through Major, Lieutenant Colonel and Colonel and was posted to Mogadishu, Somalia, as part of the UPDF contingent to AMISOM. While there, he commanded Uganda’s “Battle Group Eight” and concurrently served as the deputy commander for the Ugandan contingent in Somalia.[5] After his tour of duty he served as the Chief of the Military Police in the UPDF, until January 2014.

In January 2014, Colonel Kayanja Muhanga was appointed Commander of the UPDF Operations in South Sudan. In February 2014, he was promoted to the rank of Brigadier.

Recently Gen Kayanja coordinated security operations in Kampala during the just concluded controversial elections. After Brutal suppression of the opposition and voter intimidation and internet blackout, President Yoweri Museveni won almost 59% of the vote, with Bobi Wine trailing with about 35%.