Who Gives Permission For Self-Expression?

Hélène Mpawenimana, professor and head of the journalism and communication department at the University of Burundi observes that when people are deprived of freedom of speech, they accumulate frustrations with unfortunate consequences.

In an exclusive conversation with an independent media house [iwacu] in Burundi, Prof. Mpawenimana takes us through a detailed synthesisation of self expression.

Can limiting freedom of expression provoke hate messages?

In some situations, limiting freedom of expression or not speaking out can lead to hate messages. When members of a group of people have been denied the right to freely express their opinions, they do so secretly in an exaggerated way, intensifying the force of hateful messages leading to conflict.

What can cause a person to refuse to express themselves freely?

In some situations, it happens that some people deprive themselves of the right to express their opinions in public. There are several factors that come into play. Some are prevented from speaking out, others fear for their safety.

Not to mention those who want to protect their own interests or those of their group, especially when it comes to unfortunate events of the past. For all these causes, they see fit to remain silent. But the consequences are unfortunate.

Give examples?

The conflicts that our country [Burundi] has experienced are based on ethnicity. There were divisions between the Hutu and the Tutsi. They accuse each other. It is as if, on the one hand, all the Tutsi committed the murder and, on the other hand, all the Hutu are killers.

However, all ethnic groups have been affected. This crime was committed by a small group of people to protect their interests. In essence, not all Hutu or Tutsi are guilty. Those who know the truth refrain from testifying to bring it to light.

What are the consequences of a limitation in expression of ideas?

The consequences are numerous and harmful. One group may think that the other is planning a bad move to hurt them, when these are only conceived ideas with no relation to reality. And so conflicts arise.

It is a source of suspicion that can perhaps lead to the destruction of infrastructure, violence, killings that cause the influx of displaced persons and refugees. This is a situation that negatively impacts the development of a country.

Is it necessary to let people with divergent ideas express themselves freely?

I would say that it is essential to let people express their opinions freely. But certain conditions are necessary to avoid slippages in certain cases.

The liberalization of speech gives rise to consensus on points that initially opposed groups in conflict or communities in conflict.

The parties in conflict or who thought they were are reconciled. Everyone gives their opinion on a given theme or problem. It is a basis for sustainable and inclusive development based on mutual understanding.