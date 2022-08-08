“It’s a personal willingness to conform to the requirements of the institution,” she says. “That sounds like an unappealing, unglamorous virtue, but it’s an important one if you’re going to be a successful cog in the royal wheel.”

Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee, the queen expressed she’d like Camilla Parker Bowles to be referred to as Queen Consort when heir apparent Prince Charles becomes king. Following Charles is Prince William, and then his eldest son, Prince George, 7.

Though the queen hasn’t made mention of stepping down any time soon and has actively carried out her own duties, many of her royal patronages and engagements have been passed to Charles and Camilla, with William and Kate stepping up in recent months.

The couple also recently moved closer to the queen, with the changing schooling needs of their children.

That said, it all looks to be working well for Her Majesty, with her biographer commenting William and Kate “are representing the Queen impeccably”.

“They’re showing a kind of dedication she would be proud of. And that probably gives her hope.”