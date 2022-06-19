This magnificent artistic marvel stands strong on-top of Rusororo hill with a better view of Kigali International Airport in the direct outskirts of Kigali.

Intare Conference Arena sits in Kigali the center of international conference networks of Rwanda.

Construction of this complex was Completed in 2017, it is spacious and flexible, and it includes the latest amenities and technologies desired by business and social event planners.

It is composed of large meeting rooms, exhibition space, advanced audiovisual equipment, translation suites, printing facilities, high-speed 4G wireless internet connections and catering services.

The facility is hosting the ongoing 3-day Commonwealth Youth Forum that has attracted hundreds from 54 member countries.

It is strategically positioned close to the special economic (free trade) zone in a lushly landscaped green space, encircled by palm trees, rolling hills, vast gardens and a great horizon view.

Facts & Figures

32,600 sqm of outside exhibition space.

• Fully flexible auditorium with capacity of up to 2,500 people seated and 3,600 standing.

• 9 meeting rooms

• 1 coffee shop

• 1 Restaurant

• Outside parking space 700 vehicles

• Total meeting space 8,235 sqm

• 12 lounges

• 2 elevators

• 3 kitchenettes

• 1 commercial kitchen