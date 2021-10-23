What Will National Transitional Council of Mamadi Doumbouya Look Like?

A month and a half after taking power, the transitional president began to choose the members of his government. In contrast, the legislative body is far from being established.

The Guinean political class is at an impasse; “We are waiting for providence,” quips an executive from a major party.

In this case, it hopes above all for the clarification by the junta in power, led by Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, of the criteria for choosing future members of the National Transitional Council (CNT).

According to the charter released at the end of September, the legislative body of the transition will have 81 seats, of which only 15 will be allocated to representatives of political parties.

While no one knows for the moment what will be the mode of designation of the members of the CNT, all are therefore uncertain about the criteria which should prevail.

The biggest political parties are pushing for quotas based on the political weight of each of them in the last polls, which would benefit them.

On the contrary, small parties, whose voters “don’t even fill a phone booth”, according to a Guinean joke, argue “that one party is equal to another”.

Role of Military

According to Kabinet Fofana, a political scientist, the junta leader Col. Mamady Doumbouya is developing a rupturous discourse that resonates with the public and at the same time evokes a certain inclusiveness.

“We can see that he wants to reassure everyone, but this transition government raises the question of what kind of role the army can play in public life,” says Kabinet.

“Can the army play the role of watchdog for democracy, orthodoxy and governance? Can it be this transition government’s compass and watchdog?”

Very quickly, after the 5 September coup, the army seemed to rally behind Doumbouya.

As early as 7 September, this support was made official at a meeting that was organised between the CNRD and the military at Camp Almamy Samory Touré, which is also the headquarters of the ministry of defence and the army staff.

“The military has mourned the president,” says a former member of the government team; and they have lined up behind Doumbouya, who is now preparing to appoint the prime minister and the government as well as the CNT’s 81 national councillors.