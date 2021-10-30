Politics
What Did President Tshisekedi Discuss With Israelis?
President Felix Tshisekedi of DRC arrived in Israel on Monday night and begun his first official visit to Israel on Tuesday 26th.
According to his itinerary, President Tshisekedi held several meetings, including with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, as well as some personalities from the business world.
President Felix Tshisekedi, had a tête-à-tête this Thursday with the Prime Minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett. During a lunch offered to Tshisekedi and his delegation to his host, the two men, we learn from the presidential press, discussed “cooperation between the two countries at the diplomatic, political and security level, in the sectors agriculture, infrastructure and digital technology ”.
“The President, accompanied by his delegation, had a working lunch with the Israeli Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett, this Thursday in Jerusalem. The discussions focused on cooperation between the two countries at the diplomatic, political and security levels, in the sectors of agriculture, infrastructure and digital technology. The DRC and Israel have decided to consolidate and strengthen their bilateral relations ”, informs the Congolese Presidency.
Can Rwandans Have Christmas in Bujumbura This Year?
The cold expressions on faces of members of the Rwandan delegation and their Burundian counterparts is enough to conclude that Rwandans may not have Christmas on the shores of lake Tanganyika. The restoration of relations may take longer.
Burundi and Rwanda have recently exchanged insurgents linked to armed groups that have been responsible for cross border skirmishes on either sides, but there seems to be more suspicion and careful handling of the process to restore relations.
The border between the two countries remains closed on the Burundi side. Burundi still demands that Rwanda handover General Godefroid Niyombare and others accused of plotting a coup on May 13, 2015.
“Rwanda cannot hand them back. We would be breaching international law,” Prof. Manasseh Nshuti, Rwanda’s State Minister for EAC Affairs told the East African in 2020.
Prof. Nshuti added that they (Burundi) also have our refugees but we are not asking them back. “No government should be able to do that unless the person is not a refugee but is a criminal.”
However, on August 19, the Burundian Prime Minister, Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni said in a Press statement, “As soon as this request is honored, relations will return to normal.”
President Paul Kagame and President Evariste Ndayishimiye have made public statements that indicate good intentions to revive relations.
“Nothing equals living on good terms with your neighbours,” said President Kagame on September 5 during a conversation with Press.
By the look of things, Rwanda may have to send Gen. Godefroid Niyombare and his lieutenants to a third country so that Burundi can fully trust Kigali and thus open the gate. The question is how soon can this be?
In a recent attempt aimed at unlocking the gates between the two countries the governors of the provinces of eastern and southern Rwanda and their counterparts from Kirundo and Muyinga in northern Burundi organized a meeting at the border of Gasenyi-Nemba, in the province of Kirundo.
The meeting, held on Monday, October 25, took place as part of the latest efforts to restore good neighborliness between the two countries.
The two delegations agreed to work closely together to resolve any issues that may arise every day between the two countries. The aim is to strengthen security on the common border and improve communication.
These governors pledged to organize meetings to sensitize the population on both sides on the importance of the border and the laws relating to it. This, they say, will limit certain offenses.
They also agreed to meet once every three months. These leaders noted the need to maintain daily consultations for efficiency.
The governor of Cibitoke of Burundi and that of western Rwanda met on the common border of Ruhwa on October 15.
These authorities from the two border provinces have affirmed their commitment to peace and social cohesion. The reopening of the border was among the wishes expressed by these authorities of the two countries.
ANALYSIS: Raila Odinga Will Win Kenya Presidential Race by 52.28%
On August 9, 2022, Kenyans will go to polls and elect the fifth president of this East African coastal nation that gained independence in 1963 from Colonial Britain.
The upcoming presidential race is expected to be extremely tense as the two main rivals Raila Odinga a former Prime Minister and William Ruto current Deputy President both command large camps.
Local political pundits predict that this election may end up in a second round.
Kenya’s politician Moses Kuria a member of parliament representing Gatundu South constituency makes an interesting insight into this tough race between Odinga and Ruto.
According to him ODM chief Raila Odinga would beat Deputy President William Ruto hands down in a two-horse race.
Kuria, once an insider in Ruto’s camp, said without ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka on the ballot, Raila would win the presidential race by 52.28%.
This translates to about 8.12 million votes.
Ruto will come second with 47.72%, translating to about 7.42 million votes.
According to the projections, Ruto would beat Raila in Mount Kenya, Northeastern, Turkana and Kalenjin-Rift Valley.
Raila, on the other hand, would lead in Nairobi, Maasailand, Kisii, Ukambani, Nyanza and Western.
Interestingly, Kuria predicts the 2022 protagonists would equally share the coastal vote bloc, a region traditionally believed to be Raila’s stronghold.
However, should Mudavadi and Kalonzo be on the ballot, Kuria said there would be a run-off with Ruto leading with 40.97 %.
Under this scenario, Raila will come second with 36.84%of the votes followed by Mudavadi and Kalonzo at 12.54%and 9.65%respectively.
This means that Mudavadi and Kalonzo would have a huge influence on the direction of the 2022 contest.
According to Kuria’s research, there will be 15.549 million valid votes, meaning that over 3.5 million voters will not cast their votes, going by the 2017 registered voters.
In an interview with the Star, Kuria said he conducted his research in the last one month using his rich experience in statistics.
“Having been Mwaki Kibaki’s statistician in 2007 and Uhuru’s man in charge of numbers in 2013 and 2017, I won’t get it wrong,” Kuria told the Star on Wednesday.
He went on, “ I have used the registered voters in 2017 to project the 2022 turnout.”
In the projections by the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, Ruto will score 3.15 million votes (70 %) in Mount Kenya, while Raila will get 1.35 million votes (30%).
Kuria said about 4.5 million Mt Kenya voters will turn out to vote (about 84.91%) out of the 5.3 million registered voters.
This means that nearly 800,000 voters in Mount Kenya will not vote.
Projecting how Ruto and Raila will share the votes in the capital city, Kuria predicts that Raila will lead in Nairobi with 1.1 million votes (65.87 %of the 1.67 million votes that are likely to be cast.
Ruto will garner 570,000 votes in the capital, registering 34.13%.
There are 2.25 million registered voters in the capital city.
In Ruto’s Kalenjin nation, Kuria predicts that there will be a voter turnout of 1.7 million (81.5 %) of the total 2.086 million.
Of this, Ruto will get 1.2 million votes (70.59%), while Raila will get 500,000 votes, representing 29.41%.
In Northeastern region, Ruto will beat Raila with 368,000 votes (65.71 %) against Raila’s 192,000 votes (34.29%).
Turning to the coastal region, Kuria projects a 50-50 battle between Raila and Ruto, each scoring 550,000 votes of the total 1.7 million registered voters.
In Western Kenya, Raila will beat Ruto with 1.2 million votes (68.57 %) against 550,000 votes (31.43 %) of the 2.25 million registered voters in the region.
Raila is projected to sweep in Luo Nyanza with 1.5 million votes (93.75%) against Ruto’s 100,000 votes (6.25%) of the total registered voters of 1.9 million people.
In Ukambani, which has 1.7 million registered voters, Raila will get 700,000 million votes (58.33%), while Ruto will manage 500,000 million (41.67%) of the 1.2 million people who will turn out.
In Turkana with 191,000 registered, 137,000 voters will turn out to vote, out of which Ruto will lead with 100,000 votes (72.99%) against Raila’s 37,000 votes (27.01%).
In Maasailand of the 835,000 registered voters, there will be a turnout of 700,000 voters with Raila projected to lead with 500,000 votes (71.43%) against Ruto’s 200,000 votes (28.57%).
Looking at the Gusii community of 825,000 voters, there will be a turnout of 632,000 voters. Out of this number, Raila will garner 500,000 votes (79.11%) against Ruto’s 132,000 votes (20.99%).
In case of a four-horse race, Kuria projects that Kalonzo would eat into Raila’s votes in Nairobi by 300,000 votes while Mudavadi will get 200,000 votes.
Kalonzo would sweep the 1.2 million Ukambani votes while Mudavadi would get all the votes that will be cast by the Luyha nation.
He is Now Doctor Félix Tshisekedi
Natanya University in Israel has conferred upon a Honorary Doctorate on the person of Félix Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo the President of Democratic Republic of Congo.
According to details, , this Tuesday, October 26, 2021 President Tshisekedi received the title of Honorus causa doctorate at Natanya University in Israel. He considers that this title awarded to him, “for the first time in his life”, is a “sign of fate, heaven and divine”.
“For me the fact of receiving for the first time in my life such a distinction on this holy land is a sign of fate, a sign from heaven, a divine sign which shows that the Democratic Republic of Congo, my country, which I lead recently has truly embarked on the path of God’s destiny. This rapprochement with Israel will certainly have divine blessings for our distinctive and respective peoples (…) ”, he said after receiving the title.
President Tshisekedi with the first lady Denise Nyakeru left Kinshasa, on Monday, for a state visit of 5 days to Jerusalem, Israel.
He arrived in Israel on the night of Monday, October 25. President Tshisekedi begun his first official visit to Israel on Tuesday 26th.
According to the program, several meetings are planned, including with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, as well as some personalities from the business world.
Visits to the holy places are also on the program, in particular, the Sea of Galilee and Tiberias, the wailing wall or even Capernaum with the map of the DRC drawn miraculously.
