National
WFP Receives Rwf500M From EU For COVID-19 Recovery Efforts
The European Union (EU) has donated €500,000 (Rwf500million) to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) as facilitation to provide technical support to Rwanda’s COVID-19 recovery efforts.
With this contribution, WFP will support government efforts to ensure that social protection is expanded to the most vulnerable and food insecure Rwandans and responds to the unique challenges presented by the pandemic.
The new funding will also support evidence generation on food security, markets, and supply chains to inform the Government and partners in their investments in COVID-19 recovery.
“To ensure an effective COVID-19 recovery, it is vital for Rwanda to harness strategic technical expertise that will strengthen its social protection and food security systems to efficiently support national economic recovery,” said Ambassador Nicola Bellomo, Head of the EU Delegation in Rwanda.
WFP has widely recognized expertise in food security analysis and a close partnership with the Government in social protection. WFP will work to assist the Local Administrative Entities Development Agency on national systems for social protection targeting, monitoring and evaluation and feedback to support the response to vulnerabilities associated with COVID-19.
“The Government’s response to mobilizing the social protection system as a key platform for the COVID-19 response has been impressive to date,” said Edith Heines, WFP Rwanda Representative and Country Director.
“With this generous support, WFP will help the Government make the national social protection system even more shock-responsive, building on the lessons learned from the pandemic.”
This support is a contribution to the ongoing food security and vulnerability analysis as well as to food market and supply chain monitoring and their recovery from COVID-19.
This contribution is 100 percent funded by the EU under the Sector Reform Contract to enhance the agriculture sector’s sustainable use of land and water resources, value creation and contribution to nutrition security through its budget support action in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
National
Burundian Army Officer, 10 Others Killed In Ambush
Reports from neighbouring Burundi indicate that unknown gunmen have laid an ambush and killed 11 people and injured several others in Muramvya Province in the central part of the highly isolated country.
According to witnesses, 4 vehicles fell into an ambush mounted by a group of heavily armed men on Sunday around 7:30 pm a few kilometres from the capital of the province of Muramvya, close to a Red Cross antenna on the busy Gitega-Bujumbura axis.
As the speeding vehicles reached this point, armed men opened fire on vehicles heading for Bujumbura.
Burundi police confirmed 8 people were found dead at the scene. There were several wounded among the occupants of these vehicles. Some people have been burned beyond recognition.
“There are eleven bodies in the Muramvya morgue and a twelfth body, a woman who died while being transferred to a hospital in Bujumbura, is in a morgue there,” according to a medical source quoted my local media.
Among the people killed is an officer of the Burundian army, the LT. Col. Onesphore Nizigiyimana.
According to details, this officer served in Somalia as part of AMISOM. His daughter was killed, his wife and another child were injured. Also a staff of the Burundi central bank lost his life in this ambush.
Meanwhile, three other vehicles, including a bus, arrived at the scene and were also attacked with guns and grenades.
“We are saddened to see Burundi lose its children once again because of bandits. (…) All criminals must be put out of action,” reacted President Evariste Ndayishimiye in a tweet on Monday.
This ambush occurs less than a month of an attack perpetrated by armed men in Rusaka in the province of Mwaro that left 7 dead and 3 wounded. These armed men have not yet been identified.
National
Gas Can Explodes, 8 Seriously Injured
Eight people are currently hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries in a gas can explosion at a restaurant in down town Kigali earlier Sunday.
The incident happened at Gakiriro Gisozi inside a restaurant owned by one identified as Anne. Ambulances were seen ferrying the sick from the accident scene. It has not yet been established what could have caused the gas can to explode.
National
President Ndayishimye Shows Off Soybean Garden
President Evariste Ndayishimiye has shown off a healthy soybean garden and expects good harvest in the next month.
“My wife and I visited, this Friday, our field of more than 4ha in the Mwurire locality in Bugendana Municipality (Gitega Province), where we cultivated soybeans. I urge other state officials to lead by example in the fight against poverty in Burundi,” the President said.
Land locked Burundi’s economy is dominated by subsistence agriculture (90 percent of total population). The main staple crops grown are banana, cassava, sweet potato and beans. Agriculture accounts for 32.9% of Burundi’s GDP. The country mainly exports coffee, tea, sugar and cotton.
Early this week on May 5th, Burundian government and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have just agreed to release U$21 million to support the sustainable development of agricultural and livestock value chains.
The aim of this government initiative is to “contribute in a sustainable way” to improving food and nutritional security and increasing the incomes of Burundian populations, particularly those in the provinces of Kirundo, Muyinga and Ngozi.
Of the financing provided by the AfDB, $13 million comes from the African Development Fund (ADF).
The other part of the envelope is provided by the Transition Support Facility (TSF), a mechanism set up by the AfDB to fight against fragility and improve financing for climate resilience.
The Burundian government’s PADCAE-B is therefore in line with the strategic objectives of this mechanism of the AfDB Group, which has already mobilized 2 billion dollars for low-income countries.
Rwandan Entrepreneurs To Benefit From MIT Fellowship Program
WFP Receives Rwf500M From EU For COVID-19 Recovery Efforts
Rwanda, Tanzania Police Discuss Cooperation To Combat Cross-border, Transnational Crimes
Burundian Army Officer, 10 Others Killed In Ambush
Soccer Rivals Simba and Yanga Await Decision On postponed Match
Does Museveni Have Plans To Fix Problems With Rwanda?
Gas Can Explodes, 8 Seriously Injured
Uganda Army Prepares To Deploy In DRC
President Ndayishimye Shows Off Soybean Garden
Russian Victory Parade Triggers Shivers Across West
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Umufaransa Ukekwaho Gutoza Abarwanyi Ba Bozizé Yatawe Muri Yombi
- Umuraperi J. Cole Wo Muri Amerika Agiye Gukinira Patriots BBC Muri BAL 2021
- Gen Kazura Na IGP Munyuza Bagiriye Uruzinduko Muri Tanzania
- Mu Burundi Abantu 12 Bishwe, Harimo N’Umusirikare Ufite Ipeti Rya Colonel
- Ibyo Leta Y’U Rwanda Izakora Mu Kuzahura Ubukungu
- Abanyarwanda Bakinnye Tour Du Rwanda Basabye Minisiteri Imyitozo Myinshi
- Inkoramutima Za Bobi Wine Muri Politiki Ahanganyemo Na Museveni
- Abantu 60 Barimo Abanduye Covid-19 Bafashwe Basengera Mu Rugo Rw’Umuturage
- Kalindari Y’Abanyarwanda Ba Kera, Mubazi(Calculator)Ya Mbere Mu Mateka…
- Aho Museveni Azarahirira Hakomeje Gutegurwa
What You Didn’t Know Inside Rwanda Cycling Sport
Restructuring May Have Left RAB Stuck In Mud
Joseph Kony’s Ruthless Commander Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison
Boat Donated By Kagame To Nkombo Islanders Not Operational
CHOGM 2021 Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic
Trending
-
Special Report5 days ago
What You Didn’t Know Inside Rwanda Cycling Sport
-
Special Report5 days ago
Restructuring May Have Left RAB Stuck In Mud
-
Crime5 days ago
Joseph Kony’s Ruthless Commander Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison
-
National5 days ago
Boat Donated By Kagame To Nkombo Islanders Not Operational
-
National4 days ago
CHOGM 2021 Postponed Due To COVID-19 Pandemic
-
Politics5 days ago
Uganda Deports 17 Rwandans, What We Know About Them
-
National3 days ago
Central African Republic Army Chief Visists Rwanda To Discuss Defence Cooperation
-
National2 days ago
Does Museveni Have Plans To Fix Problems With Rwanda?