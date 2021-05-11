Connect with us

WFP Receives Rwf500M From EU For COVID-19 Recovery Efforts

45 mins ago

The European Union (EU) has donated €500,000 (Rwf500million) to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) as facilitation to provide technical support to Rwanda’s COVID-19 recovery efforts. 

With this contribution, WFP will support government efforts to ensure that social protection is expanded to the most vulnerable and food insecure Rwandans and responds to the unique challenges presented by the pandemic. 

The new funding will also support evidence generation on food security, markets, and supply chains to inform the Government and partners in their investments in COVID-19 recovery.  

“To ensure an effective COVID-19 recovery, it is vital for Rwanda to harness strategic technical expertise that will strengthen its social protection and food security systems to efficiently support national economic recovery,” said Ambassador Nicola Bellomo, Head of the EU Delegation in Rwanda.   

WFP has widely recognized expertise in food security analysis and a close partnership with the Government in social protection. WFP will work to assist the Local Administrative Entities Development Agency on national systems for social protection targeting, monitoring and evaluation and feedback to support the response to vulnerabilities associated with COVID-19.    

“The Government’s response to mobilizing the social protection system as a key platform for the COVID-19 response has been impressive to date,” said Edith Heines, WFP Rwanda Representative and Country Director.  

“With this generous support, WFP will help the Government make the national social protection system even more shock-responsive, building on the lessons learned from the pandemic.”

This support is a contribution to the ongoing food security and vulnerability analysis as well as to food market and supply chain monitoring and their recovery from COVID-19.

This contribution is 100 percent funded by the EU under the Sector Reform Contract to enhance the agriculture sector’s sustainable use of land and water resources, value creation and contribution to nutrition security through its budget support action in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Burundian Army Officer, 10 Others Killed In Ambush

18 hours ago

May 10, 2021

Reports from neighbouring Burundi indicate that unknown gunmen have laid an ambush and killed 11 people and injured several others in Muramvya Province in the central part of the highly isolated country.

According to witnesses, 4 vehicles fell into an ambush mounted by a group of heavily armed men on Sunday around 7:30 pm a few kilometres from the capital of the province of Muramvya, close to a Red Cross antenna on the busy Gitega-Bujumbura axis.

As the speeding vehicles reached this point, armed men opened fire on vehicles heading for Bujumbura.

Burundi police confirmed 8 people were found dead at the scene. There were several wounded among the occupants of these vehicles. Some people have been burned beyond recognition.

“There are eleven bodies in the Muramvya morgue and a twelfth body, a woman who died while being transferred to a hospital in Bujumbura, is in a morgue there,” according to a medical source quoted my local media.

Among the people killed is an officer of the Burundian army, the LT. Col. Onesphore Nizigiyimana.

According to details, this officer served in Somalia as part of AMISOM. His daughter was killed, his wife and another child were injured. Also a staff of the Burundi central bank lost his life in this ambush.

Meanwhile, three other vehicles, including a bus, arrived at the scene and were also attacked with guns and grenades.

“We are saddened to see Burundi lose its children once again because of bandits. (…) All criminals must be put out of action,” reacted President Evariste Ndayishimiye in a tweet on Monday.

This ambush occurs less than a month of an attack perpetrated by armed men in Rusaka in the province of Mwaro that left 7 dead and 3 wounded. These armed men have not yet been identified.

Gas Can Explodes, 8 Seriously Injured

2 days ago

May 9, 2021

Eight people are currently hospitalised after sustaining serious injuries in a gas can explosion at a restaurant in down town Kigali earlier Sunday.

The incident happened at Gakiriro Gisozi inside a restaurant owned by one identified as Anne. Ambulances were seen ferrying the sick from the accident scene. It has not yet been established what could have caused the gas can to explode.

President Ndayishimye Shows Off Soybean Garden

2 days ago

May 9, 2021

President Evariste Ndayishimiye has shown off a healthy soybean garden and expects good harvest in the next month.

“My wife and I visited, this Friday, our field of more than 4ha in the Mwurire locality in Bugendana Municipality (Gitega Province), where we cultivated soybeans. I urge other state officials to lead by example in the fight against poverty in Burundi,” the President said.

Land locked Burundi’s economy is dominated by subsistence agriculture (90 percent of total population). The main staple crops grown are banana, cassava, sweet potato and beans. Agriculture accounts for 32.9% of Burundi’s GDP. The country mainly exports coffee, tea, ‎sugar‎ and cotton.

Early this week on May 5th, Burundian government and the African Development Bank (AfDB) have just agreed to release U$21 million to support the sustainable development of agricultural and livestock value chains.

The aim of this government initiative is to “contribute in a sustainable way” to improving food and nutritional security and increasing the incomes of Burundian populations, particularly those in the provinces of Kirundo, Muyinga and Ngozi.

Of the financing provided by the AfDB, $13 million comes from the African Development Fund (ADF).

The other part of the envelope is provided by the Transition Support Facility (TSF), a mechanism set up by the AfDB to fight against fragility and improve financing for climate resilience.

The Burundian government’s PADCAE-B is therefore in line with the strategic objectives of this mechanism of the AfDB Group, which has already mobilized 2 billion dollars for low-income countries.

