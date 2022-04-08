President Paul Kagame has challenged leaders of the expanded East African Community (EAC) to get down and work instead of the various speeches they have made to the people.

“We have made many speeches in the recent past. We just have to get down to do the work that is entailed in the statements we have made to our people. I am with you all the way to achieve the objective of deeper and wider integration of our community,” Kagame said during the ceremony for signing the treaty of accession of the DR Congo into the regional bloc.

The signing of the treaty of accession follows the admission of DR Congo into the EAC as the seventh member of the regional bloc during the virtual 19th Extraordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State chaired by President Kenyatta on March 29.

President Uhuru Kenyatta the Chair of the East African Community (EAC) Summit of Heads of State said the coming of the new member into the Community will open doors of opportunity for expanded trade and cooperation.

During the signing ceremony, a new EAC map was unveiled. Presidents Museveni and Kagame as well as EAC Secretary General Peter Mathuki and Trade CS Betty Maina also spoke at the event.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda noted that the East African Community is only sensible if it brings about the prosperity of the people through Market Integration and Strategic Security.

“Above all, we have what Europe doesn’t have- Common language. I, therefore, call upon leaders and citizens of the EAC to make productive use of the social-cultural advantages and similarities we have as a region to cement our integration,” Museveni said.