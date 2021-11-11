Business
Wavumbuzi Entrepreneurship Challenge; The Oasis Of Creativity, Innovation And Entrepreneurial Competency Development For Secondary School Students in Rwanda
If we are to catch up with the rapidly growing world of today, we will be required to remain creative and innovative. By 2050, experts predict that between 20-30% of jobs globally will be ‘displaced’ as technology, automation and artificial intelligence are already transforming the way we work, think and learn.
According to Bloomberg, Africa will have, in 2035, more people joining the workforce than the rest of the world combined. This could either be a challenge or an opportunity for Africa depending on what we choose to do today as a continent.
Speaking of what needs to be done, The Allan and Gill Gray Philanthropy established the Wavumbuzi Entrepreneurship Challenge, a program which focuses on developing and nurturing entrepreneurial competencies and mindsets among secondary school students in Rwanda.
Launched in South Africa as the Allan and Gill Gray Entrepreneurship Challenge, then expanded to Kenya in 2019, the Wavumbuzi Entrepreneurship Challenge was launched in Rwanda earlier this year for its first edition.
The Challenge seeks to develop entrepreneurial thinking skills and competencies such as taking action, initiative, innovative problem solving, resilience, self efficacy and developing a need for achievement, that are needed to thrive and be relevant in the 21st century.
Wavumbuzi is a six week challenge which can be accessed on any computer, tablet or mobile device with internet connectivity.
Students compete against each other by completing challenges which tackle some of the country and continent’s most important issues. Each challenge requires students to apply creative thinking in addressing real-world scenarios and submit their answers for review.
Challenges are grouped under quests, the latter which are themed around different key industries such as Farming, Banking, Water and Health. Points earned place students, their schools on live leaderboards, with the top performers being rewarded with teachers on a weekly basis.
There is also a national awards event to recognize overall top performers for the challenge edition.
Focusing on entrepreneurship as a widely recognised countermeasure to unemployment, Wavumbuzi stands to identify talent early, equip them with key competencies to prepare them to enter the workforce by pursuing either intra or entrepreneurial ventures through creative and innovative thinking.
It is important to highlight that gamification is widely recognised as a teaching methodology that increases the appeal of learning processes, innovation, fun, productivity, and the ability to learn and retain knowledge.
The Wavumbuzi Challenge utilizes multiple gamified learning mechanics to capture students attention while fostering creative thinking and problem solving.
Having recorded remarkable success in its first edition, the Wavumbuzi Entrepreneurship Challenge 2nd edition launched on October 25h and will run till December 5, 2021.
Today, there are more than 500 hundred secondary schools and close to 6000 students who have registered to participate across the country.
Schools have to be registered by teachers for their students to be able to participate, and the Wavumbuzi Team deploys necessary support to ensure school, teachers, and students are rightly onboarded before starting the challenge. Registration is still ongoing for schools that may wish to participate.
The Wavumbuzi Challenge has earned recommendation from Rwanda’s Ministry of Education, and its content has been validated by the Rwanda Education Board.
Wavumbuzi is well positioned to contribute towards Rwanda’s Vision 2050, particularly as it relates to two main structural outcomes of being (i) a middle income economy; and (ii) a knowledge based economy. Even further, a focus on “mindsets and competencies” demonstrates strong alignment with Vision 2050’s targets for “stimulating economic growth through innovation, integration, agglomeration, and competition”.
From the Teachers’ perspective, the Wavumbuzi Challenge contributes greatly to the development of the next generation of educators across the country, equipping them with a 21st century learning tool, and challenging them to prepare students for success in Rwanda’s dynamic future marketplace.
Students on the other hand, look at the Wavumbuzi Entrepreneurship Challenge as a tool to sharpen their skills, grow an entrepreneurial mindset, become more creative and innovative problem solvers preparing them for their future careers.
For more information on Wavumbuzi, a highly responsive WhatsApp support line has been set up: +250 789 175 239.
Qatar, Rwanda Establish US$250M Pan-African Fund For Economic, Social Transformation
The Kigali International Financial Centre, Africa’s leading destination for compliant and professional financial services and cross-border investments has established a US$250 million Virunga Africa Fund I.
The Fund will invest in vital sectors that will drive economic and social transformation across the African continent.
The two anchor investors of the Virunga Africa Fund I are the Qatar Investment Authority (‘QIA’) and Rwanda Social Security Board (‘RSSB’).
The Fund is managed by Admaius, an independent investment firm comprising one of the most experienced pan-African investment teams working on the ground.
The Fund’s Head Office will be based in Kigali and domiciled in the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC), which offers a safe, compliant, and centralized holding presence for financial activities across Africa. The KIFC was recently recognised as one of the financial jurisdictions likely to become more significant by the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI).
The Fund’s targeted investments will deliver tangible change for Rwandans and for people across the continent.
It will produce a more dynamic private sector in Africa and make the continent more self-reliant by reducing the need for foreign imports.
Investment projects will increase access to essential services including healthcare, education, digital infrastructure, and financial services.
The Fund will leverage strong in-house and industry sector expertise to guide businesses through digital transformation and create long-term value, capitalising on post-Covid opportunities, strong demographic tailwinds, and secular growth trends.
Nick Barigye, CEO of Rwanda Finance Limited, the agency leading the development and promotion of the Kigali International Financial Centre, said that for investors of such standing to choose the Kigali International Financial Centre to host their fund sends a great signal.
he said that tt shows that the KIFC is a compliant and attractive jurisdiction for Pan-African investment. Investors see that Rwanda offers them strategic advantages; these include good governance, high levels of connectivity, efficiency, transparency, and an ease of doing business which has been internationally recognised.
“KIFC looks forward to the success of the Virunga Africa Fund I and welcome more regional and international players who wish to transform the investment landscape of Africa,” Barigye said.
Regis Rugemanshuro, Director General of the Rwanda Social Security Board, said that Virunga Africa Fund I affirms Rwanda’s belief that international investors are increasingly seeing the huge opportunities Africa offers. The Fund will unlock tremendous value and deliver real development impact benefitting people across the continent – at a time when economies are trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We appreciate the Qatar International Authority partnering with RSSB as cornerstone investors in this historic project which will improve the lives of people in Rwanda, and across Africa,” he said.
Finance, Banking Leaders To Discuss Economic Recovery
Finance and banking leaders and experts from across East Africa and globally will participate in the 4th East African Banking & Microfinance Forum hosted by the Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank (TDB), in collaboration with the European Investment Bank (EIB).
Held annually, this year’s Forum, will be under the theme ‘gearing up for recovery and growth: building a more resilient banking sector’, will take place virtually from 11 – 12 November 2021, and gather more than 300 participants from across 50 countries.
Delegates will have the opportunity to hear from the region’s foremost experts in the sector, and together explore how banking and development finance can be leveraged as a mechanism to foster and deepen a more inclusive and innovative financial industry, while stimulating East Africa’s economies as part of the build-back better initiatives in a post-COVID world.
Gearing up for recovery and growth: Building a more resilient banking sector
Opened by Mr. Admassu Tadesse, TDB President Emeritus & Group MD and Mr. Thomas Östros, EIB Vice-President, the two-day forum will provide the platform for banking and finance experts from the region to discuss how the region, the continent, and the global landscape is being adapted to mitigate risks and minimize economic shocks, while fostering resilience and sustainability.
Presentations by industry leaders
The Forum will provide the stage for African and international banking and microfinance practitioners to share insights and latest industry best practice.
Speakers will share their experience and expertise on the most critical issues of the day affecting the East African Banking sector.
Delegates will have the chance to delve into topics such as the structure, performance and recent developments of the sector, capital markets, MSMEs, the current Libor transition, the legal environment, climate change, digital transformation, COVID-19, the de-risking of portfolio assets, and more.
Zimbabwe’s Largest fast-food Chain Simbisa Enters EAC
Zimbabwe may have been brought to her knees because of the recent unhealthy politics and economic sanctions but this southern African nation is staging a comeback.
Simbisa Brands, Zimbabwe’s largest fast-food restaurant operator has announced plans to open more fast food outlets in East Africa beginning with Kenya where it currently has around 168, as it aims to woo more customers.
The company — which operates quick service restaurants including Chicken Inn, Pizza Inn, Bakers Inn and Creamy Inn – said it opened 16 stores last year and will add more this year amid increased competition from big players in the fast food industry.
“Although the primary focus in financial year 2021 was managing the inherent Covid-19 risks and maximising returns on the existing regional business, expansion of the Simbisa brand footprint continued through the opening of 22 new counters in the region, of which 16 were opened in Kenya,” said Simbisa in its latest annual report.
“Growth will be primarily focussed in Zimbabwe, Kenya and Ghana whilst the other regional markets will focus on making improvements in the existing business to maximise returns on the existing capacity.”
Simbisa which had 1,729 employees in Kenya as at June this year earlier said it would expand in its African markets to take on international brands like US-based fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), McDonald’s and Burger King.
