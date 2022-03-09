Wave of Coups in Africa: The Cause, Effects, and Way Out

Coup d’états are fast becoming a trend in Africa, a possible indication of the fragility of African democracies.

Africa isn’t new to military takeovers with events like the January 1966 coup in Nigeria, which would cause a civil war, the Burundi 1993 coup that caused death of over 100,000 citizens, the 1979 coup in Equatorial Guinea, and many other similar cases.

It’s quite worrisome that decades later, military rules seem to be making a disturbing comeback. More so, the coups are occurring at an alarming rate. From 2020 till date, there have been multiple coups and coup attempts in different African countries.

In mid-2020, the Malian Armed Forces took over the country’s capital, detaining the president along with other top government officials. There was another Malian coup in 2021, which subsequently led to the resignation of the president and Colonel Assimi Goïta taking over as interim president.

Towards the end of 2020, there was a coup attempt in the Central African Republic. This unsuccessful coup escalated the civil war, which is still ongoing.

Guinea also recorded a successful coup d’état in 2021. The aftermath saw the dissolution of the Guinean government and constitution and the establishment of a military government.

There have been two notable coups in Africa this year; one in Burkina Faso and the other in Guinea-Bissau.

In Burkina Faso, soldiers took over the military base in Ouagadougou. The president was forcefully removed from office and detained. Like in Guinea in 2021, a military-led government was installed.

The February 1st, 2022 coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau is the latest in the long series of coup and coup attempts in Africa. Although the coup was unsuccessful, there were fatalities.

The majority of the recent coups in Africa were due to disagreements between ruling politicians and the military or the public. These disagreements are mainly due to bad governance and corruption by the ruling politicians.

Take Mali, for example; events preceding the August 2020 coup were protests by citizens requesting the resignation of the president due to mismanagement and alleged corruption. The coup was solely the peak of the protests.

Similarly, the ongoing political crisis in Tunisia began with the self-coup after the president froze his parliament and dismissed his government. This would lead to a series of protests and economic crises.

According to the commander of the US African Command, irregular and unconstitutional changes of government in some African countries contributed to the recent coup occurrence. Without a doubt, such unconstitutional changes of governments do have serious effects on democracy.

Some of these cases have heightened the security threat in the continent, leaving many killed and displaced. In the past few years, there has been a surge in the number of Africans claiming asylum and refugee status abroad in places like the US and UK.

While bad governance and corruption remain the main causes of the recent wave of coups in Africa, the COVID-19 pandemic is also a major contributing factor. It’s not a coincidence that Africa is witnessing coup after coup just after the world was shut down due to the coronavirus.

The lockdown escalated the economic crisis in many African countries. Public dissatisfaction with the government’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic was one of the major causes of the 2020 Malian protests.

In Guinea, the COVID-19 pandemic plummeted the country’s economy in 2021. There was an increase in petrol prices to balance the situation. Also, the introduction of new taxes and tax hikes caused more public reactions, and a coup would happen a week later.

Surprisingly, or perhaps not, the coups are a welcome development for some citizens. In a report by Africa Elects on the Guinean coup in 2021, 63.6% of respondents were in support of the coup. 12.5% were not in support of it, and 13.5% said the army shouldn’t have taken over power. The remaining 10.4% were neutral.

Immediately after the coup, hundreds of Guineans hit the street to celebrate with the military over the removal of President Conde. The event was similar in Burkina Faso, as hundreds of people came out to support the military in the country’s capital.

While not everyone may be in support of the military taking over, they sure are in support of the removal of their political leaders. Most of these citizens have lost faith in their democracy. To them, bad governance and corruption by the political leaders is the reason for the hardship they face.

Even in African countries where coups are not happening, citizens continue to show their disappointment in their leaders. Africa remains the poorest continent in the world, with corruption and bad governance being major contributing factors.

The majority of civilians who are in support of the coups have high hopes for the military. They expect and believe that the military will handle the corruption and security concerns, like in the case of Burkina Faso.

However, there are almost zero assurances from military juntas to fix the problems the countries face. A military rule means the absence of the constitution, which means no or little regard for fundamental human rights and the rule of law. This would only end up creating more problems.

Nigeria is a perfect case study on the effects of military rule. Six years after the country became independent, it fell under a military dictatorship that lasted for more than 3 decades.

A military government would sit-tight and, in most cases, can only be removed by another military government via another coup. Throughout the period of military dictatorship in Nigeria, there were 9 coups and coup attempts to overthrow the ruling junta.

Clearly, military rule isn’t the answer to stopping the recent wave of coups in Africa. In Sudan, the masses are already protesting against military rule, requesting that the soldiers return to their barracks.

Furthermore, the military rule doesn’t present a good international image of African countries in this era of civilian rule. Already, countries like Mali and Guinea are suffering sanctions from ECOWAS. It might be the same for Burkina Faso unless there’s a quick return to constitutional order.

In preventing further coups, the way forward is for African leaders to review and change their governance style. If bad governance is the cause of Africa’s coups, then good governance is the solution.

Countries must address governance inadequacies such as non-fulfillment of citizenship rights, socioeconomic discontent, and increased insecurity. This, however, is only achievable with support from regional and international partners.

Since the coups are more prevalent in West Africa, ECOWAS could play a major role in finding a solution. In the aftermath of coups, the union would deliberate and typically mandate the military government to hand power back to civilians.

So far, this method isn’t working; at least, it hasn’t worked in Mali and Guinea despite the sanctions. In fact, the Military government in Mali plans to delay elections until 2025.

The solution to coups in Africa isn’t threats or sanctions or other similar political actions. Since these sanctions have failed, the ECOWAS leadership must look into all political, constitutional, and socioeconomic issues the affected countries are facing, and hopefully, a better solution will suffice.

