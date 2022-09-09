Rwanda water and Sanitation corporation has pledged to access Rwandans with safe water at the level of 100% by the year 2024.

WASAC officials made the pledge Tuesday while appearing before the Public Accounts Committee as part of the ongoing public hearing related to the findings contained in the Auditors General Report of 2020-2021.

Appearing before PAC, Giselle Umuhoza, Acting Chief Executive for WASAC said that all the management problems at hand are under review emphasizing for instance, that the institution is repairing worn-out water treatment plants as well as fostering efficient public spending allocations.

“Today we are trying to re-invest in the other sanitation projects like Nzove water treatment plant which is at 75% expected to distribute water in parts of Remera and other parts of city outskirts like Gasabo, Bumbogo, and Masizi,” she said.

Alex Kamuhire, the Auditor General advised that WASAC should work on keeping a book of accounts so as to avoid financial flaws that have been hindering the institution for a long period of time.

According to the Auditor General, the contradictory figures in the financial statements of the institution are an indicator of mismanagement.

“There are some expenditures that can’t be clarified in financial statements,” he said, adding “Record keeping is a serious problem for WASAC. Otherwise, WASAC will continue to make mismanagement of government funds.”

With reference to other organizations, WASAC was also advised to copy from other institutions to build digital platforms that would help in providing accurate data while recording the institution’s financial statements.

“We hope that WASAC can be a good example in the next three years without appearing before the PAC,” he said.

The MPs also found that the institution’s mismanagement problems originate from governance gaps.

“We want WASAC to have a board of directors so that the decision of the institution has the directions,” one of the members of Parliament said.

The Auditors report indicates that 8 out of 18 new sanitation projects are operating at 75% while 10 of them are operating at 38% and 72% at 55,6%.

WASAC’s target government is striving to ensure universal water access by 2024 through increasing investment in construction and extending water supply systems across the country.