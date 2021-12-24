Special Report
Was Museveni’s France-Trained Mountain Army Ready For War Against ADF?
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in 2016 developed an idea of creating an army specialized in mountain warfare because the UPDF had on various occasions suffered humiliation at the hands of Allied Democratic Front Rebels based in Rwenzori Mountain stretching along the DRC border.
The ADF rebels who had since 1995 mastered the mountain terrain would descend from Rewenzori mountain jungles and easily strike at any target within towns of Fort portal and Kasese including overrunning army posts, police stations and kidnapping people.
Such maneuvers by rebels gave Museveni countless sleepless nights and for many years couldn’t find a fitting solution. The rebels were based inside Uganda and Museveni feared a repeat of what his rebel group did to previous governments.
The ADF had gained monstrous support from people in the Rwenzori sub region stretching the entire western frontier.
The Rwenzuru kingdom had also been sucked in as it was evident that Uganda Peoples Defence Force had lost control in this region.
Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere used this opportunity to revive the 1960’s secessionist plan of his forefathers.
The Kingdom has always held intentions to secede from the rest of Uganda and create its own Yiira Republic.
Mumbere himself, a trained soldier, clandestinely coordinated the transition of the royal guard force into a fully-fledged army as he thought to curve-out and declare an independent territory known as Yiira Republic.
Tribal fighters under their so-called Kilhumira Mutima (the Strong-Hearted) group had bolstered support from the other side of the border in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which is populated by people who are ethnically related to the people of the Rwenzori region.
Kilhumira Mutima secession movement had established hundreds of bases and sleeper cells across the Rwenzori region both in Uganda and in the DRC.
These fighters trained from up the mountains and enjoyed collaboration from the ADF group that also is camped within the mountains.
Kilhumira Mutima and ADF operating in the same region with the common enemy became a very big security threat to the Kampala establishment as several attacks weakened the police and military in the Rwenzori region.
On November 26, 2016 Museveni ordered heavily armed police to raid the Rwenzururu kingdom resulting in the killing of eight Rwenzururian royal guards and arrest of two others.
According to government, the raid was in response to militant attacks on police posts in the region two weeks earlier, allegedly perpetrated by the royal guards.
Government issued an ultimatum demanding the surrender of royal guards, the king and all Kilhumira Mutima fighters.
On the next day, after expiration of the ultimatum, Uganda armed forces and police raided the Rwenzururu royal palace resulting in the deaths of 87 royal guards and 16 policemen and more than 180 people.
Following the raids, the Omusinga (king) of Rwenzururu, Charles Mumbere, was arrested and charged with murder.
The attack on Rwenzururu kingdom was globally criticized as gross abuse and tantamount to war crimes and violation of human rights.
Lieutenant General Peter Elwelu who commanded the attack on Rwenzururu kingdom was later slapped with US sanctions.
Museveni Orders Creation of Mountain Army
After suffering much humiliation from ADF and an insurrection from Rwenzururu kingdom, Museveni attributed the whole mess to intelligence failure, “How did these people weave such a scheme without being pre-empted?”
With admission of failure on handling a minor tribal domestic issue, Museveni decided to create a UPDF mountain brigade and looked to France to offer specialized training of the new unit.
French Alpine troops flew to Uganda to embark on this training mission of a new Ugandan army unit to help combat violence in the mountainous Rwenzori sub- region.
Chasseurs alpins are the elite mountain infantry force of the French Army. They are trained to operate in mountainous terrain and in urban warfare.
“This training of the UPDF in mountain warfare is necessitated to secure the Ugandan mountains for the security of those living nearby and for tourism,” Museveni said in 2016.
The French established Karugutu Training school which specializes in Mountain War Fare Technical Courses.
For the French military industry, Museveni’s mountain army project offers business- already Marck & Balsan a French defence equipment manufacturer won a major equipment and materials supply tender under military cooperation arrangements.
“As ADF spreads across Eastern Congo, we need more capabilities to monitor and deter them from using our mountain ranges by deploying specialized forces. The Albertine Region needs serious protection for the young oil industry to thrive,” said a former CDF Gen David Muhoozi.
However, the real test for Museveni’s mountain army came to a test last month when President Felix Tshisekedi invited Uganda to hunt for the ADF inside Congo.
For Museveni, the Mountain army headed by Maj.Gen. Kayanja Muhanga was the choice to deploy for this mission in an operation named Shujja.
In less than a week into the operation, Maj.Gen. Kayanja announced a halt in the operation against the rebels citing impassable roads, thick forests and bad weather that made it impossible for any advance onto the rebel bases.
This mountain army was a bad choice for the operations against ADF require a unit with special jungle warefare skills.
It should be remembered that for more than 7 years, the Congolese army and Monusco had been pursuing these rebels in the dense jungles with no success.
On realization of lack of skills in jungle warfare, Monusco decided to invite Brazil troops to train Congolese army in jungle combat skills.
Beni and Ituri are extremely forested with a tormenting equatorial climate all year round.
The rebels and other armed groups set up bases in the middle of these forests and have remained untouched. They easily walkout and terrorise neighbouring areas and return to base scot-free.
It was therefore a tactical mistake in choosing a mountain unit to conduct operations in a flat densely forested terrain with equatorial weather.
Uganda had one last choice- to use their air force and artillery to seemingly bombard rebel bases in the forests but their accuracy in targeting these bases is still a matter of debate because of high margin of error in obtaining accurate coordinates to facilitate pilots and artillery gunners.
Like as always predicted, military experts argue that on the part of UPDF there was minimal pre-operations intelligence collected and this could have forced the UPDF into a halt mode as its Intel teams collect real-time data on the ADF.
Thus as UPDF reorgansises itself and allowing the Congolese to take lead of this operation, the Ugandans will spend more time constructing the roads as part of fulfilling payment of a colossal U$10billion in fines to losses it inflicted onto DRC during the UPDF occupation 20 years ago.
Special Report
Uganda Suffocates With $10Bn Compensation To DRC
President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda is a disturbed man because he has too much on his table to fix, ranging from reaching a settlement with Rwanda and also paying a colossal $10billion in fines to losses it inflicted onto DRC during the UPDF occupation 20 years ago.
Uganda had for almost 14 years refused to pay the DRC and because of this failure, the International Court of Justice had ruled to take up this matter and resolve it legally. The date for Compensations hearing was set for Monday next week.
By showing no intention of paying up its victim, Uganda would on Monday lose the hearing case and this could result in a diplomatic catastrophe as several parties to this court would prefer yet unknown measures against Uganda.
Kampala found an important calculation and decided to invite Kinshasa onto a brotherly discussion. And indeed a business forum was held and important pledges made by Uganda and a two-month timeline set for implantation plans.
Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda will not report to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague for a compensations case hearing arising from violations by Ugandan army in 1998 when it invaded and occupied its neighbour.
The court had set November 18th to handle this case that has been dragging on since 2005 but the two countries on November 9th jointly submitted a request letter to the ICJ seeking to set another date for hearings.
Rwanda and Uganda are also scheduled to meet in Kampala on November 18th as part of a follow up on the Angola Friendship Agreement that guides the two countries on how to resolve the existing diplomatic row.
“ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, has decided to postpone public hearings on the question of reparations in the case concerning Armed Activities on the Territory of DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo v. Uganda), which had been due to take place between Monday 18 and Friday 22 November 2019,” the court said in a statement.
Uganda has been avoiding at every opportunity anything that would trigger revival of this case in which its violations have been costed to a colossal sum of money worth $10billion as reparations to its Victim, DRC.
In reference to details in this case of which judgment was passed on December 15th 2005, the DRC asserts that the border regions of eastern Congo were attacked by Ugandan forces between 7 and 8 August 1998, and that more areas fell under the control of Ugandan troops over the following months with the advance of the UPDF into Congolese territory.
Uganda was found guilty of setting up an occupational zone which it administered both directly and indirectly by creating and actively supporting Congolese rebel factions.
In its defense, Uganda failed to prove that it didn’t occupy and even engage in administration of part of the Congolese territory. For example Uganda had created a new province and named it Kibali-Ituri province as the result of merging districts of Ituri and Haut-Uélé, detached from Orientale province.
In Principle, the DRC is officially divided into 10 territorial provincial administrations but Uganda created the 11th province named Kibali-Ituri.
On 18 June 1999 General Kazini, commander of the Ugandan forces in the DRC, “appointed Ms Adèle Lotsove, previously Deputy Governor of Orientale Province, to govern this new province”.
In support of this contention, the DRC stated that Colonel Muzoora, of the UPDF, exercised de facto the duties of governor of the province between January and May 2001, and that “at least two of the five governors who succeeded Ms Lotsove up until 2003 were relieved of their duties by the Ugandan military authorities, sometimes under threat of force”.
The DRC claims that the Ugandan authorities were directly involved “in the political life of the occupied regions” and, citing the Ugandan daily newspaper New Vision, that “Uganda has even gone so far as to supervise local elections”.
The Court considered that regardless of whether or not General Kazini, commander of the Ugandan forces in the DRC, acted in violation of orders and was punished as a result, his conduct was clear evidence of the fact that Uganda established and exercised authority in Ituri as an occupying Power.
However, in the same 119-page judgment, the DRC was found guilty of its armed forces attacking the premises of the Ugandan Embassy, maltreated diplomats and other Ugandan nationals present on the premises and at Ndjili International Airport.
The judgment says the DRC bears responsibility for the breach of the inviolability of the diplomatic premises, the maltreatment of Ugandan diplomats at the Ugandan Embassy in Kinshasa, the maltreatment of Ugandan diplomats at Ndjili International Airport, and for attacks on and seizure of property and archives from Ugandan diplomatic premises, in violation of international law on diplomatic relations.
“It would only be at a subsequent phase, failing an agreement between the Parties, that the specific circumstances of these violations as well as the precise damage suffered by Uganda and the extent of the reparation to which it are entitled would have to be demonstrated.
Last week President Felix Tshisekedi of DRC flew to Kampala with a massive government delegation to meet his counterpart Yoweri Museveni. The two leaders later held a business conference and made major pledges.
Museveni and Tshisekedi agreed to jointly build 1,200 kilometers of roads from Uganda to the three eastern Congo cities, Goma, Bunia and Beni.
It should be remembered Aru town was strategic for the Ugandan Army while invading DRC. On August 10th 1998, the 7th UPDF infantry battalion operational force entered the DRC at Aru and camped there for four days before proceeding to capture other parts.
The two countries’ ministers of foreign affairs, infrastructure and finance have agreed to meet within two months and to plan construction of the roads and extension of electricity across the border to Aru in DRC.
Museveni and Tshisekedi have not given a price tag to these pledges and Uganda did not mention whether this was part of $10billion compensation required of it by the International Court of Justice.
Editors Note: Article was first published Nov 15, 2019
Special Report
Uganda Spy Chief Kandiho Secretly Meets Kayumba Nyamwasa
Impeccable intelligence information reaching Taarifa Investigative Desk confirms that Uganda’s chief military spy Gen. Abel Kandiho has secretly met with Rwanda renegade soldier, Kayumba Nyamwasa, in South Africa.
You should be reminded that Nyamwasa is Rwanda’s top enemy, running a rebel outfit, RNC, that has openly declared plans to overthrow the current government.
Gen. Kandiho flew to South Africa on Wednesday, “to deliver a special message from President Kaguta Museveni of Uganda to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.”
A frail and slender Kandiho later met with the acting chief of Defence Intelligence Agency of South Africa, Maj Gen Ntakaleleni Simon Sigudu (pictured above seated right).
This meeting comes at a time of Uganda’s return to the Democratic Republic of Congo to hunt for the Allied Democratic Front Rebels linked to ISIS and the recent string of bombings in Uganda’s capital Kampala.
Although Uganda and DRC jointly claimed an early victory against the ADF rebels, military experts privy with the ongoing UPDF “Operation Shuja” in Congo argue that there is no proof of victory against the terrorists.
“There is no substantive evidence, photo, video or anything they [UPDF-FARDC] have shown the world worth claiming defeat against the ADF terrorists. This is not only a local concern but it is global. The terrorists pose a wider threat,” said a source on condition of anonymity.
At the end of November, Ugandan military launched air and artillery bombardment against the ADF bases in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in an operation agreed with Congolese forces.
Few days later, the Uganda military announced it had failed to penetrate into the jungles of this vast mineral rich country to reach the rebels for a possible shootout.
The UPDF said it had suspended the fight ‘hampered by bad roads’.
“We are going to halt the operations for a week such that we bring in graders to open up the roads,” said Major General Kayanja Muhanga commander of UPDF “Operation Shuja” in Congo.
However, later, the FARDC-UPDF coalition said in a joint statement on Saturday that they have captured 35 ADF rebels, after new airstrikes and artillery strikes but still there are scanty details of these claims.
Rwanda, which has been strategically observing Uganda’s operations in neighbouring DRC, remains vigilant about every single detail on ground for the country’s security threats emanating, largely, from the Congo jungles.
Rwanda accuses Uganda of backing rebels whose main goal is to destabilize the country and eject the Kigali regime.
Uganda government in a counter-charge accuses Rwandan state agents of operating unlawfully in Uganda.
Such accusations and counter accusations have pushed both leaders of Rwanda and Uganda to make worrisome statements that could strain further their relations.
For example after Museveni warned that “those who try to destabilize our country do not know our capacity.” President Paul Kagame countered that “nobody anywhere can bring me to my knees.”
The borders between Rwanda and Uganda have remained technically closed since March 2019 despite a later Angola peace agreement signed between the two countries.
Uganda still dumps tortured Rwandans at the border after lengthy detentions while Rwanda maintains a travel advisory that cautions Rwandans against travelling to Uganda due to safety reasons.
Thus with Uganda having gained invited access into the DRC and keeping to itself the details of operation against the rebels and later sending Gen. Kandiho to South Africa to secretly meet Nyamwasa, the Rwandans are carefully reading the matrix.
Nyamwasa is the leader of the P5 rebel group active in Fizi and Uvira territories in South Kivu.
According to the UN group of Experts, P5 was formed from a coalition of Rwandan “opposition political organisations”, including the Amahoro People’s Congress (AMAHORO-PC), the Forces démocratiques unifées-Inkingi (FDU INKINGI), the People’s Defence Pact-Imanzi (PDP-IMANZI), the Social Party-Imberakuri (PS IMBERAKURI) and the Rwanda National Congress (RNC).
The UN Group of Experts report indicates that P5 mostly received its arms and ammunition from Burundi and recruits fighters from across the region.
A dislodge of ADF may translate into invitation of P5 to relocate into this territory where the Ugandans are still camped as they work on a road construction project that is expected to take over 5 years to complete.
Under the guise of road construction, Nyamwasa may be invited to mobilise, recruit and get direct training within this territory before the Ugandans leave Congo.
Intelligence experts consider Kandiho’s trip to South Africa as something Rwandans should take seriously.
Earlier in August, Gen. Kandiho flew to Bujumbura to meet President Evariste Ndayishimiye.
Intelligence experts viewed his visit as ‘sabotage’ of the improving relations between Burundi and Rwanda.
“You can be a hundred percent sure that Kandiho’s mission was about – to bad mouth any détente between Rwanda and Burundi,” a security source in Kigali told a local news website.
Meanwhile, South Africa is a major player in DRC’s mining sector with a score of its companies operating many mining sites.
South Africa is also a troop’s contributor to the UN Stabilization Mission in Congo (MONUSCO)- however, the link of these to Gen.Kandiho’s visit to South Africa is technically distant.
The 12,000 troops –strong Monusco has suffered numerous protest attacks from Congolese demanding for the departure of the peacekeeping force.
Protesters have been angry that UN and government soldiers have failed to prevent recurrent attacks by extremist militia.
Nevertheless, Uganda’s current military adventures are seen as a threat to regional security and a direct initiation of an arms race.
Special Report
PART III: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
This is a third article in the series expounding on the historical and current dynamics that are relevant to the frosty relationship between Rwanda and Uganda.
We are recollecting moments that help us to expose President Yoweri Museveni’s hostility against Rwanda.
Most people who follow politics of the region know that President Yoweri Museveni has long harboured ambitions of making Rwanda Uganda’s appendage. At the very least, he seeks to dictate to this country what it should and should not do.
Over the years he has recruited like-minded people from inside Rwanda to work with him to frame their country in his image. These are his protégés. But what is so special that they see in Museveni and he sees in them and together they wish to export to Rwanda?
The first place to look at is how the protégés repeat Museveni’s rhetoric. Recently, convicted army officer Kayumba Nyamwasa, whose is on the run in S. South Africa, told a Zambian newspaper that he is fighting to bring “fundamental change” to Rwanda.
In 1986 during his swearing in, Museveni claimed he had fought to bring about fundamental change to Uganda.
David Himbara, another Rwandan protégé who is on Museveni’s payroll to tarnish the image of his former boss, recently asserted, “Kagame’s inner circle is shrinking.” Presumably, Kagame’s ‘inner circle’ is shrinking while Museveni’s is always expanding? This is the difference between Museveni’s Uganda and Kagame’s Rwanda.
Himbara made a list of retired liberators and framed them as “poor and disgruntled”. His claim is that Kagame has side-lined them or imprisoned them. His purpose is to instigate the public and propagate a bad image of President Kagame as a “bad guy”.
Here’s what belonging to an “inner circle” means in the contexts of the two countries.
Museveni’s inner circle is above the law, able to divert public resources to personal interests as it wishes. A commercial bank is forcefully taken over and subsequently disappears without a trace; junk helicopters are procured with no one held accountable.
Someone can claim the country’s natural resources as his own, “my oil” and is not ashamed to publicly state that, “I am working for my children and grandchildren.”
In other words, the country is run like a family kiosk until the time comes to hand it over to the next of kin.
On the contrary, Kagame has never had an inner circle. Moreover, no one has ever claimed to be above the law during his tenure. Some may be close to him by virtue of their responsibilities and the moment these tasks end this closeness comes to an end.
This is what Himbara calls a shrinking inner circle.
However, it is also true that some unscrupulous individuals – Himbara being one of them – who somehow found themselves working close to Kagame attempted to masquerade as belonging to some inner circle that in reality never existed; or, they had the ambition of creating an inner circle, only to end up crossing the line and finding themselves where they truly belong – in obscurity.
For Himbara, he fled accountability, and is now sarcastically calling himself a professional refuge, one on a self imposed exile.
These two approaches are at odds and cannot co-exist.
This is why Museveni and his protégés are eager to extend and replicate their preferred inner-circle politics to Rwanda, which is the only way to make sense of Himbara’s sponsored writing.
For instance, all Ministers – like James Musoni who he refers to in Rwanda are appointed to serve; a Ministry is not a private asset; neither do those appointed to it expect they won’t be assigned to other responsibilities.
Similarly, all senior military officers – the likes of Gen. Jack Nziza – were only “close” to the President by virtue of their appointments and duties. They don’t enjoy this proximity due to personal or familial ties, or because they were members of a supposed inner circle. As a result, they expect to be redeployed – and even retired – as a matter of an inescapable reality: they are serving in a truly professional army that does not belong to an individual and they don’t believe they are forever owed anything special simply because they fought.
Nothing new about Eugène-Richard Gasana
Eugène-Richard Gasana, Rwanda’s former ambassador to the United Nations in New York, also features heavily as Himbara reimagines Rwanda in Museveni’s eyes.
Gasana recently met Museveni on RNC-related movements in and outside Kampala.
Like Patrick Karegeya and Kayumba Nyamwasa before him, Gasana was also recruited when he was in active Rwanda government service.
Moreover, like Ignace Murwanashyaka, the convicted (by courts in Germany) leader of the FDLR genocide perpetrators, Gasana was also facilitated with a Ugandan passport that has enabled his travel around the world, advocating for the RNC.
Indeed, it is in this capacity that he, along with Charlotte Mukankusi, who also travels on a Ugandan passport, met President Museveni in Kampala last month.
A reliable source that ran into Gasana in transit at Amsterdam airport during his many travels on behalf of the RNC told this reporter that he was using a Ugandan passport, which was verified with pictures of the actual passport (We welcome a challenge from Ofwono Opondo and Sarah Kagingo to produce the documents. We promise to meet the challenge).
Interestingly, Gasana was ahead of his fellow protégés in one particular aspect: his relatively quick comprehension of the politics of their patron. For instance, when it was time for a new ambassador to take over in New York and he was asked to return home for reassignment, he balked; a sense of entitlement had him thinking that he was irreplaceable in that position.
And so, he began throwing tantrums before deciding to cut links with his government by ceding to Museveni’s overtures – on behalf of the RNC – that had been in place long before the break of ties with Rwanda.
Since 2016 he has been running errands on behalf of the RNC, an organisation that has declared war on Rwanda and has conducted terrorist operations that have claimed the lives of innocent people in different parts of the country. Despite this record, Gasana has fraudulently managed to acquire U.S. residence permit on the false claim that his life is threatened back home.
However, Gasana should familiarise himself with the case of Jean Leonard Teganya. On April 6, 2019, the federal court in Boston ruled that the 48-year old “attempted to win asylum in the United States by lying.” He faces five years in prison and deportation to Rwanda.
Similarly, Gasana’s lies to U.S. immigration that he is threatened at home may have been believed; however, his determination to fight his government should make him a person of interest to the authorities and expose him to Teganya’s fate.
Meanwhile, the fact alone that he fights Rwanda was enough for Gasana to enter Museveni’s “inner circle.” It makes sense. This is Museveni’s brand of politics. He needs an inner-circle to survive and Himbara is paid to regurgitate and recycle this narrative.
It is by design that it can’t shrink. On the other hand, saying that Kagame’s inner-circle is shrinking is as nonsensical as it can get.
This idea of shrinking has absolutely zero consequence precisely because Kagame doesn’t operate like their patron.
As Himbara successfully transforms himself in the image that Museveni requires of his protégés, he gets out of touch with the reality inside Rwanda. His view of Kagame’s inner-circle is proof that his transformation is complete. He gets cash as a prize or reward.
Significantly, Himbara is only a microcosm of the transformation that Museveni has in mind for Rwanda, one whose completion he seems committed to.
Even as Museveni preoccupies himself with Kagame, in the former’s mind the ideal transformation of Rwanda does not leave the position of president vacant. He gets to occupy it, along with the one he presently occupies. As such, in his thinking, he could potentially enjoy the status of President of the Greater Uganda, which would include Rwanda. But his fantasy doesn’t end there.
When Museveni looks at Kayumba Nyamwasa he sees Salim Saleh; in Eugène-Richard Gasana he sees Sam Kuteesa. They form another layer to his “inner-ciinner circle.”
Rwanda Secures US$20M From Arab Bank For Kigali Innovation City
Was Museveni’s France-Trained Mountain Army Ready For War Against ADF?
Uganda Suffocates With $10Bn Compensation To DRC
Humility Embraces Weakness, Leaves Space for Creativity- Pope
Head Of MINUSCA Visits Rwandan Police Protection Unit
Uganda Suffocates With $10Bn Compensation To DRC
Uganda Spy Chief Kandiho Secretly Meets Kayumba Nyamwasa
Mozambique Throws Party For Rwandan Troops
Alleged Presence Of Rwanda Police In Goma Triggers Violent Protests
Humility Embraces Weakness, Leaves Space for Creativity- Pope
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report7 hours ago
Uganda Suffocates With $10Bn Compensation To DRC
-
Special Report1 day ago
Uganda Spy Chief Kandiho Secretly Meets Kayumba Nyamwasa
-
Tech5 days ago
Magnificent Amphitheatre Unveiled For Kigali Genocide Memorial
-
CORONA VIRUS4 days ago
Rwanda Tightens COVID-19 Measures, Cancels Social Gatherings, Weddings, And Parties
-
National2 days ago
Mozambique Throws Party For Rwandan Troops
-
National1 day ago
Alleged Presence Of Rwanda Police In Goma Triggers Violent Protests
-
Religion9 hours ago
Humility Embraces Weakness, Leaves Space for Creativity- Pope
-
National5 days ago
AMISOM Force Commander, Deputy Awarded Service Medals