Volkswagen will begin selling a new electric SUV in the U.S. that it’s calling the ID.4 in the next 12 months.

The ID.4 is the second vehicle to use the Volkswagen Group’s modular electric drive architecture (MEB) and the first to be sold in the U.S. — the first to use the architecture was the compact ID.3, which was not available in the U.S.

The ID.4 is expected to launch with a rear-wheel-drive configuration with an all-wheel-drive two-motor variation available soon after. Based on early EPA testing, Volkswagen believes that the ID.4 will offer more than 250 miles of range.

The vehicle will be produced at both the Zwickau plant in Germany and in the Chattanooga plant in the U.S.

“We’re going to invest 11 billion euros ($12.3 billion) in electromobility, more than any other automaker, with the aim of getting it out of its niche and making it affordable for all,” said Ralf Brandstätter, chief operating officer of the Volkswagen brand worldwide.

Volkswagen will offer more details on the new electric SUV over the next 12 months. Apart from this new vehicle, the Volkswagen Group also stated that it plans to build up to 1.5 million electric vehicles by as early as 2025.