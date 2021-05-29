Vivo Energy Rwanda Launches Campaign To Ensure Right Quality Fuel

Vivo Energy Rwanda, the company that markets and distributes Engen-branded fuels and lubricants in Rwanda, has launched the “Triple check campaign, the very first ever quality campaign in the petroleum industry.

The aim of this campaign is to ensure that every customer who visits any of the Engen service stations gets the right quality of fuel in their vehicle, the right quantity they have paid for, all this provided to them with the service level they deserve.

With the help of installed quality fuel testers, customers will have the opportunity to see if they are getting the quality and quantity of fuel.

The campaign was launched on Friday evening at Engen Kimironko station by the Managing Director Vivo Energy Rwanda Saibou Coulibaly in the presence of customers and government officials.

He said: “We at Vivo Energy Rwanda put the customer at the heart of our business; this is why we spend ample time in developing quality products and services that will make their experience convenient and unforgettable.”

Her added that, “As people, we strive to live a healthy life in order to feel good and live longer; the same way, as motorists, we want our vehicles to be treated the best way so that it can serve us better and longer with less headache.”

The company brings this new experience based on Quality, Quantity and Service.

Over the next six weeks, the first three weeks the focus is going to be on the Awareness and communication of this campaign, while the following three weeks after will focus on the promotion and activation where it’s customers will have the opportunity to win exciting prizes such as tire covers, woofers, power banks and many more.

Philbert Zimurinda, the National Metrology Division Manager at Rwanda Standards Board (RSB), witnessed the launch of the campaign.

He said that this is a good initiative. “We inspect these companies twice annually to ensure that they adhere to regulations, now that they are voluntarily enforcing quality standards by installing fuel quality testers, it gives us assurance that they are a responsible company.”

The company said that it’s critical that they offer the right quality, the right quantity and right services, according the Managing Director. “Customers will have the opportunity to share feedback so that we can improve on our services,” he told Taarifa.

Innocent Cyubahiro, Marketing Manager, said that the company has installed gadgets at each station to show customers what quality and quantity of the fuel they buy. “Extra services expected to be offered include checking if a customer’s tires have enough pressure, cleaning their windshields and promote cashless payments to minimise the spread of Covid-19,” he said.