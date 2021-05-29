Business
Vivo Energy Rwanda Launches Campaign To Ensure Right Quality Fuel
Vivo Energy Rwanda, the company that markets and distributes Engen-branded fuels and lubricants in Rwanda, has launched the “Triple check campaign, the very first ever quality campaign in the petroleum industry.
The aim of this campaign is to ensure that every customer who visits any of the Engen service stations gets the right quality of fuel in their vehicle, the right quantity they have paid for, all this provided to them with the service level they deserve.
With the help of installed quality fuel testers, customers will have the opportunity to see if they are getting the quality and quantity of fuel.
The campaign was launched on Friday evening at Engen Kimironko station by the Managing Director Vivo Energy Rwanda Saibou Coulibaly in the presence of customers and government officials.
He said: “We at Vivo Energy Rwanda put the customer at the heart of our business; this is why we spend ample time in developing quality products and services that will make their experience convenient and unforgettable.”
Her added that, “As people, we strive to live a healthy life in order to feel good and live longer; the same way, as motorists, we want our vehicles to be treated the best way so that it can serve us better and longer with less headache.”
The company brings this new experience based on Quality, Quantity and Service.
Over the next six weeks, the first three weeks the focus is going to be on the Awareness and communication of this campaign, while the following three weeks after will focus on the promotion and activation where it’s customers will have the opportunity to win exciting prizes such as tire covers, woofers, power banks and many more.
Philbert Zimurinda, the National Metrology Division Manager at Rwanda Standards Board (RSB), witnessed the launch of the campaign.
He said that this is a good initiative. “We inspect these companies twice annually to ensure that they adhere to regulations, now that they are voluntarily enforcing quality standards by installing fuel quality testers, it gives us assurance that they are a responsible company.”
The company said that it’s critical that they offer the right quality, the right quantity and right services, according the Managing Director. “Customers will have the opportunity to share feedback so that we can improve on our services,” he told Taarifa.
Innocent Cyubahiro, Marketing Manager, said that the company has installed gadgets at each station to show customers what quality and quantity of the fuel they buy. “Extra services expected to be offered include checking if a customer’s tires have enough pressure, cleaning their windshields and promote cashless payments to minimise the spread of Covid-19,” he said.
Business
French Investors May Breath Life In Rwanda’s Cable Car Project
For the past decade, Rwanda has been in a dilemma of realising its ambitious cable car transport system in an extremely hilly country.
French Investors have also announced they are interested in injecting money in Rwanda’s Cable Car Project that has been on the shelves since 2013 waiting for someone that can bankroll it with U$38million.
The investors are part of the delegation that accompanied French President Emmanuel Macron who just concluded a two-day state visit in Rwanda. They also expressed interest in injecting money in Rwanda’s health, agriculture, energy and transport sectors.
In 2013, Rwanda hired a Nepal based company- Beed Management to design a feasibility, economic and financial studies on the cable car transport system. Its findings indicated that the project looked viable and profitable.
If all goes according to plan and promise, these French investors will help Rwanda realise its 2025 target of operating a cable car transport system that had literally been considered a white elephant.
Rwanda’s hopes for the Cable car project had nearly come to fruition in 2016 when the country’s authorities said they had found an Italian investor Leitner Group willing to inject U$38million but it all ended in the press.
It can also be remembered that in 2018, the City of Kigali held discussions with two cable car infrastructure developers; South African-based POMA Company and Doppelmayr – that operates in France and Germany to work on a project to establish the technology-based transport.
It was presumed that by 2025, Rwandans could start navigating the capital Kigali on aerial cable cars. Nobody knows why the cable car project keeps failing to kick off.
In earlier press reports, this Cable car project was projected to boost the country’s tourism sector. The cable cars would mostly take tourists to the peak of Mountain Karisimbi -the 4th highest Mountain in Africa.
In 2016, Rwanda Development Board said, the cable car “will offer unique features that are not available elsewhere in East Africa.”
At some point, former Rwandan Minister Jean Philbert Nsengimana said, “No one should think the Karisimbi project failed, the project is going on as expected. Some of the projects require heavy investments for infrastructure development and that’s the reason for the delay.”
Considering most Latin American systems, establishing a cable car system consumes between U$10-25 million per km depending on the context.
Business
In A Tight Food Delivery Market In Rwanda, This Firm Has A Unique Offering
Rwanda is not short of e-commerce platforms, but Gombo is stretching muscles to disrupt the marketplace with a unique entry point, buying fresh items from various farmers and distributing to the end user.
Other players buy from middlemen, increasing the price of each item to secure a margin on each sell. What Gombo does, basically, is to focus on delivery of fresh foods at a faster, easier way, and at a lower price.
In partnership with farmers, Gombo uses existing food collection centers and stocks up its stores where distribution is flowless and convenient. And thats not all, because Gombo’s products can be returned within 24 hours from the delivery time, a rare and competitive advantage to the consumers, mainly hotels, restaurants and the diaspora who need to buy groceries for their relatives back home.
“All our foods are fresh and well selected,” says Jean Claude Niyibizi, the CEO of Gombo. “We also make sure that you receive considerable volumes and at a lower price, not just a handful and at exorbitant prices.”
However, the Gombo similarity with other platforms is that it accepts use of all payment gateways.
They are found here: www.ggombo.com
Business
Boat-like Hotel To Be Built On Rwanda’s Lake Kivu
Touristic attractions in Rwanda are getting a new addition of a magnificent hotel designed like a boat and will be propped up on Gihaya Island on the waters of Lake Kivu in Rusizi district.
The designer of this hotel is Futuristic Design Group Ltd. a dynamic multidisciplinary design and realization firm based in Rwanda.
“Finally we can build the boat-like hotel in lake Kivu! Rusizi is going to have another beautiful hotel,” Futuristic Design Group said on May 20 after officially obtaining a construction permit.
Kinyarwanda
Trending
