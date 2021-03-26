Business
Vivo Energy Rwanda Acquires ENES, GEMECA Petroleum Assets
Vivo Energy Rwanda, the company that markets and distributes Engen-branded fuels and lubricants in Rwanda, has acquired Energy Solution (ENES) and GEMECA petroleum assets.
The move is meant to increase its retail network and provide more convenience to its customers, according to the company’s executives.
With this acquisition, Vivo Energy Rwanda will increase its network by 13 operational service station and three new land banks which plan to be developed within the following 12 months.
Vivo Energy’s retail network will thus increase from 24 to 40 service station sites across the country.
Hans Paulsen, Executive Vice President of Vivo Energy East and South said that adding 13 new sites to their network, and significantly increasing its market share is a milestone that places a lot of value on the experience provided to customers.
In the past year, the company’s focus has been on raising the standard of convenience services, quick shops, car wash and other facilities in order to offer unmatched customer service at Engen-branded service stations.
“We are delighted to bring more stations and more choice to our customers with these newly added service stations,” Paulsen said.
This acquisition builds on the company’s strategy to invest to grow the business. Currently, the ENES and GEMECA branded service stations are being rebranded to Engen.
Paulsen continued: “We targeted the ENES and GEMECA portfolio for the outstanding quality of its staff and assets, its key account customer base, and for the strategic fit with our business. As such, I am very pleased that our Managing Director Saibou Coulibaly and the entire team at Vivo Energy Rwanda have been able to close this deal with both companies alongside our partners.”
Rwanda Development Board (RDB) Deputy CEO, Zephanie Niyonkuru, who was invited at the ceremony to announce the acquisition, said that this private transaction reflects a lot about the current business environment in Rwanda.
He said that this is a “vote of confidence” that Rwanda is a conducive environment for such transactions to take place. “In fact, we are encouraging the business community to take advantage of other existing facilities such as the Rwanda Stock Exchange,” he said, adding that, “when such transactions are going on, we would encourage you to consider cross-listing on the Rwanda Stock Exchange and raise more capital, but also give an opportunity your customers to be shareholders into the company.” “When one stops at the gas station to refuel, they should feel proud that they are spending to support the business they have stake it.”
Meanwhile, this transaction was facilitated by Bank of Kigali (BK).
BK CEO, Dr. Diane Karusisi told Taarifa on Thursday evening that they believe in consolidation because they have an advantage to go into economies of scale, invest in better services, safety and standards as opposed to small companies that struggle to meet the minimum standards.
“We picked interest because they also have a strong network across the globe, they are listed on the South Africa and London Stock Exchanges,” Dr. Karusisi said.
Vivo Energy Rwanda will ensure the smooth transition of this process working together with ENES and GEMECA.
Meanwhile, the company has also launched partnership with Victoria Motors where it will be installing electric charging points at service stations.
This is line with its mission to decrease carbon emission and offer eco-friendly solution solutions to customers.
US Dollar Now Costs Rwf988
If you are looking for United States Dollars in Rwanda, then you need to fork out Rwf988 to get served for every one dollar.
According to Central Bank of Rwanda’s recent (Friday March 26) exchange rates, if you have US dollars, you can sell them at Rwf969.2/U$.
For other currencies, Euro/Rwf 1141.5 (buying), Rwf1164.3 (selling), Pound Sterling/ Rwf1333.6, Rwf 1360.
Zimbabwe Confirms Oil in Muzarabani Region
President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that his country had discovered and confirmed it had oil in the Muzarabani area.
“The prospect of oil discovery is exciting,” President Mnangagwa said on Friday, adding that this will make the country energy self-sufficient, create employment, grow the economy and bring huge downstream benefits.
According to Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe’s oil and gas industry represented huge, unique and competitive investment opportunities given the significant potential for value chain linkages.
He was speaking during the signing of the petroleum exploration development and production agreement (PEDPA) between the Government and Australian oil and gas exploration firm, Invictus Energy at State House.
“The project will undoubtedly impact the GDP of Mashonaland Central Province as well as Muzarabani and surrounding districts,” he said.
Details indicate that PEDPA provides the framework for accelerated development of the Muzarabani oil and gas initiative while also detailing roles and obligations of each party throughout the project lifecycle.
President Mnangagwa said the signing of the PEDPA with Geo-Associates, Invictus’ major shareholder, was testimony to the Government’s commitment to open up the economy to investment as well as engage and reengage the global community to do business in Zimbabwe.
“This event shows the positive and tangible strides that my administration is making with regards to the ease and cost of doing business reforms.”
“Zimbabwe is indeed open for business and investors are welcome to explore opportunities in other sectors of our economy, such as agriculture, manufacturing, energy and tourism, among others,” he said.
Geo-Associates owns the controlling stake in Invictus Energy, the Australia Stock Exchange-listed company that has made significant progress in exploring for oil and gas in Muzarabani.
The company says it will sink between US$15 million and US$30 million towards drilling of two oil and gas test wells in Muzarabani by October.
President Mnangagwa said the signing of the PEDPA, which provides the framework for rapid progression of the Muzarabani oil and gas project, would give further impetus to the accelerated attainment of the Government’s US$12 billion mining industry target by 2023.
“I exhort all stakeholders to position themselves for the value chain benefits, new investments and technologies that will accrue from the exploration of oil and gas in our country,” he said.
However, he implored Invictus to protect the environment in its operations.
Rebound Risks May Drag African Banks Into U$48 Billion Loss
African banks need to improve operating efficiencies and mitigate other risks quickly to avoid a revenue slump of as much as U$48 billion over the next three years.
If risks go unchecked, multiple years of low profitability will likely follow, according to a report by McKinsey.
“Lessons from the 2008 economic crisis suggest that, in times of crisis, speed is everything.”
Banks must now begin focusing on post-pandemic growth and driving down costs through technology.
McKinsey estimates lenders will need to increase efficiencies in their operations by at least 20% to 25% to restore returns due to shareholders to pre-crisis levels, it said.
The impact of the Covid-19 crisis was less severe on banks across the continent than initially expected as governments took steps to ease strain on businesses and interest rates fell.
Lenders that aggressively built reserves to guard against souring loans in nations like South Africa and Kenya may see an improvement in results this year as provisioning levels relax.
“It is likely that banks in Morocco and Nigeria may need to further increase provisioning levels in 2021, as the current loan-loss provisions in those countries may not adequately cover the expected increase in bad debts,” McKinsey said.
Bloomberg
