Vital Kamerhe Walks Out Of Prison After 20 Months
The former chief of staff of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has walked out of Makala central prison in Kinshasa on provisional arrangement due to deteriorating health.
Vital Kamerhe has been in detention since April 8, 2020, serving a 20-year sentence for embezzling public funds meant for the construction of houses for the Congolese military under the social housing project initiated by the Congolese president.
However, in June 2021, his sentence was reduced to 13 years’ imprisonment.
He was imprisoned at Makala central prison from where he was transferred to a hospital in Kinshasa for medical treatment, before the court released him provisionally.
Poacher Arrested With Hippo Meat
A suspected poacher identified as Jean Claude Hakizisuka, 39, was arrested on Wednesday, December 1, in Gatsibo District with 15kgs of hippo meat.
Hakizisuka was arrested in Nyamwiza Village, Munini Cell, in Rwimbogo Sector with the meat after killing the hippopotamus in Akagera National Park.
The Eastern region Police spokesperson, Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Hamduni Twizeyimana said that the suspect was apprehended red-handed on the way home with a sack of hippo meat.
“Hakizisuka was intercepted coming from Akagera National Park at about 7:30pm, following information provided by residents,” said CIP Twizeyimana.
He warned against killing protected animals in gazetted areas
Hakizisuka along with the exhibit were handed over to RIB at Rwimbogo station for further legal process.
If found guilty he is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than five (5) years and not more than seven (7) years and a fine not less than five million Rwandan francs (FRW 5,000,000) and not more than seven million Rwandan francs (FRW 7,000,000).
Three Reported Dead In Mbarara Bomb Blast
Three people are reported to have been killed following a bomb explosion in Mbarara City Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021, according to local press.
The blast was reported below Jingo’s hotel towards Kisenyi, a Mbarara city suburb. This comes two weeks after twin bombings in Kampala left seven people dead and over 35 injured on November 16.
Ugandan authorities blame the bombings on ADF, a rebel outfit in DRC jungles.
The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) together with the DR Congo military have launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps in eastern Congo.
Defence and army spokesperson Flavia Byekwaso confirmed the development earlier today.
Terrorists In Uganda Captured On Video Declaring Attacking Rwanda
Ugandan authorities have been caught red handed and left with no excuses to make after an agent of RNC is seen in a video mobilising for support to destabilise Rwanda.
RNC is a terrorist group composed of Rwandans living in South Africa, European countries and in their field bases in Uganda.
Ugandan authorities have denied the presence of RNC for long.
Finally more undesputed evidence is out. A video has surfaced on internet showing RNC agents during a burial ceremony in Kagadi, Bunyoro, openly calling up on Rwandans in Uganda to support the organisation’s terror activities.
Muhamad Nzabandora from Gayaza town, Kyadondo, stood before dozens of mourners and spoke in Kinyarwanda in the video that is not yet know when it was captured. “…we can’t keep it a secret any more, we have to be open about it,” he said, referring to plans to attack Rwanda.
Prior to him, another agent had spoken and said he had brought contributions from RNC leadership as condolences. He categorically announced the presence of the RNC and encouraged more Rwandans to join the organisation.
The burial was held publicly. Ugandan local authorities and regions leaders were reportedly present.
Meanwhile, the recent evidence is that of RNC’s armed wing, P5, operating from DRC jungles where it’s agents are trained.
Many of them were trained under Rtd. Major Mudathiru who has been convicted for life in Rwanda.
P5 were attacked by the FARDC forces, a raid that left many of its forces dead. Others were captured and handed to Rwanda in August 2019.
There are also other 35 that were in the P5 and RUD Urunana who were captured in Kinigi, northern province in 2019. Others fled to Uganda with their ring leader Capt. Cassien Nshimiyimana alias ‘Gavana’ who is protected by Uganda.
Another ring leader, Lt. Col. Selemani Kabayija, was also captured and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Meanwhile, the video has created a social media frenzy. Ugandan authorities have made no comments.
The following video is of RNC agents in Kagadi, Bunyoro, Uganda. Grotesquely they've now started to mobilise for the RNC at even burial ceremonies. Appropriate for a murderous terror organisation attempting to exploit death in order to beef up their death-dealing capacity. pic.twitter.com/PWj2mn7p7d
— Mwene Kalinda (@KalindaMwene) November 25, 2021
