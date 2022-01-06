Vital Kamerhe Flees To France ‘For Medical Treatment’

Vital Kamerhe the former Chief of Staff in the DRC Presidency has relocated to Paris France as critics claim the politician may have fled Democratic Republic of Congo.

Kamerhe left Kinshasa on Monday, January 3, aboard a hired private jet accompanied by Michel Moto, his assistant and communications director, and Maneno Riziki, his doctor. The day before departure, his wife, Hamida Chatur, had also left the DRC.

However, some of his confidants claim that Kamerhe arrived in France to receive specialized medical treatment as his health is seemingly deteriorating.

Kamerhe nolonger sees eye to eye with his former boss President Félix Tshisekedi and relocating to far away France would be a better geographical isolation and starting up a new life devoid of prying eyes of the notorious Agence Nationale de Renseignements (ANR) a government intelligence agency.

This former powerful politician is also president of the Union for the Congolese Nation (UNC) political party.

Vital Kamerhe the president’s chief of staff lost a grand fraud case and was sentenced to 20 years of forced labour.

Vital Kamerhe embezzled billions that were allocated to 100-day work initiated by President Tshisekedi after he assumed office.

Kamerhe sucked these billions through his role in the award of contracts, the procedure, the disbursement of funds allocated to the work of grade separations and social housing.