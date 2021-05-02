Vatican’s Cardinal Luis Tagle Ordains 24 Deacons

A total of 24 deacons that successfully completed studies at the Rome’s Pontifical Urban College have been ordained according to reliable sources from Vatican.

The Rome’s Pontifical Urban College is a major seminary under the care of the Congregation for the Evangelization of People.

Vatican’s Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle presided over Mass and ordained these deacons on Saturday.

The 24 deacons come from Camerun, Benin, Senegal, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea, and give “witness to the universality of the Church and its mission”.

Cardinal Tagle recalled the Vatican II constitution Lumen Gentium which describes the role of the deacon “in service of the liturgy, of the Gospel, and of charity”, and quoting Saint Polycarp that they “be merciful, diligent, walking according to the truth of the Lord, who became the servant of all.”

He underscored that “deacons are called to be living signs of Jesus, whose lordship is expressed in humble service to all”. With the grace of God, they remind Christians of “our common call to serve as Jesus did.”

Recalling the Gospel reading, where Jesus says,”Remain in me, as I remain in you…I am the vine, you are the branches…without me you can do nothing”, Cardinal Tagle noted the special meaning this has today for the new deacons.

He said it is not enough to know that Jesus lives in us, but that “we must choose to live and remain in him”, so we may “become like him in love and service”.

He encouraged the new deacons to “show the world the greatness of humble service, which is the fruit of living in Jesus.”

He also entrusted them to the care and protection of Mary, our Mother, and of Saint Joseph, “both humble servants, who lived for and in Jesus.”