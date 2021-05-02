Religion
Vatican’s Cardinal Luis Tagle Ordains 24 Deacons
A total of 24 deacons that successfully completed studies at the Rome’s Pontifical Urban College have been ordained according to reliable sources from Vatican.
The Rome’s Pontifical Urban College is a major seminary under the care of the Congregation for the Evangelization of People.
Vatican’s Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle presided over Mass and ordained these deacons on Saturday.
The 24 deacons come from Camerun, Benin, Senegal, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, India, China, South Korea, Indonesia, and Papua New Guinea, and give “witness to the universality of the Church and its mission”.
Cardinal Tagle recalled the Vatican II constitution Lumen Gentium which describes the role of the deacon “in service of the liturgy, of the Gospel, and of charity”, and quoting Saint Polycarp that they “be merciful, diligent, walking according to the truth of the Lord, who became the servant of all.”
He underscored that “deacons are called to be living signs of Jesus, whose lordship is expressed in humble service to all”. With the grace of God, they remind Christians of “our common call to serve as Jesus did.”
Recalling the Gospel reading, where Jesus says,”Remain in me, as I remain in you…I am the vine, you are the branches…without me you can do nothing”, Cardinal Tagle noted the special meaning this has today for the new deacons.
He said it is not enough to know that Jesus lives in us, but that “we must choose to live and remain in him”, so we may “become like him in love and service”.
He encouraged the new deacons to “show the world the greatness of humble service, which is the fruit of living in Jesus.”
He also entrusted them to the care and protection of Mary, our Mother, and of Saint Joseph, “both humble servants, who lived for and in Jesus.”
Religion
Ramadhan Requires Prayer, Worship & Reflection
The Muslim Holy month of Ramadhan is here with us again. It is a month of prayer, worship and reflection. World’s estimated 1.6 billion Muslims kicked off their Ramadhan on April 13 and will conclude on May 12.
Ramadan, also spelled Ramazan, Ramzan, Ramadhan or Ramathan, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection and community.
The lunar calendar, which is followed by Islam, is 10 to 11 days shorter than the modern-day Gregorian calendar (which is based on the Earth’s rotation around the sun). This difference means Ramadan begins on a different day each year. This year it will begin in mid-April; in 10 years time it will begin in mid-January.
Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam, which are compulsory commandments ordered by God. The other pillars are prayer, the declaration of faith, giving charity and going on the Hajj pilgrimage if the believer is physically and financially able.
Muslims believe that through fasting they are able to strengthen their relationship with God. Time is spent participating in acts of worship, such as praying, reading the Quran and giving to charity.
Abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours allows Muslims to practise willpower and focus their energy on working on their faith.
Fasting also allows Muslims to empathise with those who are less fortunate, and be more compassionate to those in need.
Can anything invalidate a fast?
Yes, including intentionally eating or drinking, intercourse, smoking and menstrual bleeding.
One question most Muslims get asked during Ramadan (alongside the infamous gasp of “not even water?”) is what happens if you eat or drink by mistake? Can you not just take a doughnut when no one is looking?
Eating or drinking intentionally invalidates your fast, as the purpose of Ramadan is to practice self-restraint and engage in religious acts.
However, eating or drinking, if it is done through a genuine mistake, does not nullify your fast: followers can continue fasting as normal.
Religion
Makkah Pilgrims Without Umrah Permits Face U$2,666 Fine
Saudi Arabia announced that pilgrims who perform Umrah without a permit during the month of Ramadan will be fined as officials are trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
An official source at the Ministry of Interior said a fine of SR10,000 ($2,666) would be imposed on anyone who tries to perform Umrah without a permit, along with a SR1,000 fine for anyone who tries to enter the Grand Mosque in Makkah without a permit.
Saudi authorities are looking beyond Ramadan as the measure will be valid until the end of the pandemic or when “life returns to normal,” the source added.
The source said the ministry wants to ensure that all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the virus are adhered to.
It also wants to ensure that approved regulations for performing Umrah and prayer are in line with the operational safety capacity at all Grand Mosque sites and squares.
Every pilgrim wishing to perform Umrah or prayers in the Grand Mosque must obtain a permit.
The source also said that security personnel will be on patrol at all security control centers, roads, sites and pathways leading to the central area surrounding the Grand Mosque.
Meanwhile, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, minister of interior, who is also chairman of the Hajj Supreme Committee, approved the general emergency plan for Makkah and Madinah during Ramadan.
The director general of the General Directorate of Civil Defense, Lt. Gen. Sulaiman bin Abdullah Al-Amro, said COVID-19 inspection tours have been intensified at all facilities and sites frequented by pilgrims and visitors.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said on Thursday that the Umrah and Tawakkalna applications have been launched in their updated versions, through cooperation with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence.
Religion
Resurrection Of Jesus Is Hope That Does not Disappoint
It is Easter Monday- this day holds religious significance for Christians, as it follows Easter Sunday, the day Jesus Christ was resurrected following his crucifixion on Good Friday.
It is believed that Jesus remained on earth for 40 days after his resurrection, and during this time he appeared to believers, healed the sick and spread the word of God.
The acts he carried out during this period are thought to have helped establish the first church. After the 40 days ended, Christians believe that he ascended into heaven.
The Bible itself does not say anything about what happened on Easter Monday, after Jesus’ resurrection, and it also doesn’t specifically instruct Christians to celebrate the Monday following Easter Sunday.
Pope Gives Easter Message
Pope Francis said at the start of his Easter message that “Jesus, who was crucified, has risen as He said. Alleluia!”
Due to measures against the Covid-19 Pandemic, Pope Francis delivered his Urbi et Orbi message inside St. Peter’s Basilica.
The Basilica featured arrays of Avalanche roses given by Dutch florists who traditionally filled St. Peter’s Square with flowers on Easter every year, but had to stop temporarily due to the pandemic.
The Easter reality of the Resurrection offers concrete, tangible hope and consolation, the Pope noted, but its message does not offer us “a mirage or reveal a magic formula” we might wish as an escape exit to the world’s difficult realities.
Among them, the spread of the pandemic, social and economic crisis hitting the poor especially, but also, he noted the “scandalous” fact that “armed conflicts have not ended and military arsenals are being strengthened.”
The Easter message of hope tells us concisely that “the crucified Jesus, none other, has risen from the dead”, Pope Francis said, adding that God the Father raised Jesus, who accomplished His saving will by taking upon Himself our weakness, infirmities, the weight of our sins, even our death.
Because of this, the Pope said, “God the Father exalted Him and now Jesus Christ lives forever; He is the Lord.”
The wounds Jesus bears in His hands, feet and side are “the everlasting seal of His love for us”, the Pope noted, and all who experience trials in body or spirit can find refuge in them and “receive the grace of the hope that does not disappoint.”
Pope Francis went on to say that the Risen Christ gives hope and comfort for those suffering from the pandemic, the sick and those who have lost a loved one.
He also prayed that the Lord might “sustain the valiant efforts of doctors and nurses”. He stressed that everyone, especially the vulnerable, needs assistance and has a right to care, and vaccines are essential.
He appealed to the international community “to commit to overcoming delays in the distribution of vaccines and to facilitate their distribution, especially in the poorest countries.”
The Risen Lord is comfort for the unemployed and those suffering economic difficulties, the Pope said. He prayed that Christ might “inspire public authorities to act so that everyone, especially families in greatest need” can be provided with help in order to avoid sliding into poverty, a sad reality the pandemic has dramatically worsened.
The Pope referred also to the psychological weight of the pandemic on young people, who are often forced to stay at home without attending school or visiting friends in person.
He expressed his “closeness to young people throughout the world”.
Vatican
Vatican’s Cardinal Luis Tagle Ordains 24 Deacons
Tanzania’s President Samia Scheduled For Kenya Visit
150 Rwandan Students Graduate From U.S. Embassy’s Two-Year “English Access Microscholarship Program”
Gitoki Health Centre Gets New Maternity Ward
Kagame Chairs RPF Extended National Executive Committee Meeting
150 Rwandan Students Graduate From U.S. Embassy’s Two-Year “English Access Microscholarship Program”
Tanzania’s President Samia Scheduled For Kenya Visit
Vatican’s Cardinal Luis Tagle Ordains 24 Deacons
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Abafana Ba Manchester United Bakoze Imyigaragambyo Ikomeye Muri Old Trafford
- U Rwanda Rwifatanyije Na Israel Iri Mu Cyunamo
- Sánchez Yegukanye Agace Ka Mbere Ka Tour Du Rwanda 2021
- Tour Du Rwanda 2021 Yatangiranye Imbaraga Zidasanzwe
- Rugamba Yabaye Umunyarwanda Wa Mbere Ugiye Gukina Muri NFL
- Umusore Yatafatanywe Udupfunyika Dusaga 5000 Tw’Urumogi
- Abaturanyi Bose Tumeranye Neza, Usibye Umwe Gusa – Kagame
- Perezida W’U Burundi Yirukanye Minisitiri Amushinja Gushyira Umugayo Ku Gihugu
- Mombote Assis, Undi Mukinnyi Rayon Sports Yazanye
- Perezida Ndayishimiye Asanga Umuturage Ari We Nyiri Ububasha
Trending
-
Central Africa4 days ago
Over 4000 Banyamulenge Flee From Mai-Mai Attacks in DRC
-
National4 days ago
Rwanda’s 101 Old World War II Veteran Gets New House
-
Business4 days ago
Kenya Airways Hits Another Wall With Covid-stricken India
-
Crime4 days ago
Police Shoots Inmates In Kirehe District
-
National4 days ago
Burundi President Flags Off 5000 Pardoned Prisoners
-
Business4 days ago
I&M Bank Holds AGM, Approves Rwf15B For Bonus Shares
-
South-Africa2 days ago
Zimbabwe Vows To Reclaim Africa’s Breadbasket Crown
-
Politics2 days ago
Chadians Storm Streets Demanding For Civilian Rule