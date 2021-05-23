National
USA Donates X-ray Machine To Kibuye Referral Hospital
The United States of America has donated a new mobile X-ray machine to Kibuye Referral Hospital to help provide urgent support to the hospital’s ability to diagnose and treat COVID-19 patients as Karongi District continues to fight an uptick of cases.
U.S. Ambassador to Rwanda Peter H. Vrooman led the delivery team to Karongi District.
“The United States and Rwanda have a strong partnership in public health and it saves lives,” Ambassador Vrooman said. “We want this critical tool to be put to use where it is needed most.”
The new mobile X-ray machine, valued at 44 million Rwandan francs, will be an essential component of Kibuye Referral Hospital’s newly-renovated intensive care unit (ICU).
In addition to improving diagnosis of COVID-19 cases, the machine will help the hospital diagnose other respiratory diseases and improve medical treatment at patient bedside in real-time.
“We are very glad to receive this X-ray machine from the U.S. Embassy, which will help Kibuye Referral Hospital to provide the highest quality of health care services to patients from all over the Western Province,” said Vestine Mukarutesi, mayor of Karongi District.
The new mobile X-ray machine is the first in a series that will be donated to COVID-19 ICUs across Rwanda.
The mobile X-ray machines are funded by the U.S. Department of Defense and come through the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) and the United States Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster Assistance, and Civic Aid (U.S. OHDACA) program, a unique humanitarian assistance package that builds Rwanda’s effectiveness to prepare and respond to COVID-19.
The donation was coordinated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (U.S. CDC), which has played a leading role in supporting Rwanda’s ability to prevent, detect, and respond to COVID-19.
Ambassador Vrooman and the Director General of Rwanda Biomedical Centre, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, also toured the hospital’s newly-renovated ICU facility.
The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has funded similar COVID-19 ICU upgrades in Rwamagana, Kibungo, and Nyagatare, and provided six Zoll ventilators to support the ICU in Kibuye as part of a one billion Rwandan franc investment last year.
“Thank you to the U.S. government,” said Dr. Sabin. “Not only for the portable X-ray machine, but also for the many other donations, especially the ventilators, they are helping to save lives.”
The U.S. donation today is just part of the more than 17 billion Rwandan francs that the United States has invested in Rwanda’s COVID-19 response since March 2020.
This support includes the construction of hand-washing stations across Rwanda; support for public communications to fight COVID-19; staff and vehicles to support contact tracing; laboratory diagnostic equipment and supplies; support for training of frontline workers; medical equipment including ventilators, patient monitors, hospital beds, and intensive care units; and infection prevention and control supplies such as biohazard bags, alcohol, soap, and personal protective equipment.
Tanzanian Commander Of Battle Against Uganda’s Idi Amin Dies
Tanzania’s Retired General Tumainiel Kiwelu remembered for commanding a very complicated battle against Uganda’s Military Leader, Field Marshal Idi Amin has died aged 79 at his home in Morogoro.
According to a statement signed by the Chief of Defense Forces (CDF), General Venance Mabeyo , Gen. Kiwelu died on May 18.
Gen. Kiwelu served Chief of Staff, Commander of the infantry, Brigade Commander, Chief Commander of Chakaza operation (Kagera war).
The deceased joined the army on July 1, 1963 and served for 34 years, nine months and seven days to the date when he retired from the army on November 3, 1997.
The final respects for deceased will be paid at Lugalo General Military Hospital today May 22, he is expected to be buried at Mbezi Louis Cemeteries in Dar es Salaam.
In October 1978 Uganda invaded the Kagera Salient in northern Tanzania, initiating the Uganda–Tanzania War.
The Ugandans met light resistance and in November President Idi Amin of Uganda announced the annexation of all Tanzanian land north of the Kagera River.
The Tanzanians organised a counter-offensive later in November and successfully ejected the Ugandan forces from their country.
Relations between Tanzania and Uganda had been tense since then-Colonel Amin overthrew Ugandan President Milton Obote in 1971.
Tanzanian President Julius Nyerere supported Obote and backed an unsuccessful attempt by him to regain power in 1972.
Uganda also disputed its border with Tanzania, claiming that the Kagera Salient—a 1,865 square kilometre (720 sq mi) stretch of land stretch of land between the official border and the Kagera River 29 kilometres (18 mi) to the south—should be ceded to Uganda.
Tensions remained high through 1978, when Amin’s regime started rapidly declining due to economic problems and dissent in the armed forces.
In early October Ugandan forces began making small incursions into the Kagera region. On 25 October the Uganda Army launched a large attack over the border, but was repulsed by Tanzanian artillery.
The Ugandans attacked again on 30 October, quickly overwhelming the small Tanzanian contingent in the region and completely occupying the Kagera Salient.
Amin declared that Uganda was annexing the region, and shortly thereafter the Ugandans destroyed the only bridge over the Kagera River, easing their commanders’ concerns about a Tanzanian counter-offensive.
The Uganda Army pillaged the land, stealing cattle, automobiles, and personal belongings from homes. Approximately 1,500 civilians were shot and killed, and thousands more fled south.
Tanzania was caught unprepared for war but Nyerere—after being assured by his commanders of his country’s military capability to react—ordered a mobilisation and instructed the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) to prepare a counter-offensive.
Mozambique sent a battalion to Tanzania as a gesture of support. The Organisation of African Unity attempted to foster a diplomatic solution but Nyerere rejected attempts at mediation.
Uganda Army officers concentrated on looting and ignored intelligence reports of Tanzanian plans, and thus were caught unprepared when the TPDF initiated Operation Chakaza commanded by General Tumainiel Kiwelu.
General Tumainiel Kiwelu will forever be remembered Tanzania and Uganda.
Togo Adopts Tough Law On Maritime Security
A new maritime law in Togo seeks to severely punish any illegal activity in its marine space, the government has said.
On May 20, Togolese MPs adopted a law on the planning, protection and enhancement of the 50-kilometer coastline from Ghana to Benin.
Meanwhile, on Friday May 21, Togo said its experts were finalising a plan to tackle illegal fishing in the country’s waters.
The related strategic document is being validated in Lomé by actors of the sector gathered for a 2-day workshop started Thursday.
“The national action plan to fight illegal, unregulated, and undeclared fishing was drawn, well thought and pegged to the FAO’s international action plan against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing,” said Ali Dantami, Director of Fisheries and Aquaculture.
The plan will in effect enable Togo to better monitor fishing activities, prevent the overexploitation of resources and limit the number of boats that can fish in the national waters. Moreover, it would help improve the revenues of local fishermen.
According to Dantami, “the national marine, maritime brigade, the maritime prefecture, fishery services, the High Council for the Sea, fishermen, and many more” should be engaged in the process.
In 2016, AU heads of state adopted in Togo the “African Charter on Maritime Safety and Security and Development”.
During this summit, a few countries, including Côte d’Ivoire, a signatory to the charter, demanded a more precise text on certain points, in particular in terms of financing which must theoretically be ensured by the creation of a “security fund” and maritime safety ”.
Togolese President Faure Gnassingbé had previously hoped that the Lomé Charter would help create “the world we want, free from fear and violence”. However, there is still a long way to go.
Israeli Couldn’t Miss out On Rwanda -The Hot Cake
The rush into Africa is the new global phenomenon and various powers are asserting their presence on the continent.
Rwanda’s central location, miraculous economic transformation, model leadership, technological aspirations, and security have made it a strategic country that nearly all global powers want to work with in their rush to the resource-rich continent.
Dr. Ron Adam,, the Israel envoy to Rwanda, told Taarifa in an exclusive interview that Rwanda was a strategic ally and thus his country could not afford to miss out on reviving its diplomatic cooperation with Rwanda.
In 2016, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Rwanda officially reintroducing his country almost six decades after severing ties with the continent.
“The cooperation between our countries is thriving in many fields, including technology, agriculture, energy and security. We appreciate what Israel has to offer us in these areas and in other areas, and we are very happy to work with you,” President Paul Kagame, said in July 2017.
On April 1, 2019 Israel inaugurated its embassy in Kigali, marking the first time that Israel maintains a resident ambassador in Rwanda.
“Everyone is here including international agencies, all countries are here; Russia, Japan, Korea, Belgium and we also have to be here too,” Ambassador Dr. Ron Adam said in an exclusive interview with Taarifa recently.
However, Israel and Rwanda share many similarities and goals. Both countries have thrived in the face of adversity, rebuilding in the aftermath of tragedy.
Ambassador Dr. Ron Adam says his parents were survivors of the holocaust; “My mother was a holocaust survivor and my father was a holocaust survivor.”
During his visit in Rwanda in July 2016, Prime Minister Netanyahu said, “Our people know the pain of genocide as well and this is a unique bond that neither of our peoples would prefer to have. Yet we both persevered despite the pain and despite the horror, we survived and never lost hope. Today Israel and Rwanda are successful states and models for progress.”
Taking bilateral cooperation a notch higher, there has been an establishment of Rwanda-Israel Horticulture Center of Excellence in Kigali.
This Center of Excellence which is a joint project of MASHAV and the Rwandan Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources, trains local farmers in Israeli agro-technologies and methods. The center is the first of its kind in Africa. More than 500 Rwandans have participated in MASHAV agricultural courses.
Israel and Rwanda are also working closely on improving tourism sectors. For example Rwandan Air makes direct flights between Tel Aviv and Kigali, increasing business and tourism ties between the two countries.
Canada-Africa Chamber Of Business Appoints Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard As Senior Board Advisor
Dates, New Qualification Confirmed As Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 Looks To Inspire New Generation Of Rugby Fans
Kagame, Tshisekedi Agree to Strengthen Security
Battle Of Energy Investors Exposes Loopholes In RDB
Africa To Begin Manufacturing Covid-19 Vaccines
