USA Donates Over 418,000 Covid-19 Vaccines To Rwanda

Over 418,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived from the United States of America over the weekend as a donation.

This brings the total current U.S. donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Rwanda to 1,658,690 doses, for one dose of protection for 22% of Rwanda’s people who are eligible.

This donation is a further symbol of U.S. commitment to work with the people and Government of Rwanda to protect the Rwandan people from the disesase.

President Joe Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.

To date, the United States has donated more than 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses – a major step in ending the pandemic globally.

“We are not done yet. Working together with COVAX, WHO, UNICEF, and partner countries, the United States is committed to donating 1.1 billion vaccine doses to where they are needed most to end this global pandemic,” the U.S. Embassy in Kigali said in a press statement.

As President Biden said: “The United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.”

This donation to Rwanda comes as a response to this Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to share vaccines with the world and is a continuation of the U.S. support to Rwandan.