The United States has taken the soft power competition to Africa’s Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Mozambique where it plans to link the three countries with a network of high-speed trains.

Construction was expected to begin in January 2021.

Zambia, Zimbabwe have very strong historical ties with China while Mozambique is largely looks towards the Portuguese and Chinese.

On Sunday, Donald Kress the Chief Executive Officer of Railnet International – a US based firm said there are plans to invest an estimated $11 billion in a modern railway line and high-speed trains linking these countries.

He said his company signed an agreement on Saturday with the Zambian government, “We have a group known as Magcor International and their CEO has arranged financing through a group of investors.”

This rail network will connect from Zambia’s Copperbelt province to the port of Beira in Mozambique via Harare in Zimbabwe includes the cost of locomotives and wagons.

Railnet would operate the modern railway for a number of years and hand it over to the government after recovering its investment from the profit made, said Misheck Lungu the Transport and Communication Permanent Secretary.