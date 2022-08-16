US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

This is the second time that the US defense chief has contracted the coronavirus.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms, and will quarantine at home for the next five days,” Austin, 69, said in a statement announcing the latest infection.

Austin, who was fully vaccinated and twice boosted, said his last in-person contact with US President Joe Biden was on July 29, and that he “will retain all authorities and plan to maintain my normal work schedule virtually from home.”

Austin tested positive for COVID-19 in early January this year.