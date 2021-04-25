National
US President Recognises 1915 Massacres As Armenian Genocide
US President Joe Biden on Saturday said the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, a historic declaration that is set to infuriate Turkey and potentially further damage frayed ties between the two NATO allies.
The largely symbolic move, breaking away from decades of carefully calibrated language from the White House, will likely to be celebrated by the Armenian diaspora in the United States, but comes at a time when Ankara and Washington have deep policy disagreements over a host of issues.
“The American people honor all those Armenians who perished in the genocide that began 106 years ago today,” Biden said in a statement.
“Over the decades Armenian immigrants have enriched the United States in countless ways, but they have never forgotten the tragic history … We honor their story. We see that pain. We affirm the history. We do this not to cast blame but to ensure that what happened is never repeated,” he said.
For decades, measures recognizing the Armenian genocide stalled in the US Congress and US presidents have refrained from calling it that, stymied by concerns about relations with Turkey and intense lobbying by Ankara.
Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War One, but contests the figures and denies the killings were systematically orchestrated and constitute a genocide.
“We have lived together in peace in this land for centuries, we find peace under the shadow of our crescent and star flag,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in response to the announcement.
“Being politicized by third parties and turning it into an intervention tool against our country has not helped anyone,” he continued, referring to Biden’s statement.
“I believe that it is a great injustice for the new generations to build on the pain of the past.” Erdogan went on to say that “Turks and Armenians, we now need to show that we have reached the maturity to overcome all obstacles together.”
Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday the United States should look to its own past in response to Biden’s announcement.
“We strongly condemn and reject the US President’s remarks which only repeat the accusations of those whose sole agenda is enmity towards our country,” Kalin said on Twitter.
“We advise the US President to look at (his country’s) own past and present.”
Armenia’s prime minister Nikol Pashinyan told Biden in a letter on Saturday that recognition of the genocide is a matter of security to Armenia, especially after events that took place in the region last year when a war in Nagorno-Karabakh broke out.
“Armenians all over the world met with great enthusiasm and welcomed recognition of genocide,” Pashinyan said in the letter to Biden published on his website.
Burundi’s Major General Ndayirukiye Dies In Prison
Reliable sources have confirmed that Major General Cyrille Ndayirukiye, a Former Defence Minister in neighbouring Burundi has died in Prison.
The General has been languishing at Gitega prison where he had been detained since May 2015.
According to this witness, moments before his death, “He was hanging out some laundry he had just washed himself when he got dizzy. But he didn’t fall, a fellow prisoner was able to support him. “
“One side of his body was paralyzed. He won’t get up. He died between 3:30 p.m. and 3:40 p.m. He may have had “extreme anointing from a priest,” according to a reliable source.
Born in Kiganda on July 8, 1954 (Muramvya), Maj. Gen Ndayirukiye is from the 10th promotion of ISCAM, the Institute of Military Cadres. Commander of the Bururi military training centre from 1985 to 1986, he was also commander of the 4th military region.
Maj. Gen Ndayirukiye was alternately Minister of Defense before being Military Attaché for the Burundi embassy in Belgium and Ethiopia. In Brussels, he trained in International Trade Management.
From 2000 to 2002, Ndayirukiye was appointed Minister of National Defense. After his two years in government, Maj. Gen.Ndayirukiye was appointed director of Easbricom, a coordination mechanism for the East Africa standby brigade, created in March 2007.
In April 2009, he was appointed Military attaché for the Embassy of Burundi in Tripoli.
Maj. Gen Ndayirukiye was in 2013 commander of the East African Stand By Force (EASF) bringing together soldiers, police and civilians from countries in East Africa and the Indian Ocean including the Comoros Islands, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Seychelles Islands, Somalia, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi and Uganda.
By ministerial order of June 4, 2014, Major General Cyrille Ndayirukiye was appointed Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Defense and Veterans Affairs, in charge of diplomatic affairs.
In January 2016, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and banned from holding public office for 10 years following the failed coup attempt of May 2015.
Karongi Farmers Urged to Tap Into Strawberry Production
Rwanda farmers in Karongi district have been urged to revamp their coffee gardens and also carefully take lessons on the new trials of strawberry fruit production.
Jean Chrysostome Ngabitsinze the Minister of State of the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources on Wednesday drove to Karongi district for a working tour . He interacted with actors in coffee and horticulture including new strawberry trials recently established in the district.
Ngabitsinze urged strawberry farmers to take good care of strawberry trials so that the lessons learnt from them will inform the scale up of this new high value fruit in Rwanda.
He also encouraged coffee cooperatives to increase effort in mobilizing their members to rejuvenate their old coffee trees and mobilize more youth into coffee production to ensure sustainability of this important export commodity.
Growing Strawberries
If you plan to enter the world of growing fruit, strawberries are one of the easiest fruit to grow. They grow in almost all climates and soils. Strawberry plants require 6-10 hours a day of direct sunlight.
Strawberries are tolerant of different soil types, although they prefer loamy soil that drains well. Soil pH should be between 5.5 and 7.
Strawberries are sprawling plants. Seedlings will send out runners, which in turn will send out their own runners. Provide adequate space for sprawling. Set plants out 18 inches (1-½ feet) apart to leave room for runners and leave 4 feet between rows.
Moisture is incredibly important to strawberries due to their shallow roots. Water adequately, about one inch per square foot per week. Strawberry plants need a lot of water when the runners and flowers are developing.
Fertilize with all-purpose granules for strong growth. In warm weather, berries ripen about 30 days after blossoms are fertilized.
In the first year, pick off blossoms to discourage strawberry plants from fruiting. If not allowed to bear fruit, they will spend their food reserves on developing healthy roots instead, which is a good thing. The yields will be much greater in the second year.
Eliminate runner plants as needed. First and second generations produce higher yields. Try to keep daughter plants spaced about 10 inches apart.
Kinshasa Governor Bans Protest March Against Monusco
Gentiny Ngobila Mbaka the Governor of DRC’s city of Kinshasa has warned against any form of planned protest marching in the capital.
An opposition pressure group Lamuka platform formed by the main political parties is scheduled to paralyse Kinshasa beginning this Saturday with protest marches calling for the immediate departure of UN peacekeeping force and other and humanitarian organisations.
According to Blanchard Mongomba, Secretary General of Nouvel Élan, one of the flagship political parties of the Lamuka platform, the protest march is planned for an entire week.
“I cannot take note of your activity which, with regard to the instructions of the Supreme Authority as well as the restrictions decreed by the World Health Organization (WHO), is likely to lead to massive contamination of Covid-19, ”said Governor Ngobila.
“The Provincial Commissioner of the Congolese National Police / City of Kinshasa as well as the mayors of the communes concerned are requested, to ensure prevent such protests,” Governor Ngobila said.
The United Nations Stabilization mission in Congo is being asked to leave Congolese soil because it has not provided any active support to the FARDC Army in ongoing campaign to eliminate foreign militia.
“We are killed while MONUSCO is here to protect us. Let them go home. We do not need tourists in our country,” Kasereka Fundi, a protester in Beni told media last week.
The protests intensified in December 2020 when the Monusco mandate was extended for another year. The decision was taken according to the general report of the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guitteres, on the current state of the DRC.
However, Monusco had until December 20, 2020 to pack and leave, however, earlier this week, Jean-Pierre Lacroix the Assistant Secretary General of UN flew to Kinshasa to negotiate an extension for Monusco.
The new mandate now focuses on; protecting civilians and supporting the stabilization and strengthening of state institutions in the DRC as well as the main reforms in governance and security.
Monusco is composed of 14,000 military personnel, 660 for military observers and staff officers, 581 for police officers and 1050 members of formed police units.
The UN peacekeeping mission in Congo was established by the United Nations Security Council in resolutions 1279 (1999) and 1291 (2000) of the United Nations Security Council to monitor the peace process of the Second Congo War, though much of its focus subsequently turned to the Ituri conflict, the Kivu conflict and the Congo conflict.
