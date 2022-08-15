A delegation of US lawmakers yesterday arrived in Taiwan for a two-day visit, the second high-level group to visit the nation amid military tensions with China.

Beijing has been holding military drills around the nation to express its anger at this month’s visit to Taipei by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), the de facto US embassy in Taipei, said that the delegation is led by US Senator Ed Markey, who is being accompanied by US representatives John Garamendi, Alan Lowenthal, Don Beyer and Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen as part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

The AIT said the delegation would meet with senior Taiwanese leaders to “discuss US-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, global supply chains, climate change and other significant issues of mutual interest.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the bipartisan and bicameral delegation, saying it demonstrates the US’ firm support amid China’s escalation of regional tensions.

Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang said the visit “once again demonstrated the US Congress’ resolute support for Taiwan,” as well as its commitment to working with democratic partners to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region.”

The delegation’s trip comes less than two weeks after Pelosi concluded a 19-hour visit to Taiwan on Aug. 3, the first visit by a sitting US House speaker since 1997.