After more than three years spent in Kinshasa, the United States Ambassador, Mike Hammer, must, according to our information, leave the DRC.

Several American sources who follow the file have confirmed this departure, effective “in the next three months”.

Still according to sources, a first person had been chosen in 2021 to succeed him. This diplomat, whose name has remained secret, finally reversed her decision, following the death of the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, assassinated.

Luca Attanasio, the Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was killed on 22 February 2021 along with two other people when a World Food Programme (WFP) delegation travelling on a field visit was attacked by armed individuals.

General Aba Van Ang said that rebels had killed Attanasio in February 2021 in a botched attempt to kidnap him for ransom.

In January this year, Police in the eastern province of North Kivu announced the arrests of two people but said that the main suspect — referred to as “Aspirant” — remains at large. Police also presented four other men accused of attacking other humanitarian workers in the region.