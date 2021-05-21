West-Africa
US Firm Accuses Ghanaian Political Party Of Money Laundering
Birim Group LLC an equity fund and securities investment company based in the United States has brought charges against Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, a Ghanaian Politician and flag bearer of Progressive People’s Party (PPP).
Groupe Nduom- the umbrella company for 60 other businesses owned by Dr Nduom is being accused of laundering a total of U$63,000,000.
“The Nduom family defendants, by and through their ownership, control and use of defendants GN Bank, Gold Coast Fund Management and over 60 undercapitalised interrelated companies, collected several million dollars of depositor’s saving, investment contributions and insurance premiums, and in violation of U.S. and Ghana laws illegally laundered approximately $63,000,000 of depositors’ funds through its Virginia-based sham ‘procurement and consulting service’ company, International Business Solutions,” Birim Group LLC stated.
The statement further stated that the purported “criminal scheme” involved “international money wire system – of inflated, over-invoiced and above-market rate fees disguised as payment for ‘management service’”.
Dr Nduom, his wife Yvonne Nduom, their children, Nana Kweku Nduom, Edjah Nduom and Nana Aba Nduom in their official capacities in the business are all named as defendants in the suit.
“Plaintiff further alleges that Nduom family defendants dominate and control the Corporate Defendants and the related 60 or more companies, and in so doing, these entities commingle their funds and other assets and fail to segregate the funds of the separate entities. There is also the unauthorised diversion of corporate funds or assets to non-corporate uses”.
The plaintiff, Birim Group LLC further alleges that Groupe Nduom engaged in these illegalities for the “sole personal financial benefit of the Nduom family” and used his businesses as a conduit to “facilitate the unlawful acts”.
Reference was also made to the recent cleanup in Ghana’s financial sector where the plaintiff claims “a substantial portion of its [GN Bank] loans were illegally made to Nduom-related entities without the benefit of appropriate risk assessments, managements or determinants”.
“Groupe Nduom-GH (GN-GH) is wholly owned, dominated and controlled by Nduom and his family for the sole personal benefit of Nduom. Having failed to meet its regulator’s qualifying criteria, defendant GN-GH was initially downgraded and reclassified from a commercial banking house to a Savings and Loans Company.
“On or about August 16, 2019, its license was formally revoked by its regulator, the central Bank of Ghana”.
The plaintiff believes that the “manipulations and liabilities” among Groupe Nduom’s entities effectively resulted in the “diversion of assets from one business entity to the Nduom defendants and their other entities to the detriment of creditors and depositors”.
Among the many reliefs being sought, Birim Group LLC, acting as assignors, are asking for “treble compensatory damages, as well as, consequential, exemplary and punitive damages in an amount to be determined by trial.
They also want the court to order “disgorgement of all profits, benefits and other compensation obtained by defendants including all ill-gotten gains from their illegal and criminal activities.
West-Africa
Ugandan ADF Rebels Launch More Attacks In Beni
The Ugandan Allied Democratic Front Rebels operating in Democratic Republic of Congo have launched a stingy attack in Mambasa territory in Beni killing two civilians on Tuesday.
A reliable source told Taarifa that this attack was executed in Ngaka village in Mambasa territory.
“These ADF rebels arrived very early on Wednesday morning and killed 2 civilians, which is still a provisional toll,” said Idriss Kokodila, administrator of the territory of Mambasa.
According to eyewitness account, the ruthless rebel fighters The fact swept through Mambasa-Beni axis where they managed to take goods and animals from the population to the village of Ngaka located 4 km from Makumo on the national road 4.
However, Gilbert Sibamwenda, president of the civil society of the Bangole group says, “The rebels killed more than 7 civilians in the village of Ngaka and its surroundings. We need large-scale military operations because they are scattered in nature. ”
“The army is in pursuit of these rebels,” said Idriss Kokodila, administrator of the territory of Mambasa.
Business
Mining Delivers US$385M To Ivorian, Ghanaian Economy In 2020
Perseus Mining Limited (TSX & ASX: PRU) (www.PerseusMining.com) has released its CY20 Sustainable Development Report. The report details the company’s progress over the past 12 months in delivering on its commitment to responsible mining operations in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, including an overall economic benefit to host countries totalling about USD$385M.
As part of its longstanding commitment to the communities in which it operates, Perseus reported increasing community investment by 71% to around US$1.9M in CY20, funding critical health and education infrastructure projects for local communities. Additionally, Perseus announced it had increased its proportion of local procurement from 66% in CY19 to 78% in CY20, totalling US$287M, and further expanded its employment of local populations, with 96% of its current workforce local to Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.
Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director & CEO of Perseus said:
“Sustainability is deeply rooted in Perseus’s culture and operations and has had a large part to play in our resilience during this challenging year. We believe that responsible gold mining can play a key role in sustainable development, and that investing in our employees and our communities to create enduring social value will remain a guiding force in our growth path and future business operations. I am proud of my team’s effective response to the pandemic which successfully safeguarded our operations as well as our people, enabling us to deliver our Yaouré mine in Côte d’Ivoire this year ahead of schedule. Our approach to sustainability has continued to mature as our business has grown, and in the coming years we look forward to expanding our ESG offering and delivering greater impact across Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana.”
Jessica Volich, Group Sustainability Manager at Perseus said:
“Despite the challenges the past year has brought, Perseus’s sustainability agenda has continued to strengthen and evolve alongside its expanding operations. Our wide-ranging efforts and engagement with our local communities and host governments has enabled us to create shared sustainable value for all our stakeholders. We are committed to strengthening these relationships in the coming years as we endeavour to generate socio-economic value for our people, communities and host countries.”
In CY20, Perseus has enhanced its disclosure on sustainability-related risks and opportunities by aligning with the key reporting frameworks used by our stakeholders. These include the World Gold Council Responsible Gold Mining Principles, Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Task Force on Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
Highlights of the report include:
Economic and Social Contribution
- Total economic contribution of US$385M in CY20 to Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire
- Increased community investment by 71% (from CY19) to around US$1.9M in CY20, funding critical health and education infrastructure projects for local communities and providing COVID-19 support
- Creation of new health clinics near Sissingué to improve health outcomes for the ~27,000 residents of the local communities
- Increased in-country employment, with over 96% of total employees from host countries
- Local procurement spend of $287M, an increase from 66% in CY19 to 78% in CY20
- Held 587 consultations with local communities
- Paid >US$69M in taxes, royalties, and duties to Government
Health & Safety performance:
- Maintained record of zero workplace fatalities and reduced injuries
- Implementation of comprehensive measures and protocols to prevent introduction and spread of COVID-19 and maintain business continuity
Environmental stewardship:
- Re-use of 12,495,163 KL of water
- Water intensity of 7.46M3/oz gold produced, benchmarked ahead of peers
- Enhanced tailings disclosures in line with the Investor Mining and Tailings Safety Initiative, and completed independent audits of all our Tailings Storage Facilities (TSFs)
Governance
- Worked with independent sustainability risk experts, KPMG, to refresh sustainability materiality analysis and conduct deeper analysis of sustainability risks and opportunities, and start development of a 3-year sustainability roadmap
- Announced appointment of a new Director by the end of FY21 to enhance sustainability skills of the Board
- Release of the first Modern Slavery Statement to address potential human rights risks in Perseus’ global supply chain
Future ambitions
- Establish a 3-year sustainability roadmap, and enhance social value and sustainability risk management through updates to the Risk Management Framework and policy standards
- Establish the Yaouré Community Development Fund in FY21
- During FY21 and FY22, Perseus will complete and commence implementation of our biodiversity plan at Yaouré in Côte d’Ivoire mine site in and establish our site nursery, to be staffed by local community members
- Explore strategic opportunities for community partnerships in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana
- Achieve full alignment with the World Gold Council Responsible Gold Mining Principles by FY23
West-Africa
Missing Nigerian Air Force Jet Found Crashed
The Nigerian Air Force has announced it has discovered its missing jet days after it disappeared from radar while in action attacking rebel bases.
Details indicate that the missing Alpha jet was discovered to have crashed at Abba-Jille in Konduga LGA of Borno State.
In actual Geographical terms, the crash location is approximately 30Kms outside Maiduguri, the Borno State capital in the North East of Nigeria.
Sources said that “The fighter jet was seen flying around Goni Kurmiri and Njimia villages after attacking terrorist locations at the Sambisa axis.”
However, there is no information yet about what became of the pilot and the co-pilot, that is, whether they were taken prisoners of war or parachuted into safety.
The plane was reported to have lost contact with the radar on Wednesday evening, according to Air Force spokesman, Commodore Edward Gabkwet.
He said the plane lost contact with radar in Borno State, while on an interdiction mission in support of ground troops.
“The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East.
“The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 p.m. on 31 March 2021. Earlier Friday, the Air Force had said that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) “that went off the radar with 2 crew members on board on 31 March 2021 might have crashed.”
It said, “The cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the 2 pilots remain unknown,” it said in a statement signed by Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet.
“The pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele. Extensive search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by NAF surveillance aircraft as well as NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on the ground.”
Vanguard News Nigeria
East Africa’s New Lamu Port Officially Opens
Seven English Teams To Play in Europe Next Season
Christians Commemorating 500th Anniversary Of St.Ignatius
US Firm Accuses Ghanaian Political Party Of Money Laundering
Israeli Couldn’t Miss out On Rwanda -the Hot Cake
Africa To Begin Manufacturing Covid-19 Vaccines
Israeli Couldn’t Miss out On Rwanda -the Hot Cake
US Firm Accuses Ghanaian Political Party Of Money Laundering
East Africa’s New Lamu Port Officially Opens
Seven English Teams To Play in Europe Next Season
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Taarifa 300×250
Kinyarwanda
- FERWACY Yisobanuye Ku Bwiru Buyivugwamo
- Leta Yahagaritse Itumbagira Ry’Ibiciro By’Ibikomoka Kuri Peteroli Ryari Rigiye Kuba
- Internet Explorer Igiye Gukurwa Ku Isoko
- Tom Byabagamba Yongeye Guhamwa N’Icyaha Cy’Ubujura
- Uganda N’U Burundi Mu Mushinga W’Umuhanda Uca Tanzania
- Canal + Yorohereje Abanyarwanda Kureba Imikino ya EURO 2020
- Menya Icyo Ibigo 18 By’Ubutasi Bw’Amerika Ku Isi Bishinzwe
- COVID-19 Ifata N’Abapolisi, Ababa Hanze Y’U Rwanda Bari Kuyikingirwa
- Imiterere y’Amavugurura Yo Guhindura Ibitaro Bya Faisal Icyitegererezo Mu Karere
- Kagame N’Abajenerali B’Abafaransa Bibukiranyije Uko Bigeze Gukozanyaho
Is Rwanda Ready For New War Theatre In Cabo Delgado?
King Faisal Gets US$14M Expansion Financing
The Rwandan Health Crisis (And I am NOT Referring To Coronavirus)
Hamburg’s German African Energy Forum To Jumpstart Africa’s Economic Transformation
Canada-Africa Chamber Of Business Appoints Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard As Senior Board Advisor
Trending
-
National5 days ago
Is Rwanda Ready For New War Theatre In Cabo Delgado?
-
Business4 days ago
King Faisal Gets US$14M Expansion Financing
-
Lifestyle4 days ago
The Rwandan Health Crisis (And I am NOT Referring To Coronavirus)
-
Business4 days ago
Hamburg’s German African Energy Forum To Jumpstart Africa’s Economic Transformation
-
Business3 days ago
Canada-Africa Chamber Of Business Appoints Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard As Senior Board Advisor
-
Sports3 days ago
Dates, New Qualification Confirmed As Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 Looks To Inspire New Generation Of Rugby Fans
-
Politics3 days ago
Kagame, Tshisekedi Agree to Strengthen Security
-
Politics5 days ago
United States, United Nations Working on Gaza Ceasefire