US Dollar Now Selling at Rwf 1,012
As of today October 28, the US Dollar is being sold at Rwf 1,012 hitting an unprecedented mark since 2015 when the value of local Rwanda franc embarked on a gradual fall and never seemed to stop.
The local Rwanda franc is also poorly performing against regional currencies in East African community especially weighed against the Kenya shilling and Uganda shilling.
What does this currency depreciation mean for Rwanda?
Currency depreciation is a fall in the value of a currency in terms of its exchange rate versus other currencies. Currency depreciation can occur due to factors such as economic fundamentals, interest rate differentials, political instability, or risk aversion among investors.
Countries with weak economic fundamentals, such as chronic current account deficits and high rates of inflation, generally have depreciating currencies.
Currency depreciation, if orderly and gradual, improves a nation’s export competitiveness and may improve its trade deficit over time.
But an abrupt and sizable currency depreciation may scare foreign investors who fear the currency may fall further, leading them to pull portfolio investments out of the country. These actions will put further downward pressure on the currency.
Airtel Partners With Cogebanque Launch Push & Pull Services
Airtel Rwanda and Cogebanque Plc have launched a partnership, enabling customers to easily transfer money from the bank to any Airtel Money wallet.
Cogebanque Plc, one of the leading Commercial Banks in Rwanda offers innovative financial services to customers in Rwanda while Airtel is a Leading Global Telecommunications company, serving customers in 14 African countries.
Speaking to the press at the launch event, Airtel Rwanda Managing Director, Mr. Emmanuel Hamez said “It gives me great delighted to announce this partnership between Airtel and Cogebanque. This partnership makes it possible for our respective customers to move e-money from the bank to the wallet and vice versa instantly and seamlessly.”.
This follows the successful integration of the bank and the telecom provider, extending services between the two companies to the expansive distribution networks that include 28 branches, 36 ATMs, over 600 bank agents and diverse digital banking delivery channels from Cogebanque Plc and 43 Airtel Service Centers, more than 1,700 Kiosks and 71 Airtel Money Branches.
The partnership comes at the heels of an ongoing Airtel Money campaign called Free P2P which enables all Airtel Money customers to Send and Receive any amount of money for FREE.
“Free P2P or Ohereza Amafaranga Ku Buntu was launched in June 2021 and saw Airtel scrap all charges to send and receive money between customers, a major differentiator that positions Airtel Money to become the Provider of Choice in the mobile money space. I call upon all Cogebanque customers to connect their accounts to their Airtel Money wallet and enjoy our ever growing distribution network as a cash-in and cash-out point” added Mr. Emmanuel Hamez, Airtel Rwanda Managing Director.
Speaking at the joint press conference, Mr. Guillaume Ngamije Habarugira, the CEO of Cogebanque Plc said “this partnership between Cogebanque Plc and Airtel Money will not only benefit our mutual current and potential clients to enjoy conducting transactions remotely through digital payment platforms but also support the Rwandan cashless economy vision. This push and pull service is safe, easy to use and convenient. We therefore encourage our mutual clients to adopt it especially during this ongoing pandemic period as a means of keeping themselves safe.
Customers can follow these steps to make transactions or send money:
- Airtel: Dial *500*6*1*9#
- Cogebanque: Use Mobile Wallet “Coge mBank”, Internet banking, Branches and Agents
Digital Remittances Can Help Revive Economy
In March last year, Covid-19 started spreading so fast conquering countries and triggering global panic. Countries disconnected and locked down as people retreated in their homes waiting for disaster to strike.
Masking, washing hands, keeping a distance and vaccinating have become a universal norm under this pandemic which has killed 4.96Million people and infected 244Million people around the world.
This pandemic is still causing mayhem although countries have pooled resources, knowledge and technology to at least manage the spread of the deadly virus.
The global economy has been strangled since last year affecting several sectors some of which may take long to recover.
According to data from the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR), in March 2020 remittance inflows recorded in Rwanda were U$18.9 million compared to U$22.5 million recorded during the same period in 2019.
Remittances to Sub-Saharan Africa registered a 23.1% decline to reach U$37 billion in 2020, while a recovery of 4% is expected in 2021. In 2021, the World Bank estimates that remittances will recover and rise by 5.6 per cent to U$470 billion.
Remittances from the Rwandan Diaspora have a positive impact on economic growth as well as the national development of the country. Thus remittances and development are progressively becoming inseparable areas.
As the global economy reopens, remittances are resuming as most people embrace flawless and contactless methods such as WorldRemit Wallet that allows people in over 150 countries to send, receive, or store money in a range of currencies using the WorldRemit app. Two million people made a transfer with WorldRemit last year.
Although digitizing is one of the key opportunities that are emerging from the pandemic, there has been a gradual rise in electronic fraud. Local telcos have come up with some solutions aimed at curbing the growing number of mobile money fraudsters.
For example, all mobile money customers have to pre-authorize any withdrawal request by dialing before an agent can send a withdrawal prompt message.
According to Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), in mid-June 2020 they received about 80 cases of people whose money was stolen from mobile phones. In these schemes, close to Rwf12 million was stolen.
Since then RIB and telcos have stepped up nationwide campaign raising public awareness on cyber safety and security, especially targeting mobile money wallets which more than half of Rwandans own.
Meanwhile, WorldRemit a new global player uses industry-leading technology that protects money and guarantees it arrives safely every time.
“Over the last ten years, our business has grown to serve 5.7 million customers, using 70 different currencies, across 130 countries worldwide,” says CEO Breon Corcoran.
Breon adds, “We’ve helped millions of children to go to school, helped thousands of people to receive medical treatment and, every week, we help tens of thousands of people to pay their bills.”
WorldRemit boasts of a diverse team from different cultural and professional backgrounds. With 1000+ employees around the world, there are more than 30 nationalities in the London headquarters alone.
“We also have regional hubs around the world – in the Philippines, the United States, Nigeria, Poland and Cameroon,” says CEO Breon Corcoran.
In Rwanda WorldRemit is represented by WorldRemit (Rwanda) ltd authorised and regulated by the National Bank of Rwanda.
Equity Group Mobilises Over $4Billion To Finance Firms Investing in Africa
Equity Group announced it has mobilised a total of U$4,498,425,550 to finance Kenyan and South African firms seeking to trade or invest in Africa, in a move to expand its business beyond seven countries where it operates.
The bank will offer credit to companies that want to set up manufacturing, construction, health and investment firms, facilitate value addition through processing and packaging and finance export or import business.
The lender will be tapping into about U$4,498,425,550 funds out of which close to U$899,685,110 will be from development institutions such as the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the rest from customers’ deposits.
According to details, the bank is eying the South African firms also to establish its presence in the market without setting up physical branches, and raising competition for other commercial banks such as Absa Bank and Standard Bank.
“We have put into disposal of private sector and business community about U$4billion to facilitate trade. We will be funding Kenyan importers or South African firms that want to export into the regions we operate in or those that want to do partnership in the region. We are inviting them as new investors in the regions,” Equity Group chief executive James Mwangi said.
The bank is spearheading a four-day business networking meeting to spark interest for investment and joint ventures between firms in the regions.
