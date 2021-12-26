UPDF Only Finds Roasted Bananas, 2 Plastic Chairs in ADF Camp

After almost a month of fighting, the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces have only captured roasted bananas, few rounds of ammunition and plastic chairs from the much revered ADF forest base.

“Early on 24th Dec 2021, UPDF mobile forces together with FARDC assault force, finally captured the much revered ADF/ISCAP camp, Kambi Ya Yua,” said the UPDF Spokesperson.

According to the UPDF, Kambi Ya Yua, is a stronghold of ADF/ISCAP terrorists. This base seats on eight acres of Virunga forest land, and is estimated to have accommodated over 600 ADF/ISCAP terrorists and their families.

“The camp was captured with limited enemy resistance and there was no effect on the joint forces,” said the Defence website.

This camp was a host to military training and Islamic radicalization activities as evidenced by the literature found, bomb making materials, 01 damaged Laptop computer, 129 live rounds of PK machine gun loaded in their chain, 155 live rounds of Sub machine gun ammunition, 03 solar panels and enemy strength registers

The structures in the camp were well built with locally made fences; with many cleared under tree shades as seating areas, suggesting that it was likely to be a Command Post of a high ranking rebel leader.

“We want to put ADF and other bandits on tenterhooks, with no breathing space, always on the run, block their supply chains. They will die of hunger in the forest. Soon you will see many surrendering when the situation gets unbearable,” said Lt Col Mbayo Katuta, the FARDC Assault Brigade Commander, who is commanding the ground forces in the jungles of Virunga forest.