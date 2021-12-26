National
UPDF Only Finds Roasted Bananas, 2 Plastic Chairs in ADF Camp
After almost a month of fighting, the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces have only captured roasted bananas, few rounds of ammunition and plastic chairs from the much revered ADF forest base.
“Early on 24th Dec 2021, UPDF mobile forces together with FARDC assault force, finally captured the much revered ADF/ISCAP camp, Kambi Ya Yua,” said the UPDF Spokesperson.
According to the UPDF, Kambi Ya Yua, is a stronghold of ADF/ISCAP terrorists. This base seats on eight acres of Virunga forest land, and is estimated to have accommodated over 600 ADF/ISCAP terrorists and their families.
“The camp was captured with limited enemy resistance and there was no effect on the joint forces,” said the Defence website.
This camp was a host to military training and Islamic radicalization activities as evidenced by the literature found, bomb making materials, 01 damaged Laptop computer, 129 live rounds of PK machine gun loaded in their chain, 155 live rounds of Sub machine gun ammunition, 03 solar panels and enemy strength registers
The structures in the camp were well built with locally made fences; with many cleared under tree shades as seating areas, suggesting that it was likely to be a Command Post of a high ranking rebel leader.
“We want to put ADF and other bandits on tenterhooks, with no breathing space, always on the run, block their supply chains. They will die of hunger in the forest. Soon you will see many surrendering when the situation gets unbearable,” said Lt Col Mbayo Katuta, the FARDC Assault Brigade Commander, who is commanding the ground forces in the jungles of Virunga forest.
South African Anglican bishop Desmond Tutu Dead
Desmond Tutu aged 90 has passed away this Sunday in South Africa in Cape Town after a long battle with prostate cancer and infections.
He rose to prominence as a churchman who berated minority white rule in South Africa and did not spare criticism for the post-apartheid African National Congress (ANC) rulers for failing to deliver for poor Black people.
Tutu was born in 1931 in a Transvaal gold-mining town, Klerksdorp, to Zachariah, a teacher, and Aletta, a domestic servant. He initially followed his father’s footsteps into teaching but resigned to protest against government restrictions on schooling for Black children.
He was influenced by Bishop Trevor Huddleston and other anti-apartheid white clergymen, becoming a priest in 1961 and the first Black Anglican dean of Johannesburg in 1975.
With Mandela in jail, it was left for Tutu and others to campaign for change. As police brutally oppressed Black student protests in Soweto in 1976, Tutu argued that a white-minority government was racist, doomed and defied God’s will.
His “clear views and fearless stance”, which made him a “unifying symbol for all African freedom fighters”, won him the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984, according to the Norwegian Nobel Institute.
He was elected archbishop of Cape Town in 1986 and continued tackling minority white rule, welcoming President FW de Klerk’s liberalisation efforts upon taking office in 1989, such as the release of Mandela and the lifting of an anti-ANC ban.
In February 1990, Tutu led Mandela, a longtime friend, on to a balcony at Cape Town’s City Hall overlooking a square where the ANC leader made his first public address after 27 years of political imprisonment.
Christmas Bomb In Beni Kills 6
President Felix Tshisekedi has ordered the security forces to track down perpetrators of a bomb explosion that killed 6 people and injured 13 others on Christmas day in the Beni city, North Kivu province.
The President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, said he was dismayed by this act which he condemns “with vigor”.
“The President of the Republic learned with dismay the news of the terrorist attack which struck Beni this Saturday, December 25, Christmas Day. The Head of State strongly condemns this heinous act,” the Presidency said via Twitter.
“President Tshisekedi promises that these crimes will not go unpunished and that their perpetrators will be tracked down and annihilated. The Head of State salutes the memory of the victims and offers his condolences to the bereaved families,” he promised.
Beni is a city in north eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, lying immediately west of the Virunga National Park and the Rwenzori Mountains, on the edge of the Ituri Forest.
This part of the country is highly infested with rebel groups including the Allied Democratic Front rebels linked to the ISIS.
At the end of November, President Tshisekedi invited the Uganda Defence Forces to pursue the rebels after they carried out terror attacks in the Ugandan capital Kampala.
With swift artillery and aerial bombardment, UPDF struck four ADF bases in Beni and are currently conducting joint military offensive against the rebels.
UPDF, FARDC Capture Two Large ADF Bases
The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) supported by the Ugandan army (UPDF) have announced conquest of two large bases of the Allied Democratic Front rebels.
According to details released by the coalition, these large bases are located in Virunga National Park, in Ruwenzori sector, Beni territory, in North Kivu province.
The spokesperson for the operational sector of Sukola 1, Captain Antony Mualushayi said the bases were conquered after fierce fighting on the ground, bombardments by aviation and artillery that the two armed forces succeeded in occupying the sanctuaries called “Kambi ya Jua 1 and 2”.
“Our troops [FARDC-UPDF] now occupy two main strongholds of the enemy ADF / MTM, that is to say Kambi ya Jua 1, 2. But yesterday before occupying, the second Kambi ya bastion Jua 2, our troops were in physical contact with the enemy and we received despite the enemy’s resistance to dislodge and fully occupy Kambi ya Jua 2,”said Captain Anthony Mualushayi.
The Congolese army spokesman in this sector said that two soldiers including a Congolese and a Ugandan were wounded and evacuated for treatment. As for the rebels, the results will be given after the search.
More than 1,700 Ugandan soldiers on November 30 crossed into eastern Congo to join Congolese forces battling the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group aligned with Islamic State. The military operation code-named Shujja seeks to target four ADF camps: Yayuwa, Tondoli, Beni One and Beni Two.
