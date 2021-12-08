Politics
UPDF Hunted ADF Rebels But Brought Home Congolese Wives
In 1998, the political atmosphere in Democratic Republic of Congo was extremely disastrous as factions fought so hard for control of the vast mineral rich country.
Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi feared their rebels would launch attacks against them, so they moved into DRC to pursue the rebels. The security situation in DRCs Eastern region has never returned to normal despite UN peacekeeping intervention.
President Felix Tshisekedi recently okeyed a military agreement with Uganda to allow Uganda Peoples Defence Forces to enter DRC and jointly conduct operations against the Allied Democratic Front rebels that have been stationed in DRC for over two decades.
The first time UPDF entered DRC to pursue the same rebels was in 1998. Uganda sent at least 7,000 soldiers to the DRC to fight rebels of the Allied Democratic Forces and to support Congolese fighting the government of late President Laurent-Desire Kabila in 1998.
UPDF Operations to huntdown the ADF rebels in 1998 were never successful mostly on tactical deficiencies, low levels of discipline and poor intelligence gathering and corruption within the force.
For example the UPDF paymaster Capt. Dan Byakutaga fled Uganda with U$1.05 million meant for salaries of soldiers in the DR Congo. Byakutaga has remained elusive till today.
The UPDF operations against ADF were cut short when Uganda army made a bogus mistake of attacking Rwanda Defence Force bases. Rwandan and Ugandan troops fought fierce street battles in the eastern Congolese city of Kisangani. The two sides had been shelling each other for a week.
However, in a decisive and tactical maneuver, Rwandan troops drove Ugandan forces from Kisangani in a fierce seven-hour battle that ended a week of terrifying fight of these former allies.
The arrangements for the final UPDF withdrawal were set out in the Luanda agreement signed by DRC President Joseph Kabila and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on September 6th.
Towards the end of 2000, the humiliated Ugandan troops packed their bags and started leaving in batches airlifted by cargo planes direct to Entebbe International Airport.
The final batch of 120 UPDF soldiers left from the headquarters city of Jean-Pierre Bemba’s Ugandan-backed Mouvement de liberation du Congo (MLC). About 1,000 Ugandan troops had been stationed in Gbadolite, the home of the late Congolese leader, Mobutu Sese Seko.
As UPDF pulled out, Congolese “wives” of the UPDF soldiers, some of them carrying babies on their backs and a few belongings, stormed the airport demanding to go with their “husbands”. UPDF commanders and their MLC counterparts refused to transport Congolese women.
However, UPDF commanders later allowed wives and children of some of their soldiers to be airlifted to Uganda.
Over 2,000 children fathered by UPDF soldiers (1998-2000) were estimated to have been left behind in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).
Bemba was reported to have said that the UPDF wives issue was a “private affair” and which his leadership had nothing to do with it.
But the UPDF spokesman at that time (Capt Felix Kulayigye), was quoted as saying, “Tell me one country which has ever helped to transport home wives and girlfriends of its soldiers?”
Question is, in the current deployment, what will UPDF soldiers carry with them this time? Wives, minerals or timber?
South Africa Ruling ANC Drops New Land Reform Plans
The ruling Africa National Congress party will rely on its simple majority in parliament to pass laws that will allow for expropriation without compensation.
The ruling party controls 58% of the 400 seats in the National Assembly.
Four years ago the ANC decided to introduce a proposal to amend the constitution relating to the law on property.
The country is still struggling to fix apartheid legislation and wants to address racially skewed land-ownership patterns dating back to colonial and White minority rule.
On Tuesday, more than a third of lawmakers rejected its proposed constitutional amendment bill.
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola in reaction to the rejection of this bill by some members of parliament said, most land remains in the hands of the White minority and the status quo is unsustainable, posing a threat to national stability.
“Changing the constitution was just one instrument we could have used,” He said, adding, “The matter is now ended. We will now use our simple majority to pass laws that will allow for expropriation without compensation.”
According to him “we need to have fair and equitable land redistribution. While a lot of the land redistribution has centered on rural areas, the real need is in the semi-urban and urban areas.”
The initial focus will be on completing the parliamentary process to pass the Expropriation Amendment Act Bill, which will enable the state to expropriate land provided that public interest and other requirements are met.
Two other proposed property laws are in the making: A Land Distribution Act that regulate land distribution in semi-urban and urban areas and a Communal Land Rights Act that will give security of tenure to those living in areas controlled by traditional leaders.
Rwanda Security Force In Cabo Delgado Get Booster Jabs
Members of Rwanda Security Force (RSF) in Cabo Delgado – Mozambique have started receiving Covid-19 vaccine booster dose.
According to scientists coronavirus (Covid-19) booster vaccine dose helps improve the protection you have from your first 2 doses of the vaccine.
It helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from Covid-19.
Rwanda has a joint military and Police force of 1000 men and women in uniform deployed in Cabo Delgado to help Mozambique security forces tackle fighters wreaking havoc in the country’s north.
With this booster jab, Rwandan security forces in Mozambique are expected to get shielded from a new deadly Covid-19 variant named Omnicron.
Omnicron is fast spreading from South Africa to neighbouring countries including Mozambique. Passengers from most southern African countries have been banned from entering some countries in Europe, US and Asia.
Rwanda government last week issued new guidelines to be used in preventing the further spread of the covid-19 Omnicon variant.
Passengers arriving in Rwanda from Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, Lesotho, Eswatini, Botswana, South Africa, Namibia and Malawi shall have to be quarantined for 7 days at their own cost, the government of Rwanda said last Monday.
“The measure also applies to passengers who have visited any of these countries within seven days of arrival in Rwanda.”
Rwanda Issues New Conditions For Travelers From Southern Africa
Museveni’s RNC Agenda Suspicious Under Disguised ADF Attack
Less than a week after Ugandan troops hauled into the Democratic Republic of Congo to attack ADF terrorists, pictures have emerged showing log loaders and wide trucks shipping gigantic tree logs to an unidentified station near the Ugandan border.
Uganda had days earlier signed a road construction deal with the DRC. The logs being ferried out of the country are harvested under the guise of road construction.
Much as Uganda is primarily packaging its entry into DRC as war on terror, it should be understood that Kampala has unsettled business with DRC and Rwanda.
Uganda owes DRC over £10 billion in reparations subject to a ruling by International court of Justice. In 1998s and 2003, Uganda military illegally entered DRC, plundered and caused death of many Congolese.
Rwanda also accuses Uganda of aiding its enemies. These are contentious issues that require deep scrutiny of Uganda’s return to DRC.
In March 2019, Rwanda closed its borders with Uganda after a heightened dispute over espionage allegations. Intervention by Angola and DRC resulted in a yet to be implemented friendship agreement- the border remains closed.
Uganda’s return to DRC should be viewed in a multidimensional manner by Kigali especially on the issue of creating fertile ground for all Rwanda’s enemies to regroup, retrain in the area now under control by Ugandan military.
President Yoweri Museveni’s past records of supporting Rwandan rebels’ groups in DRC are warning signs and curtain riser that he wants the history to repeat itself.
In December 2018, the Report of the United Nations Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo DR found out that the military wing of a coalition of Rwandan opposition groups calling itself the Platform Five or P5, was being armed and trained by Uganda, Burundi and the DRC.
Of recent, the military prosecutions indicated that RUD-Urunana had forces in Kisoro District, Southwestern Uganda and that this is where the recruits were always taken after being collected from various parts of Uganda.
Museveni’s choice of Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga as overall commander of the latest operation in DRC is also a clear indication that this trusted right-hand man is in Congo for wider ambitions.
Maj Gen Muhanga’s statement on the UPDF deployment is contradictory in nature. On one hand, he said, the deployment is a military strategy to fight and weaken ADF’s will to fight but on the way around he says, the deployment is about creating a good environment for bilateral trade between two countries which implies that there is a hidden agenda related to resource trading and looting after the military operation.
“The strategic military end state is of course to defeat rebels and to defeat their will to fight. The strategic military end state is to create a conducive environment to allow smooth trade between two countries..,” Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga disclosed.
A provocation
The P5 under RNC was sent into DRC jungle to be trained under Maj (rtd) Mudathiru (former RDF force) under the support of Kampala regime.
The P5 were attacked by the FARDC forces, a raid that left many of its forces dead and others caught red-handedly and handed to Rwanda in August 2019.
There are also other 35 rebels that were in the P5 and RUD Urunana who attacked Kinigi and killed residents in 2019 but when RDF counter-attacked them they fled to Uganda and their ring leader with their leader Capt. Cassien Nshimiyimana alias ‘Gavana’ protected by Uganda.
Two weeks back, campaigners, Muhamad Nzabandora a RNC campaigner openly said at a funeral that he had been sent by the RNC. This RNC member told the mourners that he was coming from Gayaza Town, Kyadondo.
He said death is for everyone but that he is saddened by the fact that his brother did not die in his homeland. “We are the people who fight to return to our land, we can’t keep it a secret, we have to be open about it. Rwandans we need to come back to their motherland,” he said.
On account of all these, Museveni sending UPDF forces in the circle of the many anti-Rwanda rebels groups is adding an injury to the wound and an indication to restore his failed plans of supporting these groups.
“They want to establish ground for our enemies to train and prepare,” a highly trusted source in the security service told Taarifa last week. “Uganda is establishing ground for our enemies to distabilise Rwanda. Its a direct provocation and we are observing the situation very carefully.”
Rwanda and Uganda have been meeting several times in the past few years and both heads of state signed MoU’s on peace deals, however, implementations of the agreements are still unachieved.
The UPDF deployment has come when the freedoms of Rwandan nationals in Uganda are being violated, consistently tortured and killed.
Surprisingly, Museveni has never apologized to these acts or stopped supporting anti-Rwanda groups.
