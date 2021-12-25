UPDF, FARDC Capture Two Large ADF Bases

The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) supported by the Ugandan army (UPDF) have announced conquest of two large bases of the Allied Democratic Front rebels.

According to details released by the coalition, these large bases are located in Virunga National Park, in Ruwenzori sector, Beni territory, in North Kivu province.

The spokesperson for the operational sector of Sukola 1, Captain Antony Mualushayi said the bases were conquered after fierce fighting on the ground, bombardments by aviation and artillery that the two armed forces succeeded in occupying the sanctuaries called “Kambi ya Jua 1 and 2”.

“Our troops [FARDC-UPDF] now occupy two main strongholds of the enemy ADF / MTM, that is to say Kambi ya Jua 1, 2. But yesterday before occupying, the second Kambi ya bastion Jua 2, our troops were in physical contact with the enemy and we received despite the enemy’s resistance to dislodge and fully occupy Kambi ya Jua 2,”said Captain Anthony Mualushayi.

The Congolese army spokesman in this sector said that two soldiers including a Congolese and a Ugandan were wounded and evacuated for treatment. As for the rebels, the results will be given after the search.

More than 1,700 Ugandan soldiers on November 30 crossed into eastern Congo to join Congolese forces battling the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group aligned with Islamic State. The military operation code-named Shujja seeks to target four ADF camps: Yayuwa, Tondoli, Beni One and Beni Two.