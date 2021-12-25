National
UPDF, FARDC Capture Two Large ADF Bases
The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) supported by the Ugandan army (UPDF) have announced conquest of two large bases of the Allied Democratic Front rebels.
According to details released by the coalition, these large bases are located in Virunga National Park, in Ruwenzori sector, Beni territory, in North Kivu province.
The spokesperson for the operational sector of Sukola 1, Captain Antony Mualushayi said the bases were conquered after fierce fighting on the ground, bombardments by aviation and artillery that the two armed forces succeeded in occupying the sanctuaries called “Kambi ya Jua 1 and 2”.
“Our troops [FARDC-UPDF] now occupy two main strongholds of the enemy ADF / MTM, that is to say Kambi ya Jua 1, 2. But yesterday before occupying, the second Kambi ya bastion Jua 2, our troops were in physical contact with the enemy and we received despite the enemy’s resistance to dislodge and fully occupy Kambi ya Jua 2,”said Captain Anthony Mualushayi.
The Congolese army spokesman in this sector said that two soldiers including a Congolese and a Ugandan were wounded and evacuated for treatment. As for the rebels, the results will be given after the search.
More than 1,700 Ugandan soldiers on November 30 crossed into eastern Congo to join Congolese forces battling the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), an armed group aligned with Islamic State. The military operation code-named Shujja seeks to target four ADF camps: Yayuwa, Tondoli, Beni One and Beni Two.
National
Head Of MINUSCA Visits Rwandan Police Protection Unit
The United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG) to Central African Republic (CAR), Dr. Mankeur Ndiaye, on Thursday, December 23, continued his visit of Rwandan Police peacekeepers serving on the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the CAR (MINUSCA).
Dr. Ndiaye, who visited the Rwanda FPU-1 camp on Wednesday, also visited Rwanda Protection Support Unit (PSU 1-6) operating in Bangui, on Thursday, and thanked them for their selfless service.
He was received at the PSU base camp by the contingent commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Innocent Rutagarama Kanyamihigo, who briefed him on the contingent’s operations.
The SRSG and his delegation also toured various facilities of the camp, including RWAPSU level I Clinic.
SRSG commended the contingent for the high level of discipline and dedication they exhibit while conducting their peacekeeping tasks.
He echoed the same message against sexual exploitation and abuse.
“We appreciate your discipline and dedication, which define your exceptional peacekeeping duties. Remain focused and avoid Sexual Exploitation and Abuse or other allegations that may tarnish the good image of the Rwandan forces within peacekeeping missions,” said Dr. Ndiaye.
Rwanda Protection Support Unit is in charge of the protection of the SRSG, his two deputies, the Prime Minister of CAR, President of the National Assembly, Minister of Justice and the Head of MINUSCA Police Component.
National
RDF Gets 302 More Special Forces
23 Dec 21, a total 302 special operations forces completed an 11 months Basic Special Operation Forces training at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) in Nasho.
They include 18 Junior 0fficers (Lieutenants) and 284 Private ranks including 12 females.
This milestone demonstrates another step in achieving the objective of developing forces with special force skills provided for by RDF leadership guidance.
The newly trained group demonstrated effective skills in special operations tactics, river and water crossing, military topography, combat engineering, airborne operations, shooting as well as hand to hand combat skills.
The graduation ceremony was presided over by the Army Chief of Staff Lt Gen Mubarakh MUGANGA on behalf of the RDF Chief of Defence Staff.
In his remarks, the RDF ACOS commended the graduates for their milestone achievement, commitment and discipline.
He also appreciated the leadership of the training centre for their effort in forming the officers and men to meet RDF expectations.
He urged them to use the special skills acquired to protect the sovereignty of Rwanda and protect its people and keep the readiness, observe high discipline, ethics and core values of RDF as a legacy from their predecessors.
The overall best officer, Lt Robert Mugabe said that his success during the training was due to teamwork and emphasised he will use the acquired knowledge to fulfil future military career assignments.
National
Alleged Presence Of Rwanda Police In Goma Triggers Violent Protests
Violent protests have paralyzed parts of DRC’s Goma city as protestors demand for an immediate departure of alleged Rwanda National Police rumoured to be in the country.
The Congolese army which is currently ruling this part of the country has vowed to arrest the protestors and bring them to justice.
During a joint Military and Police press briefing, the spokesperson for the military governor of the province of North Kivu, indicated that the incidents provoked by the demonstrators against a “the alleged presence of a Rwandan police” in Goma -the capital of the province of North Kivu, caused deaths and injuries among the police and the civilian population.
For his part, the spokesperson for the military governor of the province of North Kivu, Brig. Gen. Sylvain Ekenge Efomi Bomusa, clarified that there is no presence of Rwandan police in the city of Goma, nor on Congolese soil, in general. “There is no Rwandan police presence in the city of Goma, contrary to messages propagated into the public by agitators,” he said.
While qualifying as “crazy rumor, intoxication, manipulation of opinion around the agreement signed with the Rwandan police”, Gen. Ekenge called on the population and more particularly the youth, to dissociate themselves from “the agitators, members of the so-called citizen movements who are only sellers of illusions ”.
The demonstrators, it is said, barricaded early Monday morning in Goma, streets and avenues in various parts of the city.
It took a deployment of police forces to restore order and traffic. For fear of side effects including possible looting, several trading houses, schools and even pharmacies did not open, but traffic returned to normal in the afternoon.
Rwanda National Police (RNP) and Congolese National Police (CNP) signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday, December 13, to formalize the cross-border bilateral cooperation in various pressing matters of policing.
The MoU binds the two Police institutions to join efforts against transnational organized crime and terrorism; smuggling and trafficking in narcotics and psychotropic substances as well as their precursors; currency counterfeiting and the proliferation of small arms and light weapons.
Other areas of partnership include expertise and intelligence sharing, conducting joint or simultaneous operations, fighting against cyber criminality, human trafficking, organ trafficking and document fraud.
“Our two countries are not only neighbours, but also brothers. Our region continues to experience a number of security challenges including Islamic jihadists, terrorism, drug trafficking, and smuggling among others, which requires us to establish strong cooperation and join efforts to combat organized, cross-border and transnational crimes threatening our region,” IGP Munyuza said.
UPDF, FARDC Capture Two Large ADF Bases
Rwandan Crowned Miss East Africa 2021
Rwanda Recieves More 314,730 doses of Covid Vaccine
You Now Need A German Shepherd in 2022
Rwanda Secures US$20M From Arab Bank For Kigali Innovation City
Uganda Suffocates With $10Bn Compensation To DRC
Interview: How MTN Rwanda Transitioned Through The Pandemic To Meet Customers’ Needs
Was Museveni’s France-Trained Mountain Army Ready For War Against ADF?
Humility Embraces Weakness, Leaves Space for Creativity- Pope
You Now Need A German Shepherd in 2022
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Special Report1 day ago
Uganda Suffocates With $10Bn Compensation To DRC
-
Special Report2 days ago
Uganda Spy Chief Kandiho Secretly Meets Kayumba Nyamwasa
-
Tech2 days ago
Interview: How MTN Rwanda Transitioned Through The Pandemic To Meet Customers’ Needs
-
Politics2 days ago
French, Kiswahili Soon Official Languages Of EAC
-
National3 days ago
Mozambique Throws Party For Rwandan Troops
-
National2 days ago
Alleged Presence Of Rwanda Police In Goma Triggers Violent Protests
-
Special Report1 day ago
Was Museveni’s France-Trained Mountain Army Ready For War Against ADF?
-
Religion1 day ago
Humility Embraces Weakness, Leaves Space for Creativity- Pope