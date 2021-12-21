UPDF- FARDC Arrest 35 ADF Rebels After Bombardment

About 35 rebels of the Allied Democratic Front terror group have been arrested in a joint operation conducted by FARDC-UPDF coalition.

The FARDC-UPDF coalition said in a joint statement on Saturday that they have captured 35 ADF rebels, after new airstrikes and heavy artillery fire carried out on new camps of ADF enemies, identified in the territory of Beni (North Kivu) and in the Ituri province.

A statement jointly signed by Major General Léon Richard Kasonga, and Brigadier General Flavia Byekwaso, respective spokespersons for the FARDC and UPDF said that these new strikes were undertaken after the joint forces completed the road construction and rehabilitation works to secure traffic, facilitate the movement of troops, deployment of logistics and the flow of traffic in the Mbau-Kamango zone, mainly between Bukakati and the Semuliki river.

According to this statement the offensive launched on December 13, 14 and 15, 2021 in Ituri made it possible not only to capture 35 ADF terrorists in three villages in Irumu territory but also to clean up and restore peace and stability in the localities of Makeke and Makumbo on the Makeke-Biakato axis, along National Road number 4.

In addition, the FARDC appointed Major General Camille Bombele to coordinate, with his Ugandan counterpart, Major General Kayanja Muhanga, operations between the “Sukola 1 Grand Nord” and “Ituri” operational sectors. These two generals agreed to plan and intensify joint operations in the various sectors to defeat the enemy.

The commanders of the FARDC and UPDF units called on all Congolese and Ugandan soldiers engaged in operations against the negative forces to strictly respect human rights, international humanitarian law and rules of engagement.