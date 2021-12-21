National
UPDF- FARDC Arrest 35 ADF Rebels After Bombardment
About 35 rebels of the Allied Democratic Front terror group have been arrested in a joint operation conducted by FARDC-UPDF coalition.
The FARDC-UPDF coalition said in a joint statement on Saturday that they have captured 35 ADF rebels, after new airstrikes and heavy artillery fire carried out on new camps of ADF enemies, identified in the territory of Beni (North Kivu) and in the Ituri province.
A statement jointly signed by Major General Léon Richard Kasonga, and Brigadier General Flavia Byekwaso, respective spokespersons for the FARDC and UPDF said that these new strikes were undertaken after the joint forces completed the road construction and rehabilitation works to secure traffic, facilitate the movement of troops, deployment of logistics and the flow of traffic in the Mbau-Kamango zone, mainly between Bukakati and the Semuliki river.
According to this statement the offensive launched on December 13, 14 and 15, 2021 in Ituri made it possible not only to capture 35 ADF terrorists in three villages in Irumu territory but also to clean up and restore peace and stability in the localities of Makeke and Makumbo on the Makeke-Biakato axis, along National Road number 4.
In addition, the FARDC appointed Major General Camille Bombele to coordinate, with his Ugandan counterpart, Major General Kayanja Muhanga, operations between the “Sukola 1 Grand Nord” and “Ituri” operational sectors. These two generals agreed to plan and intensify joint operations in the various sectors to defeat the enemy.
The commanders of the FARDC and UPDF units called on all Congolese and Ugandan soldiers engaged in operations against the negative forces to strictly respect human rights, international humanitarian law and rules of engagement.
National
AMISOM Force Commander, Deputy Awarded Service Medals
Lt Gen Diomede Ndegeya the AMISOM Force Commander, and the Deputy Force Commander in charge of Support and Logistics Maj Gen. Gerbi Kebede Regassa have been awarded African Union service medals & certificates in recognition of their role in restoring peace in Somalia.
Lt Gen Diomede Ndegeya is Former deputy chief defence force of Force de Défense Nationale du Burundi (FDNB).
Meanwhile, Maj Gen Kebede is from the Ethiopia National Defence Forces.
AMISOM was set up in 2007 to help the Somali government withstand the threat posed by militant groups such as al-Shabab. The mission is operating under a United Nations mandate that runs out on December 31.
Since December 2017, AMISOM has been reducing its troop numbers in line with relevant UN Security Council decisions.
The Military Component is the biggest of the three components of the AU Mission in the country. The component is mandated to conduct peace support operations in Somalia and seeks to stabilize the situation in the country, create the necessary conditions for the conduct of humanitarian activities and an eventual handover of the Mission to a United Nations Peacekeeping Operation.
Currently the military component is comprised of troops drawn from Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya and Ethiopia who are deployed in six sectors covering south and central Somalia.
Ugandan troops are deployed in Sector 1, which comprises the regions of Banadir, and Lower Shabelle.
Kenyan forces are responsible for Sector 2 comprising Lower and Middle Jubba. Sector 3 comprising Bay and Bakool as well as Gedo (Sub Sector 3) comes under Ethiopian command.
Djiboutian forces are in charge of Sector 4 which covers Hiiraan and Galgaduud while Burundian forces are in charge of Sector 5 which covers the Middle Shabelle region.
National
Tshisekedi, Kagame Meet In Brussels Ahead of AU-EU summit
President Paul Kagame of Rwanda has this Sunday met with his DRC counterpart President Felix Tshisekedi in Brussels following the AU-EU roundtable discussions on the upcoming AU-EU summit.
The leaders of the European Union and African Union member states will meet for the sixth European Union – African Union summit in Brussels in early 2022.
Meanwhile, ahead of the forthcoming AU-EU meeting, on 26 October 2021 Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Member States of the African Union (AU) and the European Union (EU) convened in Kigali, Rwanda and took stock of progress regarding the priority areas adopted during the last AU – EU Summit held in 2017, in Abidjan.
This meeting focused EU-Africa strategic partnership in a constantly evolving geopolitical environment. Representing more than 40% of the UN memberships, Africa and Europe have a shared responsibility to shape the global agenda for the better.
Amid the continued challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, African and European Ministers agreed to enhance cooperation in their response to the pandemic.
Ministers also discussed the economic impact of the pandemic. They encouraged economic stimulus programmes and the mobilisation of private and public investments in sectors with high multiplier effect for economic recovery and job creation. They supported the swift implementation of the G20 Framework on Debt Treatments as a means to address liquidity issues and long term growth in Africa.
They stressed the importance to further invest in health and social protection systems in Africa and increasing the production and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and health technologies.
Acknowledging the EU’s support to the COVAX facility, to the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Africa and vaccine sharing, the AU and the EU also announced enhanced cooperation on diagnostics and treatments and strengthening of local manufacturing of vaccines and medicines in Africa, including through investment in developing local manufacturing hubs.
They encouraged the development of COVID-19 vaccine certificates which could allow for their reciprocal recognition as a means to resume international exchanges.
National
Rwanda, Turkey Agree To Strengthen Cooperation
Rwanda and Turkey have agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas of trade, transportation, health and education.
The two countries engaged in discussions during the just concluded Third-Africa Partnership Summit in Turkey that gathered about 16 African heads of states, including Félix Tshisekedi, current chair of the African Union, Senegal’s Macky Sall, Ghana’s Nana Akufo-Addo, representing ECOWAS, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa and Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria.
They were accompanied by 102 ministers, including 26 foreign ministers, from 39 countries.
Kagame said that, “In short period of time, diplomatic and partnership relations between Africa, Rwanda and Turkey have grown rapidly and strongly mainly in the areas of trade, transportation, health and education.’’
Kagame reminded that Turkey become a reliable partner and market for Africa’s goods and materials with exports increasing significantly and therefore that the good relations between two countries will be a catalyst tapping available mutual benefits.
“These gains will leave have to be sustained and there is no doubt that our mutually beneficial cooperation under the Joint Action Plan will be a catalyst for this.”
President Kagame said Peace and Security are also the focal areas of cooperation between two countries.
“First, Peace and Security as also clarified by the Chair of the African Countries and governance have been at the core of transformation journey for all of us.”
President Kagame, who is also currently Chairperson of the AU Development Agency New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUCA-NEPAD) as well as African Union Leader for Domestic Health Financing, lauded Turkey’s continued cooperation with Africa stating that “I commend Turkey for supporting members of African Union through joint activities, which contribute to the implementation of continental priorities.”
He said Africa and Turkey are working on a Draft Joint Action Plan which will strengthen Africa’s collaboration with Turkey for the next years.
Meanwhile, Turkish foreign direct investment in Africa grew from US$100million in 2003 to US$6.5billion 2021 as well as the significance of Turkish companies across Africa.
Particularly in Rwanda, the total amount of Turkish investments reached over US$400 million in 2020, constituting 13% of Foreign Direct Investments in Rwanda.
The Turkish investments in Rwanda are largely in areas of manufacturing, construction materials, furniture, water treatment, household goods and personal use of hygienic products.
The two-day summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, marks a new stage in Turkey’s relations with the African Union and African countries, according to Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).
The two-day summit agenda reviewed cooperation between Turkey and African countries since the second summit in 2014 (see below) and drew up a framework for the partnership process going forward.
A parallel session on health took place on the margins of the summit on 17 December under the theme “Mobilising Potentials for African Health Needs in the Pandemic and Post-Pandemic Era” with ministers of health and heads of delegation from Africa and Turkish minister of health Fahrettin Koca in attendance.
“As the theme of this event is ‘Enhanced Partnership for Common Development and Prosperity’, we want to march down this path of development with our African friends and take our cooperation into the future. Our aim is to win with Africa and walk to the future together,” Çavusoglu told delegates on the first day of the summit.
He also announced that Turkey would deliver 2.5m doses of COVID vaccine to Africa in the coming days.
Pandemic Must End In 2022- WHO chief
UPDF- FARDC Arrest 35 ADF Rebels After Bombardment
EU Approves New Jab to Battle Omicron Variant
Rwanda Lifts Travel Ban On Southern-African Countries, RwandAir Resumes Flights
Rwanda Tightens COVID-19 Measures, Cancels Social Gatherings, Weddings, And Parties
Magnificent Amphitheatre Unveiled For Kigali Genocide Memorial
47% Kenyans Lose Electronic Cash To Fraudsters –Survey
Rwanda Unveils Plan To Create Over 50,000 Jobs Through Kigali Innovation City Construction Project
PART III: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
Turkey Seeks Deep Economic, Military Ties With Africa
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Tech4 days ago
Government Hints On Lockdown, Urges Public To Remain Vigilant During Festive Seasons
-
Business4 days ago
Airtel Launches Cheapest 4G Internet Packages In Rwanda
-
Business4 days ago
Rwanda’s Phone Manufacturer Signs Deal With Angolan Firm
-
National3 days ago
Minister Gasana Convenes ‘Police High Council’ Meeting
-
Business2 days ago
Electronic Payments in Rwanda Increased By 400%
-
Tech2 days ago
Magnificent Amphitheatre Unveiled For Kigali Genocide Memorial
-
Tech2 days ago
47% Kenyans Lose Electronic Cash To Fraudsters –Survey
-
Business2 days ago
Rwanda Unveils Plan To Create Over 50,000 Jobs Through Kigali Innovation City Construction Project