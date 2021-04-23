National
UNMISS Welcomes Newly Deployed Rwandan Police Contingent
The Deputy Police Commissioner for the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Gen. Aljadd Alimajal Mutasem has urged the newly deployed Police contingent to maintain the “known Rwandan discipline” in the execution of their peacekeeping mandate.
Gen. Mutasem made the call on April 21, while concluding his two-day visit to the camp of Rwanda Formed Police Unit One (RWAFPU-1) operating in Malakal, Upper Nile State.
Rwanda FPU-1 of 240 officers commanded by Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Faustin Kalimba was deployed under the rotation exercise.
Gen. Mutasen was accompanied by UNMISS FPU Coordinator, Andrew Kudoro as well as Field Office Police Coordinator in Malakal, Monique Mosekiemang.
On his first day of the visit, on April 20, the Deputy Police Commissioner and his delegation were given a presentation on RWAFPU-1 operations in line with its mandate.
He also met, separately, with the unit’s commissioned and female officers.
The DPC formerly welcomed the new Rwandan contingent and expressed trust in their professionalism as exhibited by other Rwandan peacekeepers.
“We appreciate the role played by Rwanda FPU-1 here in Malakal especially in providing security for civilians,” Gen. Mutasen said.
He reminded the officers on the UN mandate which is now in transition from Protection of Civilian (PoC) to capacity building.
“Rwanda FPUs are known for their disciplined personnel; maintain that character,” Gen Mutasen observed, urging them to work hand-in-hand with other peacekeepers.
While meeting the female officers, the DPC urged them to feel inspired and motivated for their role as women in restoring peace and security.
Africa Spends U$50 billion to Buy Agricultural Commodities
About U$ 50 billion is spent on importing agricultural commodities, and could increase to U$ 110 billion by the year 2025.
Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko (pictured) the African Union commissioner for the Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Environment made the remarks during an event dedicated to “the future of agricultural trade in Africa in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area” (AFCFTA).
For Josefa Sacko, these figures according to projections made could increase to U$ 110 billion by the year 2025. “Africa is a major importer of various goods”
She said for example that in 2018 alone, African Union Member States imported about 13 million tons of rice, at a cost of about U$5.2 billion, which reached U$7 billion in 2020.
Corn imports
According to the statistics of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) the African content also imported 20 million tons of corn, its main staple in 2018, totaling U$3.6 billion in 2018, a growth 2.7% over the previous year.
During his speech, he added that although Africa has about 60% of the world’s uncultivated arable land, and the youngest population on the planet, “still, we see that many of them are not interested in conventional agriculture because of the tedious work involved and the low pay,” he emphasized.
The Covid-19 pandemic, she said, further exposed Africa’s vulnerability to food and nutrition security due to its heavy reliance on food imports, which has been exacerbated by the breakdown of food supply chains.
Tchad Military Council Confirms President Deby’s Death
A statement from the Tchadian Military Council (CM), General Azem Bermandoa announces the death of the head of state, Marshal Idriss Déby Itno from injuries.
The head of state was wounded in fighting against rebels on the front line in Nokou in north Kanem on Monday.
Reports also indicate that government and parliament have been dissolved as the Military Council immediately takes over management of the country for the next 18months.
Meanwhile, reliable insider info has it that Gen Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno son to Idris Deby named head of a military council tasked with replacing his father.
Chad President Idris Deby Reportedly ‘Dead’
Several news agencies have reported that newly elected President Idris Deby died today, apparently of injuries sustained in an attack.
An army statement confirmed that Deby died after being “injured on the frontline”.
Deby had just won his sixth term as president, according to provisional results.
The country went to the polls on April 11, partial election show incumbent President Idriss Deby on course to extend his three decades.
According to lepaystchad local newspaper, the Chadian army announced on Sunday evening that it had killed more than 300 “terrorists” and made 150 prisoners according to a report presented by Brigadier General Azem Bermandoa.
“We deplore 5 martyrs and 36 wounded. On the enemy side, more than 300 terrorists killed and 150 terrorists taken prisoner, including 3 senior officials. 26 vehicles recovered ”specifies the government spokesperson.
Chad has been facing various conflicts that cause damage and many deaths. On the one hand, the incursion of the rebels and on the other, inter-communal conflicts.
The Minister of State, Minister Secretary General of the Presidency of the Republic, Kalzeubé Payimi Deubet convened this Monday, April 19, members of the government, technical advisers and special advisers of the President to brainstorm on the situation.
In particular the deliberations were about the armed clashes between the rebels of the Front for Alternation and Concord in Chad (FACT) against the defense and security forces. Also inter-community violence in the province of Salamat.
The Minister of State, Kalzeubé Payimi Deubet indicated that: “the real beating inflicted on the terrorists by the brave soldiers of the Chadian national army, the inter-community conflicts in Salamat and the mastery of communication in times of crisis are among others , the main points developed “
He urged members of the government to “run the administration as it should and not give in to the sirens of disinformation. “.
Regarding intercommunal violence in Salamat, he reassured that the situation is on the way to being brought under control.
“The perpetrators, co-perpetrators and accomplices will answer for their acts in court,” noted the Minister of State, Minister Secretary General of the Presidency.
