UNMISS Welcomes Newly Deployed Rwandan Police Contingent

The Deputy Police Commissioner for the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), Gen. Aljadd Alimajal Mutasem has urged the newly deployed Police contingent to maintain the “known Rwandan discipline” in the execution of their peacekeeping mandate.

Gen. Mutasem made the call on April 21, while concluding his two-day visit to the camp of Rwanda Formed Police Unit One (RWAFPU-1) operating in Malakal, Upper Nile State.

Rwanda FPU-1 of 240 officers commanded by Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Faustin Kalimba was deployed under the rotation exercise.

Gen. Mutasen was accompanied by UNMISS FPU Coordinator, Andrew Kudoro as well as Field Office Police Coordinator in Malakal, Monique Mosekiemang.

On his first day of the visit, on April 20, the Deputy Police Commissioner and his delegation were given a presentation on RWAFPU-1 operations in line with its mandate.

He also met, separately, with the unit’s commissioned and female officers.

The DPC formerly welcomed the new Rwandan contingent and expressed trust in their professionalism as exhibited by other Rwandan peacekeepers.

“We appreciate the role played by Rwanda FPU-1 here in Malakal especially in providing security for civilians,” Gen. Mutasen said.

He reminded the officers on the UN mandate which is now in transition from Protection of Civilian (PoC) to capacity building.

“Rwanda FPUs are known for their disciplined personnel; maintain that character,” Gen Mutasen observed, urging them to work hand-in-hand with other peacekeepers.

While meeting the female officers, the DPC urged them to feel inspired and motivated for their role as women in restoring peace and security.