The University of Rwanda (UR) and the Ministry of Health have signed an agreement in which health professionals will get further training to conduct better diagnosis for complicated diseases.

Rwandan patients are currently incurring hefty bills because they have to travel abroad to seek advanced diagnosis and treatment.

In the agreement, two public institutions seek to ensure adequate and quality education and training in continuous learning assessment and continue enforcement of ethics as recommended by the 17th National Leadership Retreat.

Speaking at the signing event, the Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Ngamije, disclosed that the partnership will enable health workers to acquire the needed skills to deliver medical services that patients would seek from foreign countries.

He said, for instance, the patients who used to go abroad seeking special treatments that require cardio surgeries and B-Scans will be treated at home due to the availability of enough skilled doctors and modern equipment to handle such cases.

“We found that the patients sent abroad are mainly seeking specialized services like organ transplants and advanced medical check-ups, particularly for B-Scans that require nuclear medicine and we still have few specialized doctors in cardio surgery, however, in the future we want to address such gaps,” he noted.

“It is an area that we are investing a lot of energy so that our patients could be treated in the country,” he said. “The more we get trained doctors and required facilities, the more a number of patients will be treated at home.”

He reminded the parties of the responsibility of implementing their particular roles laid in the agreement.

“In this MoU, each part has its responsibility articulated well in writing,” he said adding that “University of Rwanda will help us in training and preparing the course programs for medical professionals.”

Of recent, nine more teaching hospitals were added across the country to scale up the number of midwives and specialists and nurses.

These new facilities include Kibogora Polytechnic, Ruhengeri, Rwamagana, Kabwayi, Butaro, Kibagabaga, Nyamata and Byumba hospital.

Medical revolution is taking a center stage

Rwanda aspires to become a medical hub by 2050, and there are efforts to catche up with the latest medical advancements in diagnosing different cancer types to the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and other tremendous strides in the sector that seek to impact the welfare of mankind through medicine.

With these developments, Artificial Intelligence is setting a record by proving that the new systems can work better than a team of the best doctors at diagnosing human diseases.

For instance, in 2018, the AI systems defeated elite doctors in a two-round brain diagnosis competition at the CHAIN Cup, the World’s First Competition between Physicians and Artificial Intelligence in Neuroimaging held in Beijing.

In the competition, Artificial Intelligence was correct 87% of the time and took about 15 minutes to diagnose 225 cases in the first round.

While the doctors achieved 66% accuracy in 30 minutes in the second round, AI made correct predictions in 83% of brain hematoma expansion cases in just three cases surpassing the 63% accuracy of a group of physicians, who took 20 minutes.

Prior to the competition, researchers had fed the AI system with thousands of images of nervous system-related diseases.

Commenting on the extraordinary event, Wang Yongjun, the Executive Vice President of Beijing Tiantun Hospital described the AI as a ‘tireless and stable capable of bringing an effect no other tools are able to clinical applications.

He said; “So I hope through this, more clinicians and people can further understand A”.

The Bio mind AI system was developed by the AI researchers center for Neurological and a research team from the Capital Medical University.

Recent studies, such as tests of an algorithm created by Google to detect early stages of breast cancer, indicate that artificial intelligence solutions are to achieve results more than 50% better than traditional methods.