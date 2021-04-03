National
University Of Rwanda Lecturer Found Dead In Seat at Home
Dr Mushimiyimana Isaie aged 48, a lecturer at University of Rwanda has been found lifeless in a chair at his home situated at Musanze sector in Musanze district. He died on Friday according to family source, the cause of his death is not yet known.
His wife found him dead after she returned from a saloon where she had been receiving hair dressing service. Upon returning home, she noticed her husband was lifeless in his chair then she informed authorities.
He was attached to The Higher Institute of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry commonly known by its previous name (“Institut Superieur d’Agriculture et d’Elevage-ISAE Busogo).
Investigations have already begun to ascertain what may have led to the death of Dr Mushimiyimana.
IGIHE
National
Mama Sarah Obama Burial Today
Mama Sarah Obama will be buried today (Tuesday) at her home in Kogelo.
Local press reported that she died on Monday 29, March aged 99 while undergoing treatment at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu.
Sheikh Musa Ismail Haji, Chairman of the Kisumu Muslim Association, said she will be buried according to Muslim religious customs tomorrow morning (March 30).
Mama Sarah, was a Muslim. “Mama has not died of Covid-19 related issues and we want to clarify that she has been sick for some time,” said Sheikh Musa.
Kenya’s Covid-19 containment measures from the Ministry of Health stipulate that the maximum number of people expected at a funeral is 50. The measures also require that the dead are buried within 72 hours.
It is however unclear how many will attend Mama Sarah’s funeral.
Explaining Burial For Muslims
Imam Muhammad Swalihu of Jamia Mosque and Ustadh Abatuli Suleiman, a director at the Barul Akram School and Madrassa in Kileleshwa, say men and women play separate roles.
Before one is buried, their stomach is emptied and their body cleaned.
Pieces of cloth are used to tie the head, legs and the rest of the body. Women’s bodies will have an extra middle piece. In total, a man’s body will be covered in three pieces of cloth while a woman uses five. Some parts of the body are usually covered in cotton wool.
Ustadh Suleiman said while the body is being prepared for the interment, at no point is it ever exposed.
In the funeral preparation and subsequent burial, women play less prominent roles. They can pray for the body, but only men carry it to the cemetery.
The only time women are allowed would be when there is completely no man in sight.
According to Ustadh Suleiman, women are encouraged to pray at home.
There are no coffins at a Muslim funeral.
Those at the funeral are not expected to cry, and if they do so, they should not lament.
According to Imam Swalihu, mourning starts after the funeral.
The costs are generally minimal, seeing as the bereaved are not expected to cook.
The majority of all that will be needed at the funeral is donated.
Attendants do not wear any special clothing as the funeral is relatively a cheap affair.
National
Canada Donates US$1M To Assist 135,000 Refugees In Rwanda
The United Nations World Food Programme today welcomed a contribution of CAD 1 million (US$ 794,000) from the Government and people of Canada to provide humanitarian food and nutrition assistance to 135,000 Congolese and Burundian refugees in camps in Rwanda.
This contribution comes at a critical time when WFP general food assistance for refugees has been reduced by a staggering 60 percent from March 2021 because of critical funding shortfalls.
“This generous contribution from the Government and people of Canada will help prevent an even deeper reduction in food assistance for refugees in the coming months,” said Edith Heines, WFP Rwanda Representative and Country Director.
WFP food assistance for refugees in Rwanda is provided as cash-based transfers. This enables women and men in camps to buy the food that best meets their family’s needs, maximizing their choice and dietary diversity. A 2018 WFP study found that providing cash also empowered refugee women, as they felt having cash assistance increased their sense of dignity and self-respect.
This contribution will allow WFP to maintain full rations of targeted nutrition support for 51,000 refugees identified as particularly vulnerable, such as children under the age of two, schoolchildren and pregnant and nursing mothers, as well as people living with HIV and tuberculosis patients under treatment.
Despite this generous contribution, WFP still requires an additional US$9.3 million to reinstate full rations for the rest of 2021. If additional funding is not received in the coming months, deeper ration reductions will be necessary.
National
Magufuli Given State Burial in Chato, Geita
Tanzania’s fallen leader John Pombe Magufuli is being laid to rest at the family burial ground at Chato in Geita Region.
Thousands of mourners arrived at the Magufuli Stadium as early as 6am for a requiem mass attended by between five and ten bishops.
After the stadium programme, the body was taken to the burial place which, according to Jenista Mhagama, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, can only accommodate a maximum of 600 people at the most.
Meanwhile, Geita Regional Commissioner Robert Gabriel has said the region was considering to turn Chato into a place where people from all corners of the world can learn various issues, including leadership, based on Dr Magufuli’s beliefs in bringing about people-centred development.
“Dr Magufuli wasn’t a fourth-rate leader; he was a respected leader across the world. We will organize ourselves to ensure nothing good about our hero goes missing,” he said.
“We will hanour his efforts to bring about development, revolution, hard working and everything he taught those who closely worked under his leadership.”
Tanzania’s Chief of Defence Forces General Venance Mabeyo has pledged allegiance to the new commander in chief President Samia Suluhu Hassan.
“We shall continue to protect you and will obey you,” said General Mabeyo.
For the first time, Tanzanians have seen family of the fallen president who had for all this time kept it secret and out of public know.
While reading the deceased’s biography, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, read out the names of the seven children adding that the President had 10 grand children.
Professor Kabudi identified the children as Suzan John Magufuli, Edna John Magufuli, Joseph John Magufuli, Jesca John Magufuli, Ruth John Magufuli, Jurgen John Magufuli, Jeremiah John Magufuli and Juliana John Magufuli who died while her father was a minister.
British Firm Tullow Oil Risks Losing Oil Concession In Kenya
University Of Rwanda Lecturer Found Dead In Seat at Home
Permanently Free Gbagbo Prepares Homecoming
Missing Nigerian Air Force Jet Found Crashed
Gospel Always Linked to Embrace of a Cross
120 year-old Imperial-Era Russian Grocery Store to Close
ZIGAMA CSS Records Rwf13.7B Net Profit
South Africa’s Cement Company Extends Rights Issue
Maldives Issues US$200M Sukuk Bond
How DRC Wants To Control Cobalt Production
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Abashinwa Bubaka Mu Buryo Budasanzwe, Iwabo Bikaba Akataraboneka!
- Mu Rwanda Hagiye Gushingwa Uruganda Rwa Tingatinga na Torotoro
- Guverinoma Y’U Rwanda Hari Icyo Yatangaje Ku Cyemezo Cyafatiwe Bagosora
- Min Biruta Na Perezida Wa Sena Y’U Rwanda Bagiye Muri Niger
- I Bujumbura Bishimiye Icyemezo U Rwanda Ruherutse Gufata
- Ikifuzo Cya Théoneste Bagosora Cyatewe Utwatsi
- Mu Mibare: Ingengabitekerezo Ya Jenoside Yari Yifashe Ite Mu Myaka 3 Ishize
- Inyamaswa ‘Zizi ‘Kwigira Ku Zindi Imyitwarire, Nibyo Bita ‘Umuco’
- Kuba Minisitiri W’Intebe Ni Ukugorwa…Ubuhamya Bwa Tony Blair
- Imibare Y’Afurika Niyo Izatuma Yigobotora Ingaruka Za COVID-19
Trending
-
Crime4 days ago
Investigators Search Dr. Kayumba’s House, Reconstruct Crime Scene
-
Lifestyle4 days ago
45 Died in Stampede at Magufuli Funeral
-
Business4 days ago
East African Oil Pipeline Launch Extended To April
-
Business2 days ago
120 year-old Imperial-Era Russian Grocery Store to Close
-
Business4 days ago
Equity Group Freezes Payout as Net Profits Fall 11.6%
-
Health4 days ago
Prof Happi Proposes Covid-19 Vaccine Made in Africa For Africa
-
National4 days ago
Mama Sarah Obama Burial Today
-
Business3 days ago
Applications Open For Jack Ma’s 2021 Africa’s Business Heroes Prize Competition