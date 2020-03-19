The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised its population to improvise homemade Bandanas, scarfs and other home-made masks to protect themselves against the possible contact and transmission of the deadly Coronavirus.

“In settings here face-masks are not available, HCP might use homemade masks (e.g., bandana, scarf), for care of patients with Covid-19 as last resort,” CDC outlined this new guideline.

With an annual budget of $11billion, the CDC has a duty of saving and protecting lives of Americans for 24hours and seven days. DC responds to America’s most pressing health threats.

On Monday the CDC reported that one of its staffs had contracted the deadly coronavirus.

“This individual was not involved in the COVID-19 response, has not been present in the CDC workplace since March 6, and was asymptomatic at that time,” the agency said early this week.

In the US, Coronavirus Cases have reached 9,464 and the reported deaths have so far hit 155 mark and government says only 108 have recovered.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States keeps jumping each day by the hundreds, pushing health care officials and political leaders to take steps to keep the pandemic from overwhelming the system.

Governors and mayors are trying to do their part by seeking more items such as masks and ventilators and calling for their citizens to avoid others until the number of cases doesn’t look like a steep hill, both on paper and in reality.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told CNN, “We’re trying to get 6,000 hospital beds online. We’re trying to deal with all of these issues,” he said.

“The flattening out of this curve that you keep hearing everybody talking about is so critical, because if we don’t do that with the social distancing … then the system is completely overwhelmed and the health care system is incapable of dealing with such a crush of people all needing acute care at the same time,” he explained.

The CDC has suggested to funeral directors that they livestream services to people outside the immediate family.