CORONA VIRUS
United States Donates Additional Protective Gear To Fight COVID-19 In Rwanda
As further demonstration of United States commitment to improving health in Rwanda, the United States yesterday donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies to protect Rwandan doctors, nurses, and other medical workers from COVID-19, with a total donation value of more than Rwf147 million.
The new protective medical supplies were funded by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Overseas Humanitarian Disaster Assistance and Civic Aid (OHDACA) in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).
The donated supplies include surgical masks, sterile gloves, and protective boots.
OHDACA funding is a unique U.S. humanitarian assistance program that, in Rwanda and many other countries, has helped to build effectiveness in combatting COVID-19.
This week’s OHDACA assistance is considered a further gift from the American people to improve health in Rwanda.
This most recent investment of PPE and medical supplies with a total value of Rwf147 million is in addition to previous OHDACA donations to Rwanda of more than Rwf1.5 billions’ worth of PPE, X-ray machines, and other equipment to fight COVID-19.
Other U.S. COVID-19 support to Rwanda to date includes: more than 1,200,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines; 100 state-of-the-art ventilators; construction of handwashing stations across Rwanda; public communications to fight COVID-19; vehicles to support contact tracing; patient monitors, hospital beds, and intensive care unit equipment; and other medical supplies such as biohazard bags, alcohol, hand washing soap, and PPE; and other support.
CORONA VIRUS
Museveni To Be Retested After Aides Test Positive For COVID-19
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will be retested for COVID-19 after three of his aides tested positive for the virus, his physician said Friday.
Museveni’s consultant physician, Joseph Okiria, tweeted that the aides had tested positive on their return with the President from trips to the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia.
“Following President Museveni’s recent return from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Addis Ababa, three presidential aides have tested positive for COVID-19.
This despite best efforts and measures including daily PCR testing and full vaccination,” Okiria said. He said the staff who tested positive had been isolated and were receiving care.
“The President and other members of the team tested negative and will be retested,” Okiria added. “This highlights the continued difficulty of safe travel during the pandemic and the importance of testing all inbound and outbound travelers,” the physician added.
The number of daily infections in the east African country continued to drop, with less than 100 cases being registered, according to the health ministry.
The Ugandan government recently resolved that incoming and outbound travelers would be tested for COVID-19.
As of Friday, 124,437 total infections had been registered with 3,172 deaths and 96,237 recoveries since the outbreak started in March 2020, according to the ministry of health.
CORONA VIRUS
Slovakia Donates 280,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Rwanda
Rwanda has received 280,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine donated by Slovakia.
The delivery of the vaccines is coordinated through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM), which Rwanda applied to in order to access the vaccines.
Responding to calls for vaccine justice and solidarity, Slovakia joins the EU in Kigali to donate the vaccines and commends Rwanda’s efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Slovak Ambassador, Katarína Žuffa Leligdonová in Kenya said that, “Slovakia has heard loud and clear the calls for vaccine justice. Covid pandemics can only be successfully overcome if we join forces together. That is why Slovakia has joined in the EU family in Kigali and provide 280 000 Astra Zenecca vaccines to help Rwandan government and people to tackle this pandemics.”
The Head of Delegation of the European Union to Rwanda, Ambassador Nicola Bellomo said; “The EU is proud to have assisted the arrival of the vaccines through the EUCPM. The EU stands in solidarity with Rwanda, both multilaterally by supporting the COVAX facility, but also bilaterally by mobilising vaccines donated by our Member States through the EUCPM, and by working with Rwanda to create the framework necessary to attract foreign investment into vaccines manufacturing in the country”.
The EU finances 75% of the transport costs of the assistance sent through the EUPCM.
Through this Mechanism, the EU helps coordinate and finance the delivery of vaccines, medical and protective equipment and other material which are donated by EU Member states across Europe and the world, to countries that seek assistance.
Slovakia remains a staunch supporter of international solidarity through multilateralism and the COVAX facility.
Two weeks ago, Slovak President Ms. Zuzana Čaputová emphasised in her speech at the United Nations General Assembly that solidarity should be a binding principle, not an option. Slovakia will continue supporting all efforts to help making vaccines accessible to all.
CORONA VIRUS
United States Donates Additional 750,000+ Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To Rwanda
The United States government has delivered an additional 751,140 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Rwanda.
The doses will arrive in Rwanda this weekend as a gift from the people of the United States. This donation brings the total current U.S. vaccine donation for Rwanda to 1,239,830 doses.
U.S Ambassador to Rwanda, Peter H. Vrooman, said, “The United States is sharing these vaccines to save lives and lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic.”
These donations protect Rwandans from the ravages of the COVID-19 virus and support continuing efforts to build back the Rwandan economy.
As President Biden has said, “The United States is committed to bring the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.”
In June, President Biden announced the U.S. Government’s commitment to procure and donate an additional 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to up to 100 countries supported by the COVAX Advance Market Commitment and member states of the African Union.
On September 22, President Biden announced an additional 500 million Pfizer doses, bringing the total donated to 1.1 billion globally by fall 2022.
The United States is working to get as many safe and effective vaccines to as many people around the world as fast as possible.
The government and people of the United States are sharing these doses of vaccine not to secure favors or extract concessions. The U.S says vaccines do not come with strings attached.
It is done with the singular objective of saving lives, just as we do to fight HIV/AIDS, malaria, and other health threats through U.S. assistance through the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
President Biden has promised the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.
Equitable global access to safe and effective vaccines is essential to ending the COVID-19 pandemic.
Museveni To Be Retested After Aides Test Positive For COVID-19
Slovakia Donates 280,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Rwanda
Chinese Ambassador Shares Seven Buzzwords To Showcase Fast-changing China
Driver’s License Tests To Resume Next Week In Kigali
High Demand For Onions An Opportunity For Farmers
United States Donates Additional Protective Gear To Fight COVID-19 In Rwanda
High Demand For Onions An Opportunity For Farmers
Tanzania Sets Aside US$21.7M For Construction Of Fishing Harbor
Slovakia Donates 280,000 Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Rwanda
Teachers’ Strike Paralyses Education In DRC
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
National4 days ago
Rwandan Children Sent To Israel For Lifesaving Heart Surgery
-
Business3 days ago
Rwandan Entrepreneur Shortlisted For Jack Ma’s US$1.5M Prizes
-
Business4 days ago
RwandAir, Qatar Airways Seal Milestone Codeshare Agreement
-
National4 days ago
Rwanda Governance Scorecard 8th Edition To Be Launched On Friday
-
Business1 day ago
High Demand For Onions An Opportunity For Farmers
-
West-Africa3 days ago
US Wants Gen. António Indjai Of Guinea-Bissau Arrested
-
Tech4 days ago
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Suffer Worldwide Outage
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Russian Actors Film First Movie in Orbit