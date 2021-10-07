United States Donates Additional Protective Gear To Fight COVID-19 In Rwanda

As further demonstration of United States commitment to improving health in Rwanda, the United States yesterday donated personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies to protect Rwandan doctors, nurses, and other medical workers from COVID-19, with a total donation value of more than Rwf147 million.

The new protective medical supplies were funded by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Overseas Humanitarian Disaster Assistance and Civic Aid (OHDACA) in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The donated supplies include surgical masks, sterile gloves, and protective boots.

OHDACA funding is a unique U.S. humanitarian assistance program that, in Rwanda and many other countries, has helped to build effectiveness in combatting COVID-19.

This week’s OHDACA assistance is considered a further gift from the American people to improve health in Rwanda.

This most recent investment of PPE and medical supplies with a total value of Rwf147 million is in addition to previous OHDACA donations to Rwanda of more than Rwf1.5 billions’ worth of PPE, X-ray machines, and other equipment to fight COVID-19.

Other U.S. COVID-19 support to Rwanda to date includes: more than 1,200,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines; 100 state-of-the-art ventilators; construction of handwashing stations across Rwanda; public communications to fight COVID-19; vehicles to support contact tracing; patient monitors, hospital beds, and intensive care unit equipment; and other medical supplies such as biohazard bags, alcohol, hand washing soap, and PPE; and other support.