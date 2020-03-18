The Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has promised to feed everyone in case the country is forced to be on a complete lockdown to contain Coronavirus contagion.

The Crown Prince announced on his twitter account on Monday that he would like to reassure every citizen and resident of the UAE that his Country is infinitely able to supply everyone with all the food and medicine they could ever need.

“We are well prepared to face any challenge that arises,” he said.

The UAE, a 9 million people oil-rich nation, has so far registered 98 case as of March 18 with no deaths, but the country has deployed massive readiness measures to contain the spread of COVID 19.