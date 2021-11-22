Special Report
Understanding Museveni Through The Byanyimas
Back in December, 2005, Boniface Byanyima (2nd right front row), the recently-deceased Ugandan Politician, bared all to Benon Herbert Oluka in a special interview.
Museveni spent a good part of his early life at Mzee Byanyima’s home and the two remained close until mid-1990 when they fell out. Here is a reproduction that is still fresh in more ways than one.
FIRST MEETING
I don’t remember the year but he came to Mbarara High School when I was teaching. It was in 1950s I think. He came in [Senior] One. That is when I first met him.
It took me time to understand him because Museveni is secretive. You cannot understand him at once. There is one side, which he shows you, and another side he keeps to himself. So, it took me time to understand him.
At first, he appeared to be friendly to me and my family. He visited us frequently. He liked me and my family,…my children. We treated him as our child. Those were the first impressions we got; he was a friendly person, a friendly young man.
Mzee Byanyima (seated 2nd R) and some members of his family
Even when he went to Ntare School, he used to come to my home. When he was staying in my home, he didn’t appear to be political. But he was interested in learning like other students, like the [Eriya] Kategayas. He was an ordinary student.
He was not actually one of the bright students, but he was trying to learn. When he was staying at my home, I would give him little pocket money like all the [needy] students. We stayed with him but it was on and off. He used to come for holidays. Even when he went to Dar es Salaam, he used to come here to our home and we stayed with him.
FIRST IMPRESSIONS
He was a young man of ambition, always trying to show that he was better than other students. And he appeared to be ambitious in small things. Whenever he got a chance, he wanted to show that he was an important person. He wanted to be respected.
For example, at one time when I was MP staying at Uganda Club [present-day Kampala Club], he came to see me. I had my nephew there and I wanted to give them lunch at Uganda Club where I was staying. I wanted to take them to the dining room, but he said: ““No. Me I can’t go there. I can’t dine with this young man who is a son of Kanyamunyu.” Kanyamunyu was the treasurer of Ankole kingdom.”
He said: “Me Museveni, you give me my small money, I will go and eat in Shauri Yako. I can’t eat with big people.” Small things like that. He wanted to show that he was different from others… to be recognized.
SIGNS OF A POLITICIAN
When he was in Dar es Salaam, he started coming to my home with communism literature. He was talking of Russian-type communism. He was praising Lenin and other communist leaders. He was talking about communist slogans and phrases like proletariat, common man…
He never told me of his political ambitions. He only told me that he was fighting for the common man. He was praising people like Che Guevara, a South American revolutionary. He was praising the [Julius] Nyerere leadership and talking of crushing capitalists. That kind of language.
One day he came to my home and said he had been to Mozambique. He came towards the end of his holidays, and I asked him why he was late. He told me he was in Mozambique fighting the Europeans who were grabbing African land.
And he was boasting that he killed a white man there. I said I don’t want that sort of language here. He kept quiet but whenever he got a chance, he would boast of his activities against capitalists.
FIRST SHOT AT POLITICS
When he came back from Dar es Salaam, he joined [Milton] Obote’s government. He was in the intelligence section, and I interacted with him at that time very often. He was talking of overthrowing the Obote regime because Obote was a capitalist. Before [Idi] Amin overthrew Obote, there was talk of elections which Obote was proposing in 1970. They wanted a type of election where a candidate would have four constituencies; it was called three plus one.
He would have to stand in all regions of Uganda; his home constituency, then plus three others in other regions. And Museveni took the opportunity to become a candidate, to stand against Vice President [John] Babiiha.
He was trying to stand in North East Ankole against Babiiha because he was opposing Babiiha for establishing ranches in Ankole. Museveni said he did not want ranches because ranches were capitalist institutions. He was trying to show me that he was fighting for the common man.
But I didn’t believe him because I could see that he also wanted an opportunity to show that he was important. I thought that even if he took power, he wouldn’t put into practice what he was talking about. I looked at him as the kind of person who wanted to promote himself rather than working for a principle because he would say one thing now, then another time a different thing. He didn’t show me consistency.
Then one day he came to me to help him, to give him DP young men to campaign for him in my constituency because DP had been banned. I told him I could not because my party is banned and I am not practising politics at the moment, and in any case I don’t want your party, UPC. It was 1970.
So, he tried to campaign for himself against Babiiha. When they were campaigning, Amin overthrew their government. Obote ran to Tanzania and Museveni and others followed him there.
AFTER AMIN
I did not meet him throughout the time Amin was in power. I met him after they returned from Tanzania when Amin had been overthrown. Then he came here and deceived me. He told me that Obote was not coming to Uganda. Nyerere would not allow him because he knew that Obote had committed mistakes in Uganda.
He never revealed what kind of government Nyerere was intending to establish in Uganda. He only kept on saying that Obote would never come back here but Nyerere would restore democracy. At that time I had no other information; so, I believed Museveni. [Yusuf] Lule was appointed president, in two months he was overthrown.
[Godfrey] Binaisa came. But Museveni kept on telling me that Nyerere is going to bring democracy back in Uganda. How? I didn’t know, but one day… one night it was 9 O’clock, I saw a Tanzanian Land Rover coming into my compound here.
Then [Chris] Rwakasisi [former Obote minister now pardoned from death row] jumped out. He told me he was going to Bushenyi to prepare the way for Obote’s return.
I said: What? Obote is returning? He said: “Yes. That is why I have come to tell you as chairman of DP to start reviving DP so that we can compete.”
I told him what Museveni had been telling me. Rwakasisi told me it was a lie.
“We know that Museveni has been lying to the people of Uganda, telling them a lot of lies. Museveni is trying to find his own political line in Uganda. We know him,” Rwakasisi said.
PRESIDENT MUSEVENI
The next morning Museveni came here. I told him Rwakasisi had been here at night and had told me Obote is coming. Museveni appeared shocked. He said: “
”What? Has Rwakasisi told you that? You see, these people are bad. He is revealing Mwalimu’s secret.”” So, I said:“ Museveni, that means that you have been deceiving me all this time. You knew that Obote was coming back. So, you have been working for Obote. You always come to my house while you are working for Obote and you tell me Obote is not coming back?
That is Museveni. He is secretive. He has got his own line of thinking and he can’t reveal it to you. But he appears friendly, talks to one person one language, then talks to a different person another language. So, from that time, I trusted Rwakasisi more than I trusted Museveni.
OBOTE IS BACK!
After a few months, Obote arrived. He started campaigning. But all along, Museveni had been pursuing his own political line; he had been recruiting his own soldiers and calling them Fronasa, giving them guns…I was seeing that.
I think the money was coming from Tanzania. They were bringing money to recruit soldiers to replace Amin’s soldiers. Obote came like a president. He was accompanied by Tanzanian soldiers, he was treated like the president of Uganda, and Museveni was lying low. He was not meeting him.
I could see that because he had been undermining Obote’s plans of returning to power, and Mwalimu Nyerere’s policy of returning Obote. When the 1980 elections came, the elections were rigged in favour of Obote and Museveni went to the bush. He was already well-equipped. He had soldiers, he had guns. He was prepared.
I don’t think [Museveni was right to go to the bush]. When you go to the bush, you go for a purpose and for a good purpose. Museveni said he went to the bush because elections were rigged. But do you think it is true? Then why does he rig elections himself?
MUSEVENI IN THE BUSH
When Museveni was in the bush, I never saw him. He sent me his men, and he wrote to me a letter. This was about 1983-84. They continued to come here. For example, this [Maj Gen Jim] Muhwezi came here. In the letter, he was sending a message of cooperation. He was asking DP to cooperate with his soldiers.
I never believed in him but of course when his people came here, I wouldn’t hand them over to Obote to be killed. For humanitarian reasons, I sent them away, but I avoided direct cooperation with Museveni because I knew that Museveni was a liar and a troublemaker.
But whenever his men came here, I treated them nicely. I gave them food and transport to go back. These Muhwezis, until [Tito Okello] Lutwa overthrew the Obote government.
Then Lutwa asked Museveni and [Dr Andrew Lutaakome] Kayiira to come from the bush and work with him to form a government. But when he came from the bush, he again undermined Okello’s government. He overthrew Okello and took over power himself. I knew that was typical Museveni because by that time I had understood him. I wouldn’t work with him.
MUSEVENI AND WINNIE
Karagwa [Winnie Byanyima] joined Museveni in the bush [but] she did not tell me she was going to join them. She was at school. She had gone to Europe as a refugee. She was at Makerere University first. When her cousin, a young man called James Kanyamunyu, was killed by the Amin regime, Karagwa got frightened.
She ran out of university and went to Europe. She joined Manchester University. She stayed there and took a course in engineering, and when she was finishing, she found Museveni.
I can’t remember when or how she joined them, but she became one of the guerrillas, and then she was in their government. When they came from the bush, she came here and I warned her. I told her not to join the Museveni government. I told her that Museveni was not a reliable character. But she wouldn’t listen to me.
Then Museveni came here proposing marriage. He wanted to marry her, which I opposed. I told my daughter Museveni was not a reliable character. I think it was in 1987. By then he was married to Janet [Kataha]. I knew that.
First, there came his father [Amos] Kaguta to propose. I said no. Then Museveni came here when he was president. I said I can’t agree. I said if you are marrying her, …if she wants, it will be her responsibility. Me I don’t want that.
They stayed together for a while. When people are staying together, you can’t know for how long [but] they were staying together at Entebbe. Then Karagwa realised that Museveni was not a good person to stay with. I think she discovered what I had told her about the character of Museveni; so, she left Museveni and his government.
When Museveni became president, after a month or two, he started coming here. He was always coming here every week or every month to see me.
First, he came to ask me to marry my daughter, which I refused. He was not annoyed because he knew that I would not allow it. He took it lightly. That didn’t prevent him from coming here often just to say hello. He continued to appear friendly.
JOINING HIS REGIME
No. He knew I wouldn’t because I was even trying to block DP from joining his government. I told [then DP president general Paul] Ssemogerere never to join his government. When I heard that Ssemogerere had joined his government with some senior DP members, I went there and told them that they had made a mistake.
The Museveni government was not a proper government to join. They would be disappointed. I told Ssemogerere, [Robert] Kitariko, [Evaristo] Nyanzi and [Joseph] Mulenga that they had made a mistake because that was not a broad-based government.
He was deceiving them. He was only employing them as individuals. So, I proposed approaching Museveni to make [an] agreement with him about a broad-based government so that all parties might work together with a purpose of having direct elections at a later stage.
Museveni kept on dodging us without agreeing to form an agreement as a basis of cooperation. I told Ssemogerere and others to quit but they didn’t. They stayed until 10 years later when they were disappointed, and some of them were imprisoned like Nyanzi, some dismissed. Ssemogerere got out. He tried to stand against him, he was defeated and Museveni went on strengthening his regime and killing parties until now.
FALLING OUT
At a personal level, when he attacked my ranch. It was in July 1990 when soldiers and many squatters entered my ranch with guns. They beat up my people, heaped [the squatters] everywhere. When I went there, I could see that they were [sent by] government because soldiers were driving the cattle of squatters which were entering the ranch.
Museveni had given me his telephone, the direct line; so, I rang him and said I am being attacked. Museveni pretended not to know [about it]. He said: “Who are they? I am sending my bodyguard, Kavuma, to check so that we can deal with them.””
Kavuma came to my ranch. He found many people [camping with their cattle]. He was surprised and went back. I waited for two weeks, nothing happened. Then I rang Museveni again. Museveni pretended again not to know.
He said: “Nothing has been done? Even police has done nothing? I am now sending another guard called Kabwisa.”” Kabwisa came here; I took him to the ranch.
He saw people were still camping there, causing damage on the farm. He went back to report. I waited and another month passed, nothing happened. I telephoned him again.
He said: “Now I am sending a high-ranking soldier who will do something.” But by that time, I had noticed squatters were not invading my ranch only, they were invading other ranches in central Uganda. The high-ranking soldier came, a man called Mugume Chagga. He found my cattle had started to die because of ticks, he was surprised. Then he went back.
I waited and nothing happened. So, I knew that Museveni…well, it was not the first time of course to know that Museveni was treacherous. I had already formed an opinion that Museveni was not a man to trust.
So, I went to Entebbe. I asked for audience. I went to his office. I told him, face-to-face, a piece of my mind. I told him I had now confirmed that he was not a leader. He couldn’t lead Uganda because he was a tribalist, treacherous and not a person to trust. And now I had ceased my cooperation with him altogether, and I would join forces to overthrow his regime.
Then he said: “How can you fight me? How can you fight my regime?”” I said: I have no guns but I will join people who want to fight your regime because your regime is a bad regime.”
I said: “I kept your mother when you went to the bush; you left your mother in Mbarara township, she was stranded. She was attacked by hooligans. I took her to my house, I kept her, looked after her while you were in the bush, until you came to government. And when you come to government; that is how you have paid me! You have been treacherous to me. He kept quiet. I went out.
I went home, waited for him to remove the people he had put on my land. After two or three years, when he didn’t, I took the matter to court. I won the case and the government appealed, I also won it. The court awarded me compensation of about [Shs] 100 million.
But for the damages and animals which had died and the pasture destroyed, it was not enough. And these people are still there. Government has refused to remove them up to today. And it is not only my ranch. It occurred on all ranches, from Mbarara to Buruuli in central Uganda, which the government grabbed to settle in Bahima.
NOT A NATIONALIST
When he was young, he appeared to be friendly, but when you closely observe all his actions and moves, he is a selfish person. He works alone, is secretive and his politics is like that.
I wouldn’t describe him as a nationalist because a nationalist works for the benefit of a nation as a whole but Museveni is selfish person…he is looking for the promotion of his own clan, his own family. He is not a straight kind of person.
MUSEVENI vs PAST LEADERS
Past leaders were not selfish. Obote was a nationalist. Although I opposed him for 10 years, I can describe him as a nationalist. He was trying to work for a nation but he made blunders.
Amin was a nationalist. People hated Amin but I thought Amin was more nationalist than Museveni. He was trying to work for Uganda, but they never gave him chance.
He made mistakes because he was not educated. All the mistakes Amin made were not intentional. He failed as a person who was not educated. But I would say the people he killed, he killed them in self-defence. They wanted to kill him too.
But in my view, he was genuine. He was not working for self-interest. He was not working for his family, for example. I would say Museveni is like Amin in one respect. That he is using militarism to keep himself in power. But unlike Amin, he is promoting his family against the wishes of Ugandans.
He is too selfish, and I wouldn’t say that Amin was selfish. And I wouldn’t say that Amin, for example, was taking money from this country, or was looting Uganda, or was looting other countries around.
HIS CONTRIBUTION
Has Museveni done anything good of lasting importance? I don’t see it. For example, he hasn’t built hospitals like Obote. Whatever Museveni does is of temporary value and it is to promote his interests. He does it for politics.
This UPE is nothing to boast of because the schools have deteriorated. The quality of teaching has deteriorated because imagine one class containing 100 children! How does one teacher teach 100 children?
He simply ordered that tomorrow, all schools are free. There were no preparations for it. So, as a result, the quality of education in primary is poor.
If they say the army is disciplined, why are they slapping people? Is that discipline?
No, his army is not disciplined. His army is politicised. I think it is even worse than Obote’s because if you study the causes of the northern war, I think it is indiscipline in the army, which caused that…
I was told by my friends from the North that they had to take up arms again because they were being killed for tribal reasons. So, the [Joseph] Konys and others went to the bush again.
When [Lutwa’s regime] collapsed, Museveni’s soldiers went up to the North and continued to hit these people, to kill them. So, I don’t see any good things he has done. If anything, he has caused tribalism because [in the past] an MP of UPC was recognised anywhere in Uganda. If he was a Langi, Ankole or easterner, he was accepted by Ugandans wherever he went.
But these Movementists in parliament, they don’t appear to be nationalists to me. An MP from Mbarara, for example, I don’t think he is accepted in Acholi, or even in the East. He is being looked at as a Munyankore looter.
Whereas Obote was trying to unite the people of Uganda, I think Museveni has divided them. I think people of Uganda now are more tribalistic than they were during the Obote regime.
MUSEVENI’S STRONG POINTS
When they went to the bush, they looted [commercial] banks. When they came here, they changed the money and for a man who had one million shillings, he came out with seven thousand shillings. I think this was looting. Where did this money go?
Now, neighbouring countries are not free from Museveni. I hear Congo has been looted. They are being accused.
They looted properties of Uganda that were set up by previous governments. [Uganda Development Corporation] is no more. Government houses are no more. Government institutions are no more. They sold them up cheaply. That is the strong point of Museveni. It is the only one.
HIS WEAK POINTS
His greatest weakness is lying. When this man took over, he said he had come to bring democracy back, which we had been denied by Obote. And he set up a system which he called the all-embracing Movement government.
But it was so funny that those people from other parties who went there found that it was not all-embracing. They were elbowed outside. Only the hardcore Museveni men were inside.
Then in parliament, he told parliament that they were one family. There was no division, no debate. It was called a democracy…they were to discuss things as one family. But behind parliament, he had what he called a caucus which he told his secret policies. And the caucus consisted of members of one tribe, who steered government policies. The rest of the MPs knew nothing.
MUSEVENI’S VISION
First of all in parliament, he said MPs were being elected on individual merit. Then he deceived them on that and they went to parliament on individual merit so that they may not unite and discuss a point there. No, everybody should be for himself. He divided them like that so that he could push his [interests].
Now, when these people found that Museveni had divided them like that after 20 years in power, he brought this other element of one person with a vision. Now these people of individual merit are nothing. They are not being encouraged now. He is encouraging himself as a man of vision, and a man of vision is himself.
That is why he says a man like Kizza [Besigye] cannot rule because he has no vision. Nobody [else] has a vision. But who appoints this man of vision? He appoints himself. It is him who appoints a man of vision. And who is the man of vision? It is himself.
No. Museveni has spoilt this country.
Editors note: This article was first published in the Uganda Observer in 2017 under the title The love-hate relationship between Museveni & the Byanyimas
PART I: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
This article is one of a series that will run on the platform for weeks. We will focus on historical and current dynamics between Uganda and Rwanda. We are going to bring out some uncomfortable facts and exposes that are usually pushed under the rags.
Let’s begin with some soft landing for contextual pieces that will follow.
On October 9, 2021, Ugandans celebrated 59 years of self-rule after the colonial British lowered the empire, Union Jack, allowing three Ugandans to raise the current Black-Yellow-Red flag.
Since the fall of the British rule in Uganda, Ugandans every year on October 9, hold Independence Day celebrations although, post-independence times have been turbulent under successive regimes ranging from those under the elite, military men and crude peasants.
As Ugandans gained their independence in 1962, Rwandan refugees had been living in remote UN camps in the East African country after being ejected from their homeland in 1959, owing to dangerous divisive politics.
The current Ugandan regime ushered in by National Resistance Movement, a former rebel group composed of mostly peasants and the unprivileged, has served the longest period since February 1986.
Rwandan refugees played a pivotal role in the four-year protracted war that deposed President Milton Obote and installed current President, Yoweri Museveni, who has been in powers almost four decades today. President Museveni and his cronies can go to war to dismiss the fact.
Museveni would rather undergo a hunger strike than admit he is in power due to the ultimate sacrifice paid by Rwandan refugees to put him into power.
To remind you, Rwandan refugees would later clandestinely mobilise to launch another war on Rwanda to forcefully return home. This is a subject we will later revisit and expound on separately.
Now, for Ugandans, the month of October is extremely significant in the country’s history. October is equally important for Rwandans today. On October 1, 1990, Ugandan soldiers of Rwandan origin deserted without notice of President Museveni and attacked Kagitumba Border post and entered Rwanda. They had to liberate Rwanda from a genocidal regime under Late President Juvenal Habyarimana who had terrorized the country and oversaw a genocide engulf the whole country. This is also another subject we will dig deep into in the series.
Let’s go on. For President Museveni, who was away in New York for a children’s conference, the desertion of these battle hardened Rwandan soldiers, weakened the Ugandan army both in command and efficiency. It was a big loss that according to those in the corridors of power, Museveni has never forgiven the current Kigali regime.
Those who led the liberation struggle were indeed top commanders in Museveni’s army formation, National Resistance Army (NRA). Many have died, but a good number of them are still alive including current President, Paul Kagame.
Museveni doesn’t like to hear this. It is a taboo. It sends him a bad taste. No one can really explain why he is so disgruntled and hostile. Ever since Rwandans in his NRA left Uganda, he has exhibited hostility and a condescending attitude to the extent of sabotaging their efforts to establish a developed and efficient state Rwanda is today.
Museveni, who in the first years of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF/A) regime in Kigali repeatedly addressed the Rwanda Patritotic Front/Army (RFF/A) soldiers as his boys, which annoyed the masters in Kigali. They have however insisted that he needs to behave and respect sovereign Rwanda.
The Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF/A) removed President Juvenal Habyarimana from power after fighting and defeating his Forces Armées Rwandaises (FAR), which retreated into the jungles of DRC former Zaire. The FAR with support of France and Interahamwe militia had killed over a million Tutsi in what the UN later recognised as the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi.
Interahamwe and FAR elements of course supported by the French military launched cross border attacks into Rwanda from their jungle bases in Zaire from 1994 all through until 1999. The RPF/A couldn’t look on- they pursued these bandits and broke their back significantly.
Our next piece comes on Wednesday.
Kagame’s Intervention Needed To Dismantle ‘Fertilizer Mafia Network’
Rwandan prosecution is in the final stages of processing charges against 11 fertilizer dealers accused of running a strong mafia-like network that has sucked billions of taxpayers’ money through drawing ghost lists of farmers and conniving with some government officials to fault procurement procedures.
The Rwandan fertilizer politics are some of the most complex that even President Paul Kagame has to be involved to fix the puzzle. Many have gone to jail, others siphoned millions and gotten away with it, other officials fired.
The fertilizer politics have attracted a powerful network of mafias who maneuver all their way to ensure the cash cow is only milked by them.
As early as 2005, the government embarked on the bulk procurement of fertilizers to increase access and use among farmers in the country. By then farmers were using 3kg/ha in 2006 and the interventions had resulted in the use of 45Kg/ha by 2017.
It should be noted that the government partnered with private companies to import required types of fertilizers and quantities according to the timeliness and cropping seasons.
However, whenever the fertilizers arrived in the country, some dubious dealers saw an opportunity because of the loopholes.
Tones of fertilizers were being loaded on trucks and sold to neighbouring Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, and DR Congo. Rwanda was losing so much in the process.
The media used every opportunity to repeatedly ask President Kagame what he was doing about the disturbing incidences of fertilizer theft in which even local officials were frequently cited in the malpractice.
During President Kagame’s outreach program in which he travelled across the country to meet with the citizens, farmers did not disappoint.
They always asked for the microphone and registered their anger about the challenges of accessing fertilizer which they said were responsible for poor yields. The Ministry was under Agnes Matilda Kalibata.
In October 2010, the Rwanda National Police swung into action and trailed the fertilizer thieves and their network. It was disbanded and many arrested, government accomplices fired and others prosecuted.
In 2016, the government also pulled out of fertilizer importation and left it to four private companies including; (I.D.F, E.T.G, ENAS, and TOP SERVICE ENTERPRISES).
Even though the private sector took over the importation of fertilizer, supply, and distribution business, the malpractices resurfaced in a different form since the Ministry of Agriculture would remain involved in paperwork for tenders. This is where high-level financial fraud would be calculated.
How a Supplier Took On The Mafias
One of the fertilizer tycoons, Nkubili Alfred, operating under a company known as ETS Nkubili Alfred [ENAS], dealing in general commerce, agriculture, import, and export noticed that the fertilizer sub-sector had been infested with malpractices at alarming levels.
In 2014, on March 29 – 30, The New Times published a notice calling for expressions of interest to supply fertilizers under the national crop intensification program. Several companies submitted their proposals. Only ENAS was successful.
The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture (MINAGRI) officially wrote to ENAS Company congratulating it on winning the tough selection.
“Reference is made to notification from MINAGRI of June 5, 2014, to the effect that your expression of interest had been successful and that you would be invited to make your quotations,” reads part of the letter signed by former Permanent Secretary Tony Nsanganira.
‘Further, reference is made to the invitation for your company to provide quotations for subsidised Mineral Fertilizers that you commit to import and supply for the crop intensification program seasons 2015A&B.
I wish to inform you that your price quotation and delivery for the importation and supply fertilizers for Lot 1, lot 2, lot 5, and Lot 6 has been accepted. You are invited for a meeting to take place on June 25, 2014, at MINAGRI for contract negotiations and signing,” the letter says.
Nkubili and his team are said to have prepared themselves to meet the MINAGRI team for negotiations and signing. The meeting took place but they were shortchanged at the last minute.
ENAS registered its dissatisfaction with the manner things had changed. “Based on public notice inviting for expression of interest as published in The New Times on March 29, 2014, we inform you that we were not happy with the way this tender was handled.
In your letter 1268/11.30 of June 25, 2014, in which you informed us of winning Lot 1, Lot 2, Lot 5, and Lot 6 including inviting us for negotiation and signing. We were shocked to learn from the meeting that other companies had been awarded the said Lots. We were also surprised to learn that those companies proposed high prices yet we had the lowest.”
ENAS told Taarifa that they lost the deal at the last minute because MINAGRI officials in that meeting had asked ENAS to inflate their price quotations but ENAS refused and told them they are honourable and ethical business practitioners that would not engage in such illegal moves.
A senior official who was working in MINAGRI in 2014, spoke to Taarifa on condition of anonymity.
He said that MINAGRI was concerned that Nkubili and other few suppliers were holding monopoly of the fertilizer industry and decided to diversify the sector by bringing in other suppliers.
“There were no contracts per se.. We were not buying any goods or services, we were protecting farmers, ” the former official said.
“This is how other companies with high price quotations were called and handed the deal unilaterally with disregard of procurement procedures,” Nkubili’s son, Remy Muhirwa told Taarifa.
The failed illegal deal between Nkubili and some MINAGRI officials has since resulted in a protracted fight between them until ENAS was struck off the list of private companies that were working in partnership with the Agriculture Ministry in fertilizer import, supply, and distribution.
The company has also invested in a fertilizer plant big enough to produce quantities needed in Rwanda, but MINAGRI placed a caveat on all distributors and warned them not to buy from ENAS, citing moisture elements in their fertilizers, despite Rwanda Standards Board (RSB) contradicting MINAGRI and giving ENAS certification to sell to individual farmers.
Meanwhile, in 2015, ENAS had secured 900,000 Euros of a grant from a U.K NGO, FoodTrade, as a contribution to the construction of the fertilizer factory in the effort to cut down heavy importation of fertilizers.
After disbursement of over 769,000 Euros, MINAGRi wrote to FoodTrade, asking them to stop funding ENAS. MINAGRI was responding to inquiries from FoodTrade about ENAS’s licensing.
Instead of recommending ENAS, MINAGRI demanded that FoodTrade’s funding be suspended, citing two reasons; that ENAS is prohibited from producing fertilizers in Rwanda and is not a beneficiary of subsidies.
After investigating and assessing MINAGRI’s claims, FoodTrade went ahead and completed their funding to ENAS. Later, sources say, Rwanda Development Board (BRD) dismissed MINAGRI’s claims that ENAS is not a permitted producer or fertilizers, instead RDB went ahead recognised ENAS as a fertilizer production plant.
Ironically, the Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB) also disagreed with MINAGRI and approved ENAS’s fertilizers, saying that their products had passed laboratory tests.
On July 28, 2015, Nkubili wrote a letter to the Agriculture Minister requesting a partnership in fixing problems in the fertilizer business.
“Honourable Minister as witnessed in the just-concluded season, we have witnessed one part of Northern Province where some Agro dealers created a list of ‘Ghost Farmers’ and indicated that they had been supplied with fertilizers and government paid for all these farmers,” Nkubili wrote, adding, “We informed your staff many times but they have not done anything about it.
Therefore because all these challenges affect the implementation of the agriculture policy on fertilizers we thought this malpractice should be stopped immediately so that it would not affect the upcoming season of 2016,” Nkubili said in his letter.
Nkubili also delivered the same letter to the President’s Office and the reception stamp was duly pressed on the letter on July 28.
Others copied and acknowledged receipt included the Prime Minister’s Office, Finance Ministry, the Local Government Ministry, and Rwanda National Police (RNP).
Nkubili’s persistence in petitioning higher authorities in the government about the presence of a syndicated mafia-like network that has been siphoning money and fertilizers has since cost him.
His company, ENAS, has been removed from a list of companies that officially worked in partnership with MINAGRI to supply fertilizers.
Nkubili and other suppliers have been in detention for over two months pending trial. The prosecutor’s office submitted a file on the case to court on Friday, September 11.They were arrested and detained on June 29.
Meanwhile, Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) told Taarifa that this case involving several fertilizer dealers is purely criminal.
RIB says the role of MINAGRI staff was a failure to enforce or following up on contractual obligations of suppliers, and that it is an administrative matter and, not a criminal one.
All MINAGRI staff interrogated are free. No charges have been placed on them, because “fertilizer dealers have declined to mention who they deal with.”
However, Taarifa has seen a letter written by Charles Murekezi, Head of TaskForce of the Fertilizer Program in MINAGRI, writing to the CEO of Top Service LTD, Ladislus Biguma Mwitende, one of the fertilizer dealers, who was convicted of forgery and use of forged documents.
In the letter, the official informs Biguma Mwitende that he had exceeded the number of fertilizer beneficiaries by submitting 23,316 forged vouchers worth over Rwf300 million.
But MINAGRI went ahead and approved payment of Rwf1,010,170,500 equivalent to 50,568 vouchers.
Later, the company repeated the same crime for two years submitting inflated invoices with ghost beneficiaries and getting paid before other suppliers.
MINAGRI staff did not report the forgery, neither was anyone held accountable for paying a fraudster.
Agriculture Minister Gerardine Mukeshimana, declined to comment on any of the above cases, saying that, “Fertilizer cases are still in court. Thanks.” “Let’s trust the justice systems, as I said, all of these things are there and wait for their due diligence. Thanks,” she told Taarifa on Saturday.
Minister Mukeshimana Refused To Attend Meeting Chaired By Kagame
On June 26, President Kagame chaired the Extended National Executive Committee (NEC) convened at the RPF party Headquarters in Rusororo, Gasabo district.
One of the key issues discussed was the sophisticated corruption among public officials and private business owners.
One of the issues discussed was the issue of fertilizers. The President said that he had been informed that the Agriculture Minister was absent. When asked why she did not attend the meeting, the Minister ignored us.
Meanwhile, the President at the meeting asked who else was present to answer questions regarding fertilizer problems in the country.
Jean Claude Musabyimana, the current Permanent Secretary explained that a dossier on 11 dealers had been prepared and was ready for submission to investigators and prosecutors. The President was furious, demanding why it had taken that long.
On June 29, arrests were made and interrogations followed. Some suspects have since been released, particularly those who paid some money to buy their freedom.
However, others, even after paying, were not released, including Nkubili, who is, according to his family, suffering a severe medical condition.
Sources Taarifa has spoken to, including RIB investigators, claim that no suspect is clean, and that there is enough evidence to pin them.
Other sources say there are powerful individuals behind these cases and are worried they will be exposed if the suspects speak up.
Editors Note: Article was first published September 13, 2020
SKOL Frustrates Adrien Niyonshuti Cycling Academy
The Taarifa Investigative desk has reliably established that the Rwanda Investigations Bureau is questioning parties in an ongoing wrangle over ownership of a cycling team jointly owned in partnership between SKOL and the Adrien Niyonshuti cycling academy (ANCA).
SKOL is accused by its partner for making unilateral decisions in contravention of the MOU establishing the cycling team.
In December 2019, Adrien Niyonshuti Cycling Academy (ANCA) entered a partnership deal with SKOL Brewery Ltd (SBL) and jointly created a cycling team named SKOL Adrien Niyonshuti Cycling Academy (SACA).
According to the Memorandum of Understanding signed on December 24, 2019, SKOL was represented by Ivan Wulffaert, the general manager While ANCA was represented by Jean Hubert Ishimwe Nkurayija the president of ANCA.
This MOU seen by Taarifa investigative Desk outlines the roles and responsibilities of each party in operating the cycling team. Details also indicate that the parties are required to hold a general Assembly meeting four times in a year.
However, it has emerged that SKOL has ignored the provisions in the MOU and decided to make unilateral decisions which has angered its partner ANCA causing an unavoidable disbandment of the cycling team.
For example after creation of SACA, the next move was to have it registered as an organisation under the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB).
“I have sent emails to our partner Ivan Wulffaert but he never responds to any. I requested him for a meeting as required in the MOU but has not responded,” Ishimwe Nkurayija told Taarifa on Monday.
Later Ishimwe Nkurayija learned that instead Ivan Wulffaert, Skol General Manager, met with other board officials who are mostly employees of Skol.
“It is from those meetings that they hatched a plan to register SKOL Cycling Academy instead of SKOL Adrien Niyonshuti Cycling Academy (SACA),” an angry Ishimwe Nkurayija said on Wednesday in an exclusive interview.
This now means that SKOL Adrien Niyonshuti Cycling Academy (SACA) is a dead project and that SKOL has decided to create its own cycling team. “Skol has snatched all the cycling materials including bicycles from ANCA cyclists,” explains Ishimwe Nkurayija.
Only four cyclists that were training via the zwift program have retained their bicycles because the training facility is owned by ANCA. “Skol provided these bicycles to SACA and handed them to ANCA. There is no way Skol can take them away,” says Ishimwe Nkurayija.
Ishimwe Nkurayija adds that most of the cyclists were fired and their contracts terminated by Skol but after realising the mistake, Skol reappointed them back to SACA but told them, it would not provide them with bicycles claiming there was no upcoming competition in Rwanda.
“Do you give athletes bicycles only for cycling competition or do they get them for training in preparation for the scheduled cycling competition,” Ishimwe Nkurayija wondered.
According to Ishimwe Nkurayija, SKOL also fired Adrien Niyonshuti and effectively terminated his contract with SKOL. “By hiring him, it was a trap meant to silence him about his own Cycling academy established in 2013. His contract was terminated without any benefits,” says Ishimwe Nkurayija.
With Niyonshuti fired from SKOL and other cyclists suspended from his academy including removing from them all cycling materials, SACA is now left hanging on a cliff only waiting to collapse dead.
In an exclusive interview with Taarifa, Ishimwe Nkurayija the President of ANCA revealed that he had been summoned to RIB for questioning.
Cyclists currently grilled by RIB include; Seth Hakizimana, Suayibu Kagibwami, Ramadhan Niringiyimana and Jean Pierre Niyonshuti.
The RIB summons preceded an appeal made to Rwanda Cycling federation (FERWACY) on August 23, 2021. ANCA was complaining about SKOLs behaviour of making decisions on behalf of SACA without consulting its partner ANCA.
Below is a complete letter containing the grievances in an appeal to FERWACY.
