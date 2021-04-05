Business
Under AfCFTA Nigeria Fears May Become Dumping Ground
The fears that Nigeria might become a dumping ground for manufactured goods, especially with the advent of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), has heightened as Nigeria’s Trade in Goods Statistics show rising deficit in manufactured goods trade.
Analysis of the Foreign Trade in Goods Statistics of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) from the fourth quarter of 2019 (Q4 2019) to Q4 2020 revealed a steady increase in the value of imported manufactured goods compared to exports in consecutive quarters.
Stakeholders in the manufacturing sector are apprehensive that without strict enforcement of rules of origin when the AfCFTA becomes fully operational, Nigeria may end up a dumping ground for foreign manufactured goods.
The Statistics from the NBS show that the value of manufactured goods trade in Q4 2019 stood at N10.12 trillion with exports component of N4.77 trillion and imports component of N5.35 trillion, indicating a deficit of N580 billion.
In Q1 2020, the value of manufactured goods trade was N3.106 trillion with N444.5 billion and N2.661 trillion exports and imports components, respectively, showing a trade deficit of N1.217 trillion.
The manufactured goods trade value in Q2 2020 stood at N3.04 trillion, with N254.2 billion exports component and N2.786 trillion imports component, indicating N2.532 trillion deficit, while in Q3 2020, the value of manufactured goods trade was N3.565 trillion, with exports component of N133 billion and imports component of N3.432 trillion, showing a deficit of N3.299 trillion.
For Q4 2020, the value of manufactured goods trade stood at N3.955 trillion.
Of this, the exports component accounted for N129 billion, leaving the value of imports of manufactured goods at N3.826 trillion, indicating a trade deficit of N3.697 trillion.
Operators’ perspective
President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Engr. Mansur Ahmed said; “To ensure that we do not allow dumping to take place, there is a need to ensure that all countries operate based on the rule of origin that has been agreed.
But the difference is that while some countries will ensure that these regulations are complied with, others unfortunately will not do so.
“This calls for an effective monitoring mechanism to be put in place to ensure that all countries do the right thing.”
Also commenting, Director General, MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said that if the harsh domestic conditions of 2020 remain unchanged, it may be difficult to prevent a situation where Nigerian industries are handicapped to match the onslaught of foreign imports.
He stated: “There are quite a number of initiatives that are ongoing to boost local productivity. The manufacturers are bracing up for market penetration, especially in the 1.2 billion African market.
We are coordinating the efforts of our members in that regards and sensitizing them on the goings on under the AfCFTA.
We are also promoting cross-border manufacturing value chain development. “This is in addition to our collaboration with the National Action Committee on AfCFTA and its parent ministry, the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and investment.
Through this arrangement, we are able to reach out to other MDAs to obviate the challenges confronting the sector.
The success of these efforts should determine the extent to which we can allay the fears, if not the looming danger.”
Looking ahead, Ajayi-Kadir further said; “Although, Q1 2021 is far gone, it is important for government to intentionally position the sector from Q2 2021 by addressing some of the core challenges identified in Q4 2020 that impeded the performance of the sector by given priority consideration to resolving the following: Difficulty in accessing forex for importation raw-materials and machines that not available in the country by the sector; Delay in approving Usage of Forex on forex sourced outside the official market by manufacturers; High cost of power due to the recent increase in electricity tariff and fuel pump price; and High cost transportation also due to increase in fuel pump price.
“Others are: Low demand of manufactured goods in the country due to unpaid salaries and outstanding contract sums for completed projects and the recent VAT increase from 5% to 7.5%; High cost of shipping due to erosion in the Naira foreign exchange; Unavailability of raw-materials locally and the need for the development of machine industry, iron & steel, and petrochemical industry, etc through refocusing on backward integration and resource-based industrialization.
“Should the domestic conditions remain unchanged, we may not be able to prevent a situation where our industries are handicapped to match the onslaught of foreign imports.”
Analysts’ take
Analysts at Proshare Nigeria Limited, a financial information service hub, said: “If Nigeria is going to take advantage of AfCFTA and douse the fear that Nigeria will be a dumping ground, concerted efforts must be taken towards driving productivity and trade with other African nations while ensuring that proper goods standards are met and empowering its customs with technology to prevent smuggling of counterfeited goods.
“It is pivotal that Nigeria focuses on deepening its manufacturing sector by increasing the provision of credit facilities, tax incentives and eliminating all encumbrances that will hinder its manufacturing sector’s competitiveness.”
Govt’s efforts
The federal government has however given assurance that efforts are ongoing to establish a trade remedies authority to enforce rules of origin and tighten borders against fraudulent invoicing.
Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, disclosed this on a visit to Lagos as part of the nationwide sensitisation visit to Lagos by the National Action Committee on AfCFTA.
He said the federal government was committed to establishing Nigeria’s designated competent authority for administering the AfCFTA rules of origin as well as automating the process for managing exporter and product registration.
Adebayo said the National Action Committee on AfCFTA is collaborating with the National Trade Facilitation Committee to facilitate the execution of the regional trade facilitation roadmap.
He highlighted the AfCFTA implementation plans to include domestication of the AfCFTA agreement, border enforcement and rules of origin enforcement, trade facilitation and ease of doing business, production and service capacity growth, power and trade logistics infrastructure, market access, skills and human capacity development , and quality infrastructure.
Also, last week, the federal government launched the N50 billion Export Expansion Facility programme as part of the N2.3 trillion fund set aside under the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan, NESP.
The facility focuses on cushioning the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on non-oil export businesses thereby safeguarding jobs and creating new jobs.
At the launching, the Trade and Investment Minister, Adebayo stated: “The Ultimate aim of the Export Expansion Facility Programme as an intervention following the devastating economic effects of COVID -19 to exporters and MSMEs in Nigeria will be to save jobs, create jobs, support resilience in shoring up foreign exchange, diversification, modernization of Nigeria’s economy and acceleration of economic growth and economic support”.
MAN President, Ahmed, commended government on the unveiling of the facility. “This is a most welcome development.
If the facility is properly administered and targeted at the appropriate beneficiaries it would help us position our country for effective participation in the AfCFTA,” he added.
Rwanda’s Weekly Coffee Export Earnings Rise 32%
Rwanda’s weekly coffee export has experienced a very big jump both in volume and revenue according to National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).
“Last week we exported a total of366,780Kg of Rwanda Coffee which gained U$1,336,935. In comparison to the previous week, both quantities and revenues increased by 17.8% and 32.8% respectively,” NAEB in its update on Easter Monday.
NAEB also says the main countries of destination for Rwanda’s coffee included; Russia, China, Germany and Canada.
However, Rwanda Tea has suffered a setback as export volumes significantly dropped leading to a fall in revenue.
“We exported 423,420Kg of Tea generating U$1,099,797. Compared to the previous week, both quantities and revenues reduced by 22%. Main countries of destination were Pakistan, UK, and Afghanistan among others,” NAEB said.
Rwanda also shipped out 176,413Kg of horticultural products which generated U$494,716. Key export commodities were avocados, passion fruits, chilly, French beans and flowers destined to Holland, DRC, UK and Germany among others.
British Firm Tullow Oil Risks Losing Oil Concession In Kenya
British Firm Tullow Oil has until December to present to Kenya government a comprehensive plan for oil production in the Turkana region or risk losing concession on two exploration fields in the area.
Tullow, which struck oil in the Lokichar basin of Turkana nine years ago, is yet to develop the field for commercial production amid growing frustrations for Kenya over delayed petroleum wealth benefits.
The delay has been attributed to several factors, including unfavourable global oil prices, approval delays for land and water rights, a tax dispute and Covid-19 disruptions, according to Tullow.
Petroleum and Mining Principal Secretary Andrew Kamau said yesterday the December deadline would be enforced. “Conditions are always there in the PSC (Production Sharing Contract),” he said in reference to the ultimatum.
Tullow said it was in a race to submit an investment plan by the June deadline to avert possible loss of exploration licences on blocks 10BB and 13T.
“Tullow and its joint venture partners expect to complete a revised assessment of the project by the second quarter of 2021,” the British firm said.
“One of the conditions requires the Group to submit a technically and commercially compliant Field Development Plan (FDP) with the Government of Kenya by December 31, 2021.
If the FDP is not submitted by December 31, 2021, the extension period will expire on December 31, 2021.”
The investment plan would dictate Kenya’s final decision on whether to allow Tullow and its partners to proceed with the development of the Kenyan oil project next year.
When a firm first wins an oil licence, it is typically given a number of years of exclusive rights to explore.
If it is successful and finds oil, its exploration permit usually entitles it to subsequently receive a production authorisation for the area, which could last up to 30 years.
Tullow and its partners in the project Africa Oil and Total had initially planned to reach a final investment decision in 2019 and production of first oil between this year and next year.
Tullow in 2020 received an extension to its exploration licences in Kenya to the end of 2021 in the wake of a three-months freeze attributed to disruptions from Covid -19.
Kenya agreed to extend Tullow’s licences after intense negotiations between May and August 2020.
The licence deal saw the explorer lift the Force Majeure it had declared on the Turkana oil project in May last year while the government agreed to exempt the supplies brought in by British oil exploration firm from value-added tax (VAT).
The Treasury had removed the VAT exemption on taxable supplies.
How DRC Wants To Control Cobalt Production
Democratic Republic of Congo has moved to control nearly 15% of worlds Cobalt production through its state company Entreprise Generale du Cobalt (EGC).
Jean-Dominique Takis Kumbo, the head of the new state cobalt buyer told press that EGC will have a monopoly on all hand-dug cobalt in the central African country, giving it power to improve working conditions and potential control.
Congo accounts for nearly 70% of the global supply of cobalt used in the lithium-ion batteries that power most electric vehicles.
According to Takis, he’s hoping that control of 15% is a market share big enough to help influence cobalt prices the way Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Aramco, does with oil, and ultimately boost profit for the state.
“We believe that EGC will introduce the image and identity of Congo to the markets for those involved in cobalt,” said Takis.
However, there are ongoing concerns about the cobalt industry which have prompted miners and carmakers to reassure customers about ethically mined supplies of the metal.
For example in 2019, BMW AG said it won’t buy metal from artisanal sources, and like Tesla Inc., is among manufacturers backing initiatives to improve conditions at the sites.
Once EGC is up and running, all other buyers of artisanal cobalt will have six months to shut down, Takis said.
The state company will produce about 8,000 tons of cobalt contained in hydroxide form in 2021, with output expanding “exponentially” in the years to come, he said.
Details indicate that EGC is partnering with trading house Trafigura Group in a five-year deal to finance the creation and control of artisanal mining zones, ore-purchasing stations and costs related to buying, processing and delivering cobalt hydroxide to end buyers.
Trafigura is still assessing the investment required to prepare the first accredited mining site.
“We foresee a considerable body of work to bring the site up to a level that meets the newly launched EGC standard,” a Trafigura spokesperson said Thursday.
While artisanal miners’ contribution to Congo’s cobalt production has at times reached 20%, it dropped significantly last year amid low prices, the impact of Covid-19 and expanded industrial output, Andries Gerbens, a director of Darton Commodities, said by phone Friday.
While Gerbens expects artisanal output to increase again as the cobalt price rises, an 8,000-ton target for 2021 is “ambitious” and the possibility of EGC capturing Congo’s entire artisanal market is “unrealistic at least in the short term.”
Cobalt prices have risen almost 70% in the past year and now trade at more than $50,000 a ton on the London Metal Exchange.
Takis said mining production at first will be limited to a single site known as Kasulo in Kolwezi, a town 820 miles southeast of the capital, Kinshasa.
The initial investment to prepare the site will cost $15 million, after which EGC hopes to have $7 million to $8 million available per week to purchase and process cobalt into hydroxide form, Takis said.
While Trafigura will prepare all of EGC’s cobalt for market, the state company can keep 50% of the output for itself and sell it separately, Takis said.
It’s also in talks with processing plants in Congo that currently treat artisanal cobalt to switch to EGC’s product.
“These production plants will, one way or another, come to an agreement with EGC in order to continue to operate,” he said.
