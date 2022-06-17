The United Nations special envoy for peace in the Great Lakes region, Huang Xia on Thursday arrived in Kinshasa to meet with President Felix Tshisekedi for a discussion on the deteriorating relations between DRC and Rwanda.

The security situation prevailing in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, particularly in the city of Bunagana in North Kivu, where Kinshasa accuses Kigali of supporting the M23 rebels, was on the menu of exchanges between the two personalities.

Speaking to the presidential press after the exchanges, Huang Xia indicated that it was an opportunity for him to listen to President Tshisekedi with a very clear objective, that of seeing how the international community, including the United Nations States, can enable dialogue to be strengthened between the two countries.

“Our analysis is to say that whatever the seriousness of the situation, everything must be done to give dialogue a better chance. So, there is the Tripartite Summit which will take place in Luanda, there is the Nairobi process which awaits a 3rd conclave. On the side of the United Nations, all the entities concerned, we will work together to see how we can better support all these dialogue mechanisms for peace,” said Huang Xia.

It should be remembered that the Kinshasa establishment has suspended all memorandums of understanding, agreements and conventions concluded with Rwanda. For the Congolese Government, Rwanda must end its support for the M23 fighters.

The M23 movement says they are waiting for the implementation of the peace agreement signed in Nairobi in 2013 with the Congolese government.

In this agreement, the M23 accept their demobilization and renounce violence while the Congolese government in turn undertakes to implement a demobilization process and grant amnesty to certain members of this movement who have not committed “serious crimes”.