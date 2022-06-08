The Special Representative of Secretary General and Head of United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African (MINUSCA), Valentine RUGWABIZA, along with CAR Government officials conducted a field visit in Bria town of Haute-Kotto Province where they inaugurated a Conference Hall constructed by Rwandan Peacekeepers (Battle Group IV) in collaboration with MINUSCA.

The conference hall accommodates up to 250 people and will help the leadership of Haute-Kotto Prefecture to host different meeting and events. It is divided into two main parts, the Conference Hall and a Multimedia room.

The Head of MINUSCA, RUGWABIZA appreciated the various achievements of MINUSCA Forces countrywide and thanked Rwanda Battle Group IV for its contribution in Socio-economic development of the communities that they protect. She urged the peacekeepers to maintain these positive achievements.