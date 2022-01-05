UN Court Orders Suspension Of Niger’s Move To Expel Eight Rwandans On Its Soil

The United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (UNIRMT) has obstructed Niger’s decision of chasing out eight Rwandans on its soil.

They are categorized into those who were convicted by the UNIRMT for crimes of Genocide against the Tutsi and those that were acquitted.

On November 15, 2021, the UNIRMT court signed an agreement with Niger and agreed to receive the eight Rwandans, but, recently, the government decided to expel them on its soil.

The eight Rwandns are Francois Xavier Nzuwonemeye, Prosper Mugiraneza, Protais Zigiranyirazo, Anatole Nsengiyunva, Alphonse Nteziryayo, Tharcise Muvunyi, Andre Ntagerura and Innocent Sagahutu.

The agreement clauses signed between the court and Niger’s government have it that they were supposed to spend at least one year in Niger at the expense of the UN.

Survivor’s organizations have, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the UN court’s decisions.

The motivation of the court’s decision was decided by Judge Joseph E. Chiondo Masanche on December 31, 2021 after Francois Xavier Nzuwonemeye filed the first motion on 29th last month, appealing for the decision according to the court’s document.

“This is based on the motion filed by Nzuwonemeye on 29 December 2021 seeking an order from the Mechanism to Niger, pursuant to Article 28 of the Statute of the Mechanism, to permit the continued presence of Nzuwonemeye on its territory until the Registrar of the Mechanism has made arrangements for his relocation to another safe State or until the Expulsion Order is reversed,” the court motivated.

Nonetheless, other motions were also filled, including those filled by Zigiranyirazo, Nsengiyumva and Nteziryayo and Ntagerura.

Citing article 28 of the Statute of the Mechanism, the court motivated that it is in the interests of justice to order Niger to stay “the execution of the Expulsion Order and to allow the Relocated Persons to remain on its territory until final adjudication of the present matter, and to invite submissions from Niger and from the Registrar.”

“Therefore that the court orders “Niger to stay the Expulsion Order and to allow the Relocated Persons to remain on its territory, in accordance with the terms of the Relocation Agreement, pending the final adjudication of the matter.”