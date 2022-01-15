UN Convention on Cybercrime Postponed

The start of negotiations about a convention on combating cybercrime, scheduled for January in New York, had been postponed indefinitely, according to Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.

“The pandemic is the enemy of the multilateral diplomacy. Two large-scale and very important int. events scheduled to take place in NYC in January (NPT Review Conference and the beginning of negotiations on a UN Convention on cybercrime) are now postponed. New dates aren’t known,” he wrote on Twitter.

The first meeting of the UN Special Committee, set up on Russia’s initiative to develop a Convention on Combating the Use of Information and Communication Technologies for Criminal Purposes, was scheduled on January 17-28 in New York.

Meanwhile, Washington has welcomed the Russian authorities arresting ransomware hackers REvil, a senior US administration official said during a special telephone briefing for reporters.

“We welcome, of course, that the Kremlin is taking law enforcement steps to address ransomware emanating from its borders. The President believes in diplomacy. President Biden and President Putin set up a White House-Kremlin Experts Group on ransomware last June. As we’ve said and the Russians have acknowledged, we’ve been sharing information with the Russians through this channel, including information related to attacks on American critical infrastructure,” she said.

Speaking about the detention of hackers, the official noted, ” I also want to be very clear: In our mind, this is not related to what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine. I don’t speak for the Kremlin’s motives, but we’re pleased with these initial actions”.

According to her, “As the President has said, cyber criminals are resilient and we will continue to take action to disrupt and deter them while engaging in diplomacy, as we have with Russia, allies, and partners around the world”.