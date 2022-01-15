Tech
UN Convention on Cybercrime Postponed
The start of negotiations about a convention on combating cybercrime, scheduled for January in New York, had been postponed indefinitely, according to Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said.
“The pandemic is the enemy of the multilateral diplomacy. Two large-scale and very important int. events scheduled to take place in NYC in January (NPT Review Conference and the beginning of negotiations on a UN Convention on cybercrime) are now postponed. New dates aren’t known,” he wrote on Twitter.
The first meeting of the UN Special Committee, set up on Russia’s initiative to develop a Convention on Combating the Use of Information and Communication Technologies for Criminal Purposes, was scheduled on January 17-28 in New York.
Meanwhile, Washington has welcomed the Russian authorities arresting ransomware hackers REvil, a senior US administration official said during a special telephone briefing for reporters.
“We welcome, of course, that the Kremlin is taking law enforcement steps to address ransomware emanating from its borders. The President believes in diplomacy. President Biden and President Putin set up a White House-Kremlin Experts Group on ransomware last June. As we’ve said and the Russians have acknowledged, we’ve been sharing information with the Russians through this channel, including information related to attacks on American critical infrastructure,” she said.
Speaking about the detention of hackers, the official noted, ” I also want to be very clear: In our mind, this is not related to what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine. I don’t speak for the Kremlin’s motives, but we’re pleased with these initial actions”.
According to her, “As the President has said, cyber criminals are resilient and we will continue to take action to disrupt and deter them while engaging in diplomacy, as we have with Russia, allies, and partners around the world”.
Sim-swap, a Modern Form of Fraud
These days sim-swap in Rwanda has become a lengthy process that requires the subscriber to appear in person at a telecom service centre. Agents have been stripped of this service.
Sim-swap, a modern form of fraud, has resulted in several subscribers losing money.
The Sim-swap scam is not only a concern to Rwanda, but other countries across the East African region, continent and globe.
In 2019, South Africa reported that in a span of one year, SIM-swap incidents had doubled.
Fabio Assolini, a senior security researcher of Kaspersky Lab, said in a report in 2019 that the scams have become common in the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Africa, especially South Africa.
Assolini said that the total amount of money lost in the frauds varies by country, though there are extreme cases.
For instance, a victim from the United Arab Emirates in 2019 lost $1 million while another from South Africa lost $20,000 to SIM-swap fraudsters.
A Kenyan national, Stanley Wanjiku, in July 2018 revealed that he had lost $18,000 to the fraudsters. “On average, fraudsters can steal $2,500 to $3,000 per victim, while the cost to perform the SIM-swap starts with $10 to $40 said Assolini.
SIM-swap fraud happens when someone convinces your mobile operator to switch your phone number over to a SIM card that a criminal possesses.
In some cases, there are telecommunications companies’ employees working together with criminals. Kenya’s leading telco, Safaricom, says SIM-swap occurs when “fraudsters replace and take over the customer line”.
“Fraudsters go to the extent of registering an existing number on a new SIM card in order to intercept notifications, one-time passwords, online banking profile and transactions as well as changing the account security settings,” says Safaricom on its website.
Hannington Oduor, a security system analyst at Kenya Power, disclosed to The Standard the tricks used by fraudsters to successfully conduct SIM swaps. “SIM-swap basically is a form of identity theft. In other circles, it’s called impersonation.
The fraudster would call you, and play mind games on you. For instance, after you’ve received the call, he or she will refer to you by your full name, saying they’re calling you from your network service provider,” said Oduor.
“They’ll thereafter read out your full ID number, and go ahead to ask you to confirm if the digits are correct. They do this to win your confidence. That’s what they want at Stage One, before continuing with the fraud.
“Stage Two of their deceit, is issuing out instructions. They’d be calm and patient, and you wouldn’t know that the commands that they’re making lead to them either getting more information about your mobile money, or allows them to activate the SIM-swap prompts,” added the cyber security expert.
Hoverbikes Could Be New Mode Of Transport
Some innovative engineers have developed a new aero vehicle – the Hoverbike that gives a glimpse into futuristic transportation.
The Hover Bike is a dual propeller hovercraft capable of flying up to ten feet above the ground and cruising at 72km per hour.
It has maneuverability similar to that of a motorcycle, you can just tilt your body to change your course.
It is Ideal for a range of professional and recreational uses, it’s perfect for search and rescue, border patrol, disaster relief, bounding over the desert, or flying over the water (with the optional flotation pontoon kit).
According to various online dealers, the hoverbike is priced at U$150,000. Malloy Aeronautics built the world’s first Hoverbike in 2006.
This is How Facebook Tracks and Collects Your Data
Browser maker Mozilla has teamed up with non-profit The Markup to expose Facebook on how it collects data of its users.
The pair are recruiting for the Facebook Pixel Hunt study, asking users to download Rally – Mozilla’s privacy-first data-sharing platform, launched last year – and share their own browsing behavior.
Tools provided by Rally allow monitoring of the Facebook pixel, a piece of Javascript that tracks the actions of users in response to ads.
They should allow the companies to examine what data is collected, which sites it’s shared with, what data it reveals about users and how widespread Facebook’s tracking network actually is.
“A tool like Rally can bring the full force of communities of people joining together to provide insights into one of the most opaque parts of the internet that have such a dramatic impact on our individual lives and on society,” says Ted Han, Rally product lead at Mozilla.
“This is a rare opportunity to lift the veil over Facebook’s tracking and data collection practices outside of the Facebook platforms.”
The project aims to build on a previous collaboration with Princeton University’s Center for Information Technology Policy about news and misinformation about politics and COVID-19 across online services, as well as another ongoing study with the Stanford University Graduate School of Business on news consumption and the impact of ads.
“The internet and the world cannot wait on platforms to do the right thing, especially when so much depends on it,” comments Han.
However, previous projects with similar aims have foundered. Last summer, for example, Facebook banned the accounts of New York University (NYU) researchers studying the microtargeting of political ads on users through a project called Ad Observer, in a move condemned by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
The company shut down also CrowdTangle, the social media monitoring tool that provided access to trending topics, public accounts and communities and viral posts on Facebook, Instagram and Reddit, and blocked ProPublica’s Ad Transparency tools.
It also apparently modified its website code to prevent the automated data collection of user-volunteered news feed posts, significantly hampering the work of researchers such as The Markup’s Citizen Browser project. SoCal VC Grows, TMV Raises $64 Million For Fund II And $30 Million For Healthcare AI It remains to be seen whether the Pixel Hunt project will fare any better.
