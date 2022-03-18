UK’s Prince Edward in Kenya

Connect with us

His Royal Highness Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and Forfar Queen Elizabeth II’s son on Thursday met and held talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Kenyan capital Nairobi.

“During the meeting, Prince Edward commended President Kenyatta for his commitment to championing the needs of young people around the world through the Duke of Edinburgh International Award,” State House Handlers said.

President Kenyatta and Prince Edward also discussed the President’s Award Kenya, a self-development programme that equips young people across the country with positive life skills to make a difference for themselves, their communities, country and the world.

The President’s Award Kenya is a member of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award Association and has over 100,000 young people drawn from 750 schools, universities, middle-level colleges, youth groups, rehabilitation centres and open award centres across the country participating.

