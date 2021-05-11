UK’s Minister For Africa in Talks With Tanzanian President Samia

Tanzania government said Tuesday that United Kingdom, Minister for Africa, James Duddridge will be holding talks with President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

“I look forward to my discussions with the President and her government on our opportunities for cooperation including our work together with the business sector and how we collectively tackle global challenges including climate change and Covid-19,” Duddridge said.

Mr. Duddridge is in Tanzania on a two-day official visit. This is the first visit by a UK Minister since 2019.

According to a statement released today, during his visit, the minister will have a range of meetings and visits that show the breadth and depth of the UK’s relationship with Tanzania in the fields of business health, education and border security.

Mr. Duddridge will also meet with the Minister of Trade and Industry Kitila Mkumbo and Minister of Investment Goffrey Mwambe.

On May 12, the Minister will travel to Zanzibar where he is expected to meet President Hussein Mwinyi and first Vice President Othman Masoud.