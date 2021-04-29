National
UK’s Commonwealth Minister Arrives in Kigali
Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK’s Minister of State for the Commonwealth has arrived in Rwanda for a two-day working visit as the country prepares to host Commonwealth leaders in June.
According to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development office, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad is scheduled to have a guided tour to see first-hand Rwanda’s preparations for a safe and successful event.
During the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) UK will hand over to Rwanda the role of Commonwealth Chair-in-Office.
Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon earlier said; “UK commends Rwanda’s work on its planning for a safe and secure meeting of the Commonwealth family at CHOGM 2021.”
According to his schedule, Lord Ahmad will lay a wreath at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.
The Minister will later today meet with Rwanda Government officials to discuss bilateral and Commonwealth issues, including climate change. He will also meet with rights activists and journalists.
National
Rwanda No More Home To Cheapest Data in EAC
Tanzania is now the place to be for anyone intending to fit in the world of seamless communication according to new adjustments made by the East African coastal nation.
For only $0.75, one gets a gigabyte of data in Tanzania making it the cheapest offer among countries in the regional bloc.
Rwanda which has been leading is now pushed below to second position with $1.25 for a gigabyte of data.
In comparison to other countries in the regional bloc, Uganda ($1.56) and Burundi ($2.10) while Kenya, which was second in East Africa last year charging $1.04, now charges $2.25 per gigabyte (GB).
These latest statistics are according to data released by British technology research firm Cable.
The report, Worldwide Mobile Data Pricing 2021, reveals that Somalia is no longer offering the most affordable mobile internet in Africa, moving to third, as Sudan and Algeria take the first and second places respectively.
“In Sudan, the cost of mobile internet is $0.27, cheapest in Africa and fifth in the world. Algeria is second at $0.51 and Somalia third at $0.60.
Israel is now offering the most affordable mobile internet in the world at $0.05, moving from second place last year. Israel is followed by Kyrgyzstan ($0.15), Fiji ($0.19), Italy ($0.27) and Sudan.
Dan Howdle, consumer telecoms analyst at Cable said many countries with cheap data have excellent mobile and fixed broadband infrastructure, enabling providers to offer large amounts of data, and bring down price per gigabyte.
“Others with less advanced broadband networks are heavily reliant on mobile data” he said. Nigeria and South Africa, which command high internet traffic from its tech savvy population are charging $0.88 and $2.67 respectively.
Countries with long-established, ubiquitous 4G or new 5G infrastructure, the study points out, tend to fall towards the cheaper end of the table.
“This is due to the fact that mobile data plans have escalated far beyond the 1-10GB per month median, offering instead plans with caps in the hundreds of gigabytes, or even completely unlimited.
The cost per gigabyte in these countries will tend therefore to be very low.
National
Burundi President Flags Off 5000 Pardoned Prisoners
A total of 5000 pardoned Prisoners in Burundi have been warned to keep on the right side of the law, integrate back to communities and initiate income-generating activities.
President Evariste Ndayishimiye recently signed a decree pardoning over 5000 inmates serving various sentences- this was subject to the law that grants the head of state a right and power to exercise a prerogative of mercy.
Addressing the recipients of the presidential pardon on Tuesday at Prison de Mpimba, President Ndayishimiye said the state is not there to jail. He explained, a prisoner is a burden on the country, on the family. “A prisoner consumes without producing, the family becomes poorer.”
To justice, to the judicial police officers, President Ndayishimiye recommended that they register all the prisoners as soon as they arrive. “We must prevent a person from going three months without being tried.” Abusive imprisonments without reasons are also to be avoided according to the President of the Republic. A nod also to those who indulge in corruption. ” It’s a shame !”
Insisting on this presidential pardon, President Ndayishimiye said the decision was not taken to please anyone. And to reassure the non-beneficiaries that they too will be able to benefit from it.
Meanwhile, he said those who did not make it to the list when they qualify can make complaints.
President Ndayishimiye noted that impunity has hampered the development of Burundi. According to him, some have trivialized even the crimes of blood. “Even these ethnic conflicts which have brought mourning to our country, it is because there have been people who have said to themselves that it is not a crime if they kill a person of the other ethnic group, as if the killing has become an act of bravery ”.
Jeanine Nibizi, Minister of Justice, said this is a first in Burundi where more than 5,000 prisoners have been pardoned. Among them, breastfeeding women, vulnerable people, prisoners suffering from chronic illnesses, etc.
The minister also specified that the pardoned prisoners number 1,400 for Mpimba prison. Of these, 944 received effective release and the rest were granted reduced sentences.
She also SAID that Currently Burundi has around 12,000 prisoners while the prison capacity hovers around 4,000.
Reacting to the Presidential pardon, Independent National Human Rights Commission (CNIDH), the implementation of the presidential pardon is an eloquent sign of the permanent concern on the part of the government.
And this, will unclog prisons with a view to improving conditions of detention. In a statement released on Monday, the committee found that the establishment of Community Service (TIG) proved to be another alternative measure.
The CNIDH also advocates for the reduction of the excessive use of pre-trial detention and for the creation of a national mechanism for the prevention of torture.
National
Rwanda’s 101 Old World War II Veteran Gets New House
In mid-February, an all grey-haired 101-year old World War II veteran Epimaque Nyagashotsi appealed for help expressing dissatisfaction with the life he was living saying it was not befitting a decorated World War II soldier.
This Wednesday, April 28, Authorities have officially handed to Nyagashotsi a fully furnished solar powered house, Hybrid cow (six months in gestation) and one-hectare of land, there is a rain water harvest tank and a kitchen, toilet and bathroom.
“I thank President Paul Kagame for his unwavering support. I’m now a very happy man and feel that my contribution to liberation of this country has been recognised. God bless the President,” Nyagashotsi said with a beaming smile.
Nyagashotsi’s new home is located at Gakunyu village, Ndatemwa cell, Kiziguro sector in Gatsibo District. His new home is just about 30 minutes walk away from his previous mud brick house.
He exclusively on Tuesday granted Taarifa team a guided tour of his new home where he lives with a daughter and a house helper.
The daughter Ingabire works as a cleaner at a nearby rice factory and the small salary is what she uses to cater for her elderly father. Two years ago Ingabire completed senior six and was unable to enrol for university because of lack of money.
In 1941, Nyagashotsi was conscripted into Britain’s colonial King’s African Rifles under the 7th Battalion.
He and his other Rwandan colleagues carefully selected by Chiefs were sent to Nairobi, and Kericho district in Kenya for military operations against forces allied to tyrannical Adolph Hitler of Nazi Germany that sought to conquer the world.
Nyagashotsi was fighting on the side of Britain. At the end of World War II, Nyagashotsi was decorated with a service medal and returned to Rwanda.
According to him, from 1959 to 1961, the situation in Rwanda was tense with extreme ethnic violence targeting the Tutsi- some political analysts describe the period as a Social Revolution which saw the country transition from a Belgian colony and a monarch to an independent republic.
“My house was burnt, cows looted and eaten by Parmehutu militia,” Nyagashotsi remembers, adding that he immediately fled to Uganda among other 336,000 Tutsi that fled to neighbouring countries and living there as refugees.
While exiled in Neighbouring Uganda, Nyagashotsi teamed up with colleagues determined to forcefully return to Rwanda and remove the extrmists from power.
“We were bitter that extremists had taken the country from us. We were determined to fight back and rescue the country from extremists,” Nyagashotsi sharply recounts.
With this mass mobilisation of refugees exiled in neighbouring countries, they managed to create a rebel army outfit commonly known as Inyenzi. In late 1963, the Inyezi launched an attack that approached the capital Kigali.
Nyagashotsi told Taarifa that he actively took part in the attacks against government but were defeated because of poor weapons. After their defeat, King Kigeli V Ndahindurwa advised Inyenzi fighters to instead invest in their children, train them and mobilise them to later fight to return home.
In the 1990’s refugee youths grouped under the Rwanda Patriotic Front/Army attacked and forced the government into negotiations. But inside the country, a genocide against the Tutsi was being executed leading to the killing of more than a million Tutsi before RPF took control and stopped the Genocide in 1994.
Rwanda No More Home To Cheapest Data in EAC
DRC’s New Interior Minister Promises To Secure Kivu Region
UK’s Commonwealth Minister Arrives in Kigali
Burundi President Flags Off 5000 Pardoned Prisoners
NASA Astronaut Who Piloted Apollo 11’s Mission to Moon Dies
Rwanda’s 101 Old World War II Veteran Gets New House
Rwanda Showcases e-Mobility Technology
Over 4000 Banyamulenge Flee From Mai-Mai Attacks in DRC
Kenya Airways Hits Another Wall With Covid-stricken India
Burundi President Flags Off 5000 Pardoned Prisoners
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Jean –Pierre Bemba Agarukanye Iyihe Migambi Muri Politiki Ya DRC
- Minisitiri W’U Bwongereza Ushinzwe Commonwealth Ari Mu Rwanda
- Coventry University Igiye Gufungura Mu Rwanda Ibiro Byayo Muri Afurika
- Abaturage Bicishije Lieutenant Amabuye
- Kenya Yafunze Televiziyo Izira Kwerekana Filime Irimo Ubusambanyi
- Ku Kazi: Ahantu Tumara Igihe, Hakaduhemba, Ariko Hagoye…
- Polisi Yarashe Imfungwa Eshanu Zageragezaga Gutoroka
- Ibimenyetso Bivanwa Ku Mubiri W’Umuntu Bifasha Iki Ubugenzacyaha?
- Kwa Gen Kabarebe, Col Dodo, Nyamurangwa… Mu Gisekuru Gishya Muri RDF
- Ibibazo Ni Byinshi Ku Rubanza Rw’Ubutaka Bushobora Guhuguzwa Umupadiri
Trending
-
Environment4 days ago
Tanzania Returns To Normal After Cyclone Jobo Scare Fades
-
National21 hours ago
Rwanda’s 101 Old World War II Veteran Gets New House
-
National4 days ago
Burundi’s Major General Ndayirukiye Dies In Prison
-
Politics2 days ago
DRC’s Prime Minister Rejects Integration Of Rebels Into Army, Police
-
Tech2 days ago
Rwanda Showcases e-Mobility Technology
-
National2 days ago
Rwanda Hailed For Pivotal Role In Fixing Refugee Problems
-
Business4 days ago
EAC’s New Secretary General Urged To Transform Bloc
-
Business4 days ago
African Management Institute, Rwanda ICT Chamber Offer Business Training To 2,000 Tech Entrepreneurs