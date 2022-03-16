Ukrainian President Zelensky Addresses U.S. Congress

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Wednesday virtually addressed the U.S. lawmakers demanding they impose more tougher sanctions against Russia.

Russian troops continued bombarding Ukrainian cities on the third week. Several explosions rocked Kyiv early Wednesday.

The blasts came as Russia intensifies attacks on the Ukrainian capital, which was placed under curfew late Tuesday due to what its mayor called a “difficult and dangerous moment.”

Zelensky had a captive audience and a major stage on Wednesday laying out his case for why the U.S. providing much-needed air support to Ukraine is worth the risk of escalation with Russia.

President Zelensky has pleaded for a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace or, at the least, for the West to provide warplanes to combat Russia’s air power.

Zelensky called on the U.S. to escalate sanctions and other economic penalties on Russia, saying that the U.S. and its allies should impose new sanctions “every week until the Russian military machine stops”

As President Zelensky adressed the US Congress, Russian forces reportedly shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv.

“Congress and the country remain unwavering in our commitment to the people of Ukraine as they courageously defend democracy,” said Nancy Pelosi Speaker of the House.

The Kremlin confirmed Russian negotiators’ assertions Wednesday that it was considering Ukrainian neutrality modeled after Austria and Sweden as a compromise in grinding peace talks aimed at ending the three-week war. But Kyiv immediately rejected the proposal.

In line with this ongoing war, the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic made a long, hazardous journey by rail from Poland to Kyiv in a show of support of Ukraine.

“Your visit is a powerful expression of support for Ukraine,” Mr Zelensky is quoted as telling the group.

On Wednesday, Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted that Ukraine was reminding Europe what courage was. It was time for “sluggish and decayed” Europe to reawaken and “break through her wall of indifference and give Ukraine hope”, he said.

Also on the trip was Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of Poland’s ruling party, and he called for the creation of a Nato or international peacekeeping mission that “will also be able to defend itself and operate in Ukraine”.

However, one of his advisers later clarified that Mr Kaczynski had not been calling for Nato to get involved militarily.